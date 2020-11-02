Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

41 best gifts for 15-year-olds in 2020

Presents so perfect, you may not even need a gift receipt.
This is the holy grail of gift lists for 15-year-olds.
By Molly Calhoun

Finding the perfect gift for a teenager can feel about as easy as, well…nevermind. To help you avoid being on the receiving end of a halfhearted “wow, uh thanks, I love it,” when they open the gift wrap, we put together a list of teen-coveted presents. Regardless of the occasion, these gifts are sure to get their attention in a good way.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 41.

Best gifts for 15-year-old girls:

1. We're Not Really Strangers Card Game

We're Not Really Strangers Card Game

$30.00

Perfect for sleepovers, girls’ nights or just hanging with her boyfriend, this box of question cards will incite deep convos and build meaningful connections. Box of tissues not included.

2. Baked by Melissa Cupcakes

Baked by Melissa Cupcakes

$43.00

Both adorable and yummy, this gift box contains 25 bite-sized nuggets of heaven, in 12 different flavors, and it comes with an equally sweet birthday card. You can order seven days a week and they’re shipped nationwide.

3. Victoria Led Zeppelin Faded Top

Victoria Led Zeppelin Faded Top

$28.00

This vintage-inspired rock ‘n roll tee is available in both a long and a cropped version depending on her style preference.

4. Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie

Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie

$29.00

She’ll love this snuggly stuffed animal — which comes in a variety of cute designs, including a sloth, croissant, corgi, koala, boba and more. It’s heated by a microwaveable, lavender-scented pouch. Perfect for studying for exams or just watching a movie.

5. UV Sanitizing Lightbox

Bondir UV-C Sanitizing Lightbox

$60.00
$36.00
$60.00

Help her keep things like electronics, keys and jewelry clean with this compact sterilizer. It kills 99 percent of viruses, bacteria and pathogens in just five minutes.

6. Coin Necklace Set

Coin Necklace Set

$48.00

She can wear all three chains together, or mix and match them with jewelry pieces she already has. Each simple, chic necklace has an adjustable length.

7. Sound Candy BoomShroom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

SoundCandy BoomShroom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

$20.00

She’ll love this wireless Bluetooth speaker, which is equal parts playful and functional.

8. Tarte Gift, Lash, Love Mascara Set

Tarte Gift, Lash, Love Mascara Set

$35.00
$35.00

This contains three different full-size Tarte mascaras — Big Ego, Maneater, and Lights, Camera, Lashes — so she’ll be set for any occasion.

9. Ivy Vine String Lights

Ivy Vine String Lights

$16.00

These whimsical twinkly lights are the perfect addition to any girl’s bedroom. They can be wrapped around bedposts, over headboards or around mirrors. Plus, she’ll love that they’re remote-controlled.

10. Initial Necklace

Initial Necklace

$23.62
$31.50

An updated version of a name necklace, this is minimalist but also makes a statement. Available in sterling silver, 18K gold or rose gold.

11. Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

$110.00
$110.00

These beloved classics never seem to go out of style, and they come in a variety of colors — or she can design her own.

12. Shaped Silicone AirPods Case

Shaped Silicone AirPods Case

$18.00

An adorable piggy cover will keep her AirPods and their charging case protected and clean.

13. Florence by Mills Selfie Moment Set

Florence by Mills Selfie Moment Set

$30.00

She’ll be camera ready with this set, which includes a peel-off mask, under eye gel pads and a face mist.

14. Forever21 Assorted Stud Earring Set

Assorted Stud Earring Set

$7.99

This set of everyday studs has a great variety of options at a great value.

15. Champion Reverse Weave Boyfriend Hoodie

Champion Reverse Weave Boyfriend Hoodie

$60.00
$35.31
$60.00

For a truly no-fail gift, go with a hoodie. She’ll love the slouchy fit of this one.

16. Laneige Glowy Lip Wonders

Laneige Glowy Lip Wonders

$27.00
$27.00

This gloss set includes two gummy-bear-scented lip balms — one in a subtle pink shimmer and the other with a lavender tint.

17. Mango Metal Bridge Sunglasses

Mango Metal Bridge Sunglasses

$19.99
$29.99

These wallet-friendly sunglasses in an updated silhouette are a perfect gift all year round.

18. Suede Super Scrunchie

Suede Super Scrunchie

$12.00

Available in eight colors, she’ll like that this oversized accessory makes a big statement.

19. Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs Classic Clog

$44.99
$44.95
$44.99

These ugly-cute standbys are still a thing (they're so comfortable!). They’re available in solid colors, tie-dye, animal print and even fuzzy-lined for when temps drop.

20. Sunday Riley Jelly Body Scrub

Sunday Riley Jelly Body Scrub

$38.00
$32.30
$38.00
$32.30
$38.00

This skin-polishing scrub with activated charcoal and salicylic acid is ideal for self-care nights in.

21. We the Free Downtown Studded Wallet

We The Free Downtown Studded Wallet

$28.00

She can stash the essentials — phone, money, keys — in this cute crossbody for days out with friends.

22. Foreo Luna Mini 2 Face Cleansing Brush

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Face Cleansing Brush

$119.00
$119.00
$119.00

This adorable little face brush has eight adjustable intensities for when she wants to do a skin deep clean.

23. Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin

Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin

$45.00
$45.00
$45.00

Give her a lip treatment for (almost) every day of the week. This set of six bestselling balms includes a pale pink tint, a bold blackberry tint, a refreshing mint and more.

Best gifts for 15-year-old boys:

1. Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

$45.99
$59.99
$45.99
$59.99
$49.99

With a cool retro vibe, this three-speed turntable allows him to listen to vinyl records or stream smartphone audio. Even better: It’s available in 30-plus designs.

2. Knockaround Fort Knocks Polarized Sunglasses

Knockaround Fort Knocks Polarized Sunglasses

$30.00
$30.00

These classic wayfarer sunnies come in a variety of colors and lenses.

3. Supreme Spray Hooded Sweatshirt

Supreme Spray Hooded Sweatshirt

$158.00

This streetwear splurge will be his go-to heavyweight hoodie.

4. Alpha Being Inflatable Lounger

Alpha Being Inflatable Lounger

$31.99

Think of this as an updated version of a bean bag. Perfect for the beach or just studying in his bedroom.

5. Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Fleece

Patagonia Men's Better Sweater® 1/4-Zip Fleece

$119.00

Made from recycled polyester, this versatile sweater-knit fleece will keep him well dressed and cozy.

6. Dr. Squatch Groomed Bundle

Dr. Squatch Groomed Bundle

$49.00
$76.00

For guys who want bro-specific grooming products, this all-natural soap set comes with three bars, a soap holder and a hair care kit. Choose from manly scents like pine tar, nautical sage, cedar citrus, gold moss and spearmint basil.

7. Herschel Duffel Bag

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

$89.99
$89.99
$90.00

Great as a weekender bag or for the gym, this duffel even has a separate shoe compartment.

8. Jacques Torres World Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Jacques’ World Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies - 12 Pack

$69.95

You can’t go wrong with a 12-pack of jumbo gourmet cookies.

9. Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses

$17.99

Whether he’s gaming or doing homework on the computer, these will protect his eyes from harmful blue light and prevent eye strain.

10. Mobot Foam Roller Water Bottle

Mobot Foam Roller Water Bottle

$49.99

For sporty guys, this 27-ounce stainless steel water bottle doubles as a foam roller for stretching on the go.

11. Nike Sportswear Cuffed Beanie

Nike Sportswear Cuffed Beanie

$25.00
$25.74

He’ll reach for this simple classic even when he’s not having a bad hair day.

12. Standard Cloth Vintage Acid Wash Flannel Button-Down Shirt

Standard Cloth Vintage Acid Wash Flannel Button-Down Shirt

$54.00

Made from super soft cotton and with a vintage vibe, he’ll love the worn in look of this button down.

13. Things They Don’t Teach You in School Game

Things They Don't Teach You in School Game

$20.00
$20.00

He’ll discover random facts and pointless-yet-interesting knowledge.

14. Fuego Box Spicy Box of Awesome

Fuego Box Spicy Box of Awesome

$54.95

For guys who love some heat, they’ll get three bottles of artisanal hot sauce, spicy salt and a spicy seasoning.

15. Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush

Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush

$30.00

This electric brush has timed sonic vibrations and allows him to track his oral hygiene habits with an app, including things like duration of brushing, coverage and brush strokes.

16. Toiletries The Koby Mens Toiletry Bag

Tooletries The Koby Mens Toiletry Bag

$34.99

Most teenage boys use a Ziploc to hold toiletries, so why not get him an upgrade? This durable model is made from antibacterial, leak-resistant silicone and it’s easy to clean when things spill.

17. Toms Berkeley Slippers

Toms Berkeley Slippers

$59.95
$59.95

These comfy slippers with a faux shearling lining are great for lounging at home, but they also have a rubber outsole so he can wear them outside for quick errands.

18. Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless

$249.99
$249.95
$249.95

Ok, these are a major splurge gift, but he’ll be psyched that these have great sound, a long charge and serious style.

Molly Calhoun