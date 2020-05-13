36 thoughtful condolence gifts to show your love and support

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Dealing with the death of a friend or family member is one of the hardest things to deal with in life. And as a friend, being there for someone and surrounding them with love is one way to help heal.
If you're not able to be with them physically, you can show them that they have your support during this time of need by sending them a bereavement gift. From a sympathy gift basket to condolence flowers, we rounded up thoughtful gifts for sympathy.
Gifts for Sympathy
1. 1-800-Flowers "31 Days of Kind Notes for Sympathy"
Many people choose to spend some time alone after losing someone close to them. If that's the case for your friend or loved one, send them this "31 Days of Kind Notes" gift to show them that you're there for them even if it's from afar. The keepsake jar includes notes with encouraging messages like "I hope you find some peace today" and "Hang in there; take one day at a time.”
2. Custom Handwriting Memorial Pendant
This custom handwriting memorial pendant gives your recipient a memory close to their heart no matter where life takes them. This piece is gold fill and can be engraved on one or both sides with up to 20 letters.
3. A Beautiful Soul is Never Forgotten Succulent and Candle Gift Box
This sympathy gift box from Etsy is a cost-effective and thoughtful care package. It comes with a scented candles and decorative matches, a small, live succulent in a ceramic pot, and a notecard that reads "A beautiful soul is never forgotten" for you to write a personal letter.
4. Shutterfly Rustic Memorial Candle
This rustic memorial candle can be personalized with your own photo and sweet message. Plus, it comes in four different scents including fireside spice, grapefruit blossom, ocean breeze, and an unscented option.
5. Personalized Journal & Pen
Sometimes it's hard to express feelings after losing someone close. In an effort to guide them through this hard time, gift them this personalized notebook so they can write down all of their thoughts in private.
6. LifeAround2Angels Handmade Bath Bombs Gift Set
During times of loss, it's important to give them space to heal and relax. If they own a bathtub, encourage them to use it with these handmade bath bombs from Amazon. The set comes with 12 California-made bath bombs formulated with therapeutic and moisturizing ingredients.
7. Dr. Teals Lavender Soothe & Sleep Foaming Bath
For extra at-home wellness, send them this lavender foaming bubble bath product. It contains pure Epsom salt and luxurious essentials oils to soothe the senses, revitalize tired achy muscles and help relieve stress.
8. Custom Handwriting Sign
This custom handwriting sign is a thoughtful gift to memorize someone's handwriting. It comes in 10 different sizes and 20 different wood stain options.
9. Made by Mouth Sending Sympathy Gift Box
Since the last thing they probably want to do is go to the grocery store, help them out with this snack box. It's made with comforting snacks like dry fig jam, salted almond crips, pistachios, shortbread and more.
10. "The Bright Hour: A Memoir of Living and Dying" by Nina Riggs
This New York Times Bestseller written by Nina Riggs is the perfect book to gift someone who is going through the grieving process. It tells an uplifting story of a woman trying to make the most of her life in a relatable, positive, inspiring, even funny, way.
11. Shutterfly Memorial Photo Book
Creating a book of photos is a special way to preserve someone's life. This memorial photo book from Shutterfly gives them a place to look back on all of their special moments over the years.
Sympathy Gift Baskets
1. 1-800-Baskets With Sympathy Fruit & Treats Basket
If you aren't very close with the person you are sending your condolences to or simply don't know what to get them, sometimes a gift basket is the way to go. This sympathy gift basket includes a variety of fruit, nuts, chocolate and more.
2. GiftTree Golden Memories Gift Basket
This gift basket from GiftTree is another great option. It comes with classic cherry sours, toffee popcorn, oatmeal tea cookies, caramels, peanut brittle, lemon wafers, honey roasted peanuts, dried fruit and more.
3. Cheryl's Cookies You're In My Thoughts Treats Gift Tin
If you know they enjoy sweets, go with this "You're In my Thoughts" cookie tin from Cheryl's Cookies. It includes a variety of buttercream frosted cookies, sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies.
4. The Fruit Company Sincere Bereavement Gift Box
Add some fruit in the mix with this bereavement gift box from The Fruit Company. It comes with two Fuji apples, two Bosc pears, one bag of chocolate shortbread peppermint bites, and chocolate-covered cherries.
5. Harry & David Classic Sympathy Gift Basket
For a bigger assortment of delicious treats, this sympathy gift basket from Harry & David is great. It comes with four Royal Verano pears, English breakfast tea, vanilla shortbread cookies, sesame honey mustard dip and much more.
6. 1-800-Baskets In Sympathy Tea Gift Basket
If they are a tea lover, this sympathy tea gift basket is sure to cheer them up. It comes with chai tea, a keepsake mug, and a few snacks like snickerdoodle cookies and rock candy stir sticks.
7. Stress-Free Spa Treatment Gift Basket
Help your recipient relax with this spa treatment gift basket. It comes with vanilla passion bath salts, a candle. lotion, hand soap, body spray, fizzy bath bombs, a loofah and a body brush.
8. Godiva Gold Gift Box
Who doesn't love gourmet chocolate? This Godiva gold gift box comes with 19 pieces of assorted chocolate featuring milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate with different fillings.
9. GiftTree Expressions of Sympathy Wine Basket
This splurge-worthy basket has quite the spread: two California wines, a keepsake basket, an assortment of nuts and chocolates, and a personalized note.
10. Sending a Hug Sympathy Gift Box
Send them a hug with this sympathy gift box form Etsy. It comes with everything they need for a day of self-care including a facial clay mask, a natural soap bar, body oil and a scented candle.
Sympathy Flowers
1. From You Flowers Deepest Sympathy Arrangement
A beautiful flower arrangement can go a long way. This “Deepest Sympathy” bouquet features an assortment of snapdragons, lilies, green gladiolus and alstroemeria. Plus, it can be sent directly to their doorstep.
2. UrbanStems The Femme Arrangement
While UrbanStems offers a variety of beautiful flowers that you could send a loved one during their time of mourning, we love their “Femme” arrangement for its simplicity and uplifting spirit. It’s made with yellow roses, mini carnations, greenery and more.
3. 1-800-Flowers Elegant Orchid
You can’t go wrong with an elegant orchid. It will make a loving tribute in remembrance of those who have passed and arrives in a clear glass cube planter, budding and ready to be displayed.
4. 1-800-Flowers Sympathy Healing Tears Pink & White Arrangement
This “Healing Tears” bouquet from 1-800-Flowers would also make a thoughtful gift for sympathy. The arrangement comes with pink roses, snapdragons, lilies, daisies, and more inside a classic clear cube vase that’s lined with a green leaf ribbon.
5. ProFlowers Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet
For those who lost a friend, this “Eternal Friendship” arrangement would be the perfect gesture. It combines a variety of white blossoms with white roses, snapdragons and Asiatic lilies accented by lush greenery arranged in a clear glass vase.
6. Shop Succulents Hand Selected Mini Succulents
If you know they’d appreciate a plant instead of flowers, this set of four mini live succulents from Amazon is a great option to cheer them up.
Memorial Wind Chimes
1. Copper Memorial Wind Chime
“Listen to the wind and know I am near,” reads the touching inscription on this memorial wind chime from Etsy. It’s made out of copper and can be completely personalized to bring the recipient a sense of comfort.
2. Listen To The Wind Personalized Memorial Wind Chimes
This wind chime from Personalization Mall is made out of metal and wood and has the phrase “Listen to the Wind” written on side of the hanging feather. You can also choose to customize the reverse side with a name, memorial dates or message.
3. Engraved Tree of Life Memorial Wind Chimes
This memorial wind chime from Amazon is also a good option if you don't want a customized piece. It features an engraving of the Tree of Life which symbolizes hope, peace, eternity, and family.
Pet Memorial Gifts
1. Evergreen Garden Pet Paw Print Painted Polystone Stepping Stone
This garden devotion stone would make a thoughtful and sentimental gift for those who have recently lost their fur baby. “If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” it reads alongside two paw prints.
2. Forever in Out Hearts Soy Condolence Candle
This “Forever in our Hearts” candle comes in two different sizes, is made in over a dozen different scents and has space for a personal message on the back and the name of the pet on the front.
3. Personalized Dog Mug with Angel Wings
This personalized dog mug allows you to showcase a beautiful moment of your recipient’s pet peacefully sitting on a dock and looking out into the water. This Etsy shop has dozens of breeds and designs to choose from and gives shoppers the opportunity to add small angel wings to honor pets who are no longer with us.
4. Willow Tree Sculpted Hand-Painted Angels
This sentimental Willow Tree angel holding a dog is a beautiful way to show the recipient that their furry friend will always be watching over them. The figure is hand-painted, comes packaged in a gift-ready box, and has over 1,000 positive verified reviewers on Amazon.
5. Pearhead Pet Memorial Sentiment Picture Frame
To help them honor their pet for years to come, opt for this memorial sentiment frame. It allows the recipient to include their favorite photo and a place to display their collar.
6. Shutterfly Memorial Pet Book
While this gift may take a little bit more effort to create on Shutterfly, a memorial pet book full of photos of your friend or family member’s pet will be something they’ll look back on for years to come.
