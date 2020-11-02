Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding the perfect gift for a teenager can feel about as easy as, well…nevermind. To help you avoid being on the receiving end of a halfhearted “wow, uh thanks, I love it,” when they open the gift wrap, we put together a list of teen-coveted presents. Regardless of the occasion, these gifts are sure to get their attention in a good way.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 41.

Best gifts for 15-year-old girls:

Perfect for sleepovers, girls’ nights or just hanging with her boyfriend, this box of question cards will incite deep convos and build meaningful connections. Box of tissues not included.

Both adorable and yummy, this gift box contains 25 bite-sized nuggets of heaven, in 12 different flavors, and it comes with an equally sweet birthday card. You can order seven days a week and they’re shipped nationwide.

This vintage-inspired rock ‘n roll tee is available in both a long and a cropped version depending on her style preference.

She’ll love this snuggly stuffed animal — which comes in a variety of cute designs, including a sloth, croissant, corgi, koala, boba and more. It’s heated by a microwaveable, lavender-scented pouch. Perfect for studying for exams or just watching a movie.

Help her keep things like electronics, keys and jewelry clean with this compact sterilizer. It kills 99 percent of viruses, bacteria and pathogens in just five minutes.

She can wear all three chains together, or mix and match them with jewelry pieces she already has. Each simple, chic necklace has an adjustable length.

She’ll love this wireless Bluetooth speaker, which is equal parts playful and functional.

This contains three different full-size Tarte mascaras — Big Ego, Maneater, and Lights, Camera, Lashes — so she’ll be set for any occasion.

These whimsical twinkly lights are the perfect addition to any girl’s bedroom. They can be wrapped around bedposts, over headboards or around mirrors. Plus, she’ll love that they’re remote-controlled.

An updated version of a name necklace, this is minimalist but also makes a statement. Available in sterling silver, 18K gold or rose gold.

These beloved classics never seem to go out of style, and they come in a variety of colors — or she can design her own.

An adorable piggy cover will keep her AirPods and their charging case protected and clean.

She’ll be camera ready with this set, which includes a peel-off mask, under eye gel pads and a face mist.

This set of everyday studs has a great variety of options at a great value.

For a truly no-fail gift, go with a hoodie. She’ll love the slouchy fit of this one.

This gloss set includes two gummy-bear-scented lip balms — one in a subtle pink shimmer and the other with a lavender tint.

These wallet-friendly sunglasses in an updated silhouette are a perfect gift all year round.

Available in eight colors, she’ll like that this oversized accessory makes a big statement.

These ugly-cute standbys are still a thing (they're so comfortable!). They’re available in solid colors, tie-dye, animal print and even fuzzy-lined for when temps drop.

This skin-polishing scrub with activated charcoal and salicylic acid is ideal for self-care nights in.

She can stash the essentials — phone, money, keys — in this cute crossbody for days out with friends.

This adorable little face brush has eight adjustable intensities for when she wants to do a skin deep clean.

Give her a lip treatment for (almost) every day of the week. This set of six bestselling balms includes a pale pink tint, a bold blackberry tint, a refreshing mint and more.

Best gifts for 15-year-old boys:

With a cool retro vibe, this three-speed turntable allows him to listen to vinyl records or stream smartphone audio. Even better: It’s available in 30-plus designs.

These classic wayfarer sunnies come in a variety of colors and lenses.

This streetwear splurge will be his go-to heavyweight hoodie.

Think of this as an updated version of a bean bag. Perfect for the beach or just studying in his bedroom.

Made from recycled polyester, this versatile sweater-knit fleece will keep him well dressed and cozy.

For guys who want bro-specific grooming products, this all-natural soap set comes with three bars, a soap holder and a hair care kit. Choose from manly scents like pine tar, nautical sage, cedar citrus, gold moss and spearmint basil.

Great as a weekender bag or for the gym, this duffel even has a separate shoe compartment.

You can’t go wrong with a 12-pack of jumbo gourmet cookies.

Whether he’s gaming or doing homework on the computer, these will protect his eyes from harmful blue light and prevent eye strain.

For sporty guys, this 27-ounce stainless steel water bottle doubles as a foam roller for stretching on the go.

He’ll reach for this simple classic even when he’s not having a bad hair day.

Made from super soft cotton and with a vintage vibe, he’ll love the worn in look of this button down.

He’ll discover random facts and pointless-yet-interesting knowledge.

For guys who love some heat, they’ll get three bottles of artisanal hot sauce, spicy salt and a spicy seasoning.

This electric brush has timed sonic vibrations and allows him to track his oral hygiene habits with an app, including things like duration of brushing, coverage and brush strokes.

Most teenage boys use a Ziploc to hold toiletries, so why not get him an upgrade? This durable model is made from antibacterial, leak-resistant silicone and it’s easy to clean when things spill.

These comfy slippers with a faux shearling lining are great for lounging at home, but they also have a rubber outsole so he can wear them outside for quick errands.

Ok, these are a major splurge gift, but he’ll be psyched that these have great sound, a long charge and serious style.

