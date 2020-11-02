Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Finding the perfect gift for a teenager can feel about as easy as, well…nevermind. To help you avoid being on the receiving end of a halfhearted “wow, uh thanks, I love it,” when they open the gift wrap, we put together a list of teen-coveted presents. Regardless of the occasion, these gifts are sure to get their attention in a good way.
Best gifts for 15-year-old girls:
1. We're Not Really Strangers Card Game
Perfect for sleepovers, girls’ nights or just hanging with her boyfriend, this box of question cards will incite deep convos and build meaningful connections. Box of tissues not included.
2. Baked by Melissa Cupcakes
Both adorable and yummy, this gift box contains 25 bite-sized nuggets of heaven, in 12 different flavors, and it comes with an equally sweet birthday card. You can order seven days a week and they’re shipped nationwide.
3. Victoria Led Zeppelin Faded Top
This vintage-inspired rock ‘n roll tee is available in both a long and a cropped version depending on her style preference.
4. Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie
She’ll love this snuggly stuffed animal — which comes in a variety of cute designs, including a sloth, croissant, corgi, koala, boba and more. It’s heated by a microwaveable, lavender-scented pouch. Perfect for studying for exams or just watching a movie.
5. UV Sanitizing Lightbox
Help her keep things like electronics, keys and jewelry clean with this compact sterilizer. It kills 99 percent of viruses, bacteria and pathogens in just five minutes.
6. Coin Necklace Set
She can wear all three chains together, or mix and match them with jewelry pieces she already has. Each simple, chic necklace has an adjustable length.
7. Sound Candy BoomShroom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
She’ll love this wireless Bluetooth speaker, which is equal parts playful and functional.
8. Tarte Gift, Lash, Love Mascara Set
This contains three different full-size Tarte mascaras — Big Ego, Maneater, and Lights, Camera, Lashes — so she’ll be set for any occasion.
9. Ivy Vine String Lights
These whimsical twinkly lights are the perfect addition to any girl’s bedroom. They can be wrapped around bedposts, over headboards or around mirrors. Plus, she’ll love that they’re remote-controlled.
10. Initial Necklace
An updated version of a name necklace, this is minimalist but also makes a statement. Available in sterling silver, 18K gold or rose gold.
11. Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
These beloved classics never seem to go out of style, and they come in a variety of colors — or she can design her own.
12. Shaped Silicone AirPods Case
An adorable piggy cover will keep her AirPods and their charging case protected and clean.
13. Florence by Mills Selfie Moment Set
She’ll be camera ready with this set, which includes a peel-off mask, under eye gel pads and a face mist.
14. Forever21 Assorted Stud Earring Set
This set of everyday studs has a great variety of options at a great value.
15. Champion Reverse Weave Boyfriend Hoodie
For a truly no-fail gift, go with a hoodie. She’ll love the slouchy fit of this one.
16. Laneige Glowy Lip Wonders
This gloss set includes two gummy-bear-scented lip balms — one in a subtle pink shimmer and the other with a lavender tint.
17. Mango Metal Bridge Sunglasses
These wallet-friendly sunglasses in an updated silhouette are a perfect gift all year round.
18. Suede Super Scrunchie
Available in eight colors, she’ll like that this oversized accessory makes a big statement.
19. Crocs Classic Clog
These ugly-cute standbys are still a thing (they're so comfortable!). They’re available in solid colors, tie-dye, animal print and even fuzzy-lined for when temps drop.
20. Sunday Riley Jelly Body Scrub
This skin-polishing scrub with activated charcoal and salicylic acid is ideal for self-care nights in.
21. We the Free Downtown Studded Wallet
She can stash the essentials — phone, money, keys — in this cute crossbody for days out with friends.
22. Foreo Luna Mini 2 Face Cleansing Brush
This adorable little face brush has eight adjustable intensities for when she wants to do a skin deep clean.
23. Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin
Give her a lip treatment for (almost) every day of the week. This set of six bestselling balms includes a pale pink tint, a bold blackberry tint, a refreshing mint and more.
Best gifts for 15-year-old boys:
1. Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player
With a cool retro vibe, this three-speed turntable allows him to listen to vinyl records or stream smartphone audio. Even better: It’s available in 30-plus designs.
2. Knockaround Fort Knocks Polarized Sunglasses
These classic wayfarer sunnies come in a variety of colors and lenses.
3. Supreme Spray Hooded Sweatshirt
This streetwear splurge will be his go-to heavyweight hoodie.
4. Alpha Being Inflatable Lounger
Think of this as an updated version of a bean bag. Perfect for the beach or just studying in his bedroom.
5. Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Fleece
Made from recycled polyester, this versatile sweater-knit fleece will keep him well dressed and cozy.
6. Dr. Squatch Groomed Bundle
For guys who want bro-specific grooming products, this all-natural soap set comes with three bars, a soap holder and a hair care kit. Choose from manly scents like pine tar, nautical sage, cedar citrus, gold moss and spearmint basil.
7. Herschel Duffel Bag
Great as a weekender bag or for the gym, this duffel even has a separate shoe compartment.
8. Jacques Torres World Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies
You can’t go wrong with a 12-pack of jumbo gourmet cookies.
9. Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Whether he’s gaming or doing homework on the computer, these will protect his eyes from harmful blue light and prevent eye strain.
10. Mobot Foam Roller Water Bottle
For sporty guys, this 27-ounce stainless steel water bottle doubles as a foam roller for stretching on the go.
11. Nike Sportswear Cuffed Beanie
He’ll reach for this simple classic even when he’s not having a bad hair day.
12. Standard Cloth Vintage Acid Wash Flannel Button-Down Shirt
Made from super soft cotton and with a vintage vibe, he’ll love the worn in look of this button down.
13. Things They Don’t Teach You in School Game
He’ll discover random facts and pointless-yet-interesting knowledge.
14. Fuego Box Spicy Box of Awesome
For guys who love some heat, they’ll get three bottles of artisanal hot sauce, spicy salt and a spicy seasoning.
15. Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush
This electric brush has timed sonic vibrations and allows him to track his oral hygiene habits with an app, including things like duration of brushing, coverage and brush strokes.
16. Toiletries The Koby Mens Toiletry Bag
Most teenage boys use a Ziploc to hold toiletries, so why not get him an upgrade? This durable model is made from antibacterial, leak-resistant silicone and it’s easy to clean when things spill.
17. Toms Berkeley Slippers
These comfy slippers with a faux shearling lining are great for lounging at home, but they also have a rubber outsole so he can wear them outside for quick errands.
18. Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Ok, these are a major splurge gift, but he’ll be psyched that these have great sound, a long charge and serious style.
