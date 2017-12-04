While celebrations are not all about the gifts, we’ve compiled a list of some of the coolest toys for toddlers that will keep your child’s attention long after they’re done unwrapping them.

There’s no doubt that finding the top gifts for toddlers can be difficult. This holds especially true for little ones in that 1-year-old to 3-year-old age range, since they’re not yet old enough to communicate their wants and needs. Despite being so young, this age group loves interaction and has likely started showing affinity towards certain toys, characters and comforts.

For guidance on finding the best gifts for toddlers, we turned to Toy Insider’s annual toy list, which helps break down the year’s hottest and most sought-after toys by age and type. This list has a little bit of everything, including STEM toys, audio players and even a Barbie Dreamhouse. Along with that, we added the hottest products from the top retailers to find the cutest clothing and other gifts little ones will love. So, if you’re in search of the best gifts to get toddlers, you’ve come to the right place.

This list has everything you could ever imagine and more, each suitable for toddlers 1- to 3-years-old, no matter the occasion.

From a karaoke machine to interactive plush dolls and board books, we’re here to help find the perfect gift for every little boy and girl on your list.

Toy Insider's hot gifts for toddlers | Unique toys | Active toys | Stuffed animals and dolls | Books | Clothing and accessories

Toy Insider's hot gifts for toddlers

For a toy that's a T-rex and a multitude of rescue vehicles, between a fire truck, helicopter and a police car, they'll be plenty preoccupied with this prehistoric toy. When in rescue vehicle mode, this toy lights up and makes noises, sure to spur a series of play scenarios and fun.

For children who are obsessed with the Aussie-born show, gift them with this play set that comes complete with eight play areas, an elevator for easy access to each floor, 12 play pieces and more. Bluey and other familiar characters can check everything off of their shopping list just in time for the holiday season!

We had iPod nanos, our parents had record players and now your children can have their own version of an audio player — a Tonie. Simply place a character at the top and listen to sound effects and character phrases inspired by the character. With a variety of Disney characters and other childhood classics, this portable set is easy to take on-the-go as well.

For a set that's more on your toddler's level, this 27-inch Spiderman headquarters allows them to watch Peter Parker transform into his superhero alter ego, thanks to the 360 cylinder. This set also includes a vehicle, which Spiderman can use for a speedy getaway after transforming.

With 10 new rooms to decorate, a slide connecting the top floor to the pool below, a pet palace and more space for Barbie's outfits, this Dreamhouse will be home to some of their favorite play scenarios, countless dolls and anything else their imagination can dream up.

Unique toddler toys

This is a keepsake they'll surely hold on to. This Etsy's Pick puzzle can be personalized with the toddler's name and a mix of numbers and shapes.

Help your toddler work on their fine motor skills with this silly hedgehog designed with multicolored quills to help with color recognition and sorting.

If they’re not scared of creepy crawlies or love to spot brightly-colored birds in the backyard, gift them with these binoculars that are no fuss thanks to the lack of a focus knob. They simply have to look through the lens to see a view that’s twice as magnified.

Watch sea creatures come to life in full color in the tub with this waterproof book.

These chunky paint sticks prove to keep couches, children and car seats clean and mess-free. Easy to take on-the-go, this paint set requires no water and leaves spaces spot-free, every parent’s dream.

With this adorable chef-themed toy, your little one can pretend to cut and prepare food while the pot explains the vegetable toys with words and songs. The best part is that the pieces can be stored inside of the pot, making for an easy post-play clean-up.

For children who are starting to become more aware of and differentiate colors and shapes, this sorting game takes it one step further, by incorporating solid foods that are most likely already in their diet.

From bananas to apples, broccoli and a bunch of grapes, they'll be able to sort produce into bins based on their vibrant colors

For those in the transitional age between baby and toddler, this 4-in-1 learning robot makes the best gift. Each section of the robot is a different toy, equipped with over 120 different songs, sounds and phrases.

Toddlers can speed and drift with this multitrack vehicle play set that lights up and makes sounds.

Toddler gifts for 2 year olds

Watch Hoot the Owl flap, squeak, twist and help your little one build their strength, coordination and fine motor skills.

Parents everywhere love this textured flip fish plush toy from Melissa & Doug: It has over 5,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer mentioned how much her toddler loved this toy, saying, “She loves to stare at all the colors and will spend 15-20 minutes at a time happily kicking away at the crinkly scales.”

These 12 interactive eggs will help toddlers learn to count, sort and match.

Your toddler will spend hours creating endless combinations to design their very own towns with buildings and vehicles.

Let your toddler’s imagination go wild with this brilliant 80-piece wooden block set. The blocks come in a storage box with a lid that works as a shape sorter and are made from solid wood coated with wear-resistant paint.

If you are in the market for a sensory toy for your toddler, we’ve got you covered. The Liquimo from YoYa Toys will captivate your kiddo with its liquid motion bubblers.

"My daughter built and took apart this plane on repeat. It was cool watching her get more confident the more she did it," said one Shop TODAY editor about this airplane that includes 23 parts for building and taking apart. It also includes a toy drill and bits to assist with the building process.

This is a safe and fun introduction to magnets for your little toddler. This 18-piece set enables kids to create six different animals. Creative kids will mix and match for some wild results!

If your little one loves moving and grooving to the beat, gift them this toy that will incorporate learning into their dance routine. With numbers, letters, colors, songs and more that will encourage their development, this toy will keep them engaged for hours.

Toddler Gifts for 3 Year Olds

Do you want a toy that will stimulate your toddler? Try these magnetic tiles. Children can create 3D, colorful worlds of their own with these 46 magnetic shapes.

With four different sides full of games and activities to push, swing, pull, spin and interact with, your toddler will be occupied for hours on end with this cube-that helps them learn numbers, colors and more through music, dancing animals and a number of noises and phrases.

“She is learning a little bit about how to add things up and what coins look like,” said one Shop TODAY editor of this engaging electronic toy that was gifted to her daughter. With a built-in calculator, playing store just got more real, with a drawer that pops open to count change and dollar bills.

Whether your toddler is gearing up to head to preschool or you want to incorporate toys that help them learn while they play, this electronic desk from VTech checks those two boxes. This five-in-one desk includes a projector, art and chalk station and an interactive desk top with features that help them learn things like shapes and anatomy.

This adorable Disney train set has retro-designs that bring Mickey and his friends into the world of your toddler. Your child can simply press the chimney on the front of the engine and start Mickey’s railway adventures. The set is also completely compatible with all other Brio railway products.

This portable two-sided racetrack is an Amazon shopper fave and a 2019 National Parenting Award winner.

Hot pink and ready to rock, the JoJo Siwa Bluetooth Karaoke Machine has a real working microphone your toddler will love. This machine is portable, lightweight and has rechargeable batteries with a built-in light show.

Kids can get right into the splash zone with this fun maze-like waterfall play set.

This starter kit is designed to help kids ages three to five build core learning skills in math and reading and foster creativity. This kit features six different games that help kids develop their whole brain, stimulate their appetite for learning and connect learning with fun through hands-on play.

This realistic kids kitchen is one that junior chefs can't wait to play with! The real-life design includes a subway tile backsplash, faux granite countertops, “stainless steel” appliances and white cabinets. It even has a framed window, molded-in sink with swivel faucet, microwave and oven with working keypads, play phone and clickable knobs.

Active toddler toys

With this scooter, your toddler doesn’t need to envy their older siblings' ride anymore. This scooter has a stand-alone, three-wheel design, which makes for a more stable ride, and its slip-resistant deck keeps children on their feet.

If your toddler is itching to try big kid activities, start them off with this self-balancing scooter. You'll be able to relax knowing its three-wheel design and safe-role wheels will keep them upright. Plus, it comes in so many fun designs, from unicorns to a fire truck.

This retro-style bright red roadster has chrome handlebars and tassels and has a low center of gravity, making climbing on and off easy and safe.

Cruise along the track of this kids’ roller coaster toy, designed for fun rides and big thrills. This roller coaster easily comes apart for convenient and compact storage. There's even a version where kids ride a unicorn.

Stuffed animals and dolls for toddlers

Start your toddler early with his love for “Star Wars” with this 8-inch plush toy of The Child from “The Mandalorian.”

Made popular by the Piñata Smashlings game on Roblox, children can bring the game to life with these plush stuffed animals thanks to the included digital code. This affordable and miniature toy is available in six different characters, so they can collect the entire group.

The Mimbeball daily companion is an adorable plushie that your toddler can squeeze, snuggle and style. Each doll has soft hair that toddlers (and adults!) can shape into a variety of eye-catching hairdos. Mother-son duo Julia and Theo Chambers designed the Mimbeball and see it as a perfect listening companion and cuddle buddy for people of all ages.

An educational toy ideal for toddlers who have a little sibling on the way, this interactive baby doll teaches children how to anticipate its needs, like hunger and fatigue. When your child wears the included interactive bracelet, the doll will recognize the little one as their caregiver and stop crying.

Let’s salute our hometown heroes and encourage imaginative play and storytelling with this plush Dr. Elmo.

If you’re eager to introduce them to the wizarding world, start with a Squishamallow. Available in all four houses, will they grow up to be brave, wise, kind, cunning? Or a mix of all of the above? This toy was also listed on Amazon’s Toys We Love list.

Kids can collect a variety of soft huggable animals in tubes, from a blue hippo to a pink flamingo and white llama. They’re about 12 inches in length and are made of silky corded plush.

This is a plush animated dog with movement and sound. A soft pat makes Puddles come alive in your arms with head and tail movements and soft yips. A “nose tap” provides an extra cute surprise!

CoComelon has been all the rage, and if your child is a fan, this may be the perfect gift. JJ is interactive, he sings and can be fed a tasty dish of peas.

Press the buttons, sing along to the alphabet song and practice counting with this adorable sloth.

This toddler doll is offered in three skin tones. The face has delicate features with sleep eyes, and her hair comes styled in curly pigtails. Each doll wears a polka-dot jersey knit jumper, striped tee, leggings and a headband, plus a comb and brush for hairstyling fun.

Book gifts for toddlers

Gift a classic with this board book by Eric Carle that introduces young readers to the days of the week and counting. You can pair it with a very hungry caterpillar stuffed animal for more fun.

In this accordion-style board book, babies and toddlers will be introduced to objects such as buttons, a banana, chairs, a cat and many more. With over 8,600 5-star ratings, reviewers say they love this book because it's "useful for tummy time," and it encourages babies to engage with it, thanks to its high contrast.

Said to be "colorful and engaging," you can introduce the world of Frank Lloyd Wright to your child with this board book. "I think it's the cutest - great quality, perfect for baby," one reviewer said.

Similar to pop-it fidget toys, this board book consists of buttons for children to practice fine motor skills with, all while naming animals and letters. Cruise through the alphabet with examples like T for turtle, L for lion and more with this 20-page book.

With flaps to move and tabs to pull, toddlers can organize, prepare and “make” pancakes with this interactive cookbook. It features step-by-step instructions, which lead your toddler through the process, and it also comes in cookie, taco and pizza versions.

Explore the fun world of color with these board books, which point out items in each color. "They are very well made, and the cardboard is much thicker than other board books, so it's been difficult for her to wreck them," one reviewer said, adding "They are the perfect size for her little hands.

Clothing and accessories gifts for toddlers

This cotton long sleeve tee features your tiny tot's favorite mythical creature. You'll love the deal on this multi-colored layering piece at under $10.

If the toddler you’re shopping for is also a TV lover, they’ll love this graphic tee with characters from popular show "Paw Patrol."

“My daughter picked out this shirt and loves it!” one reviewer wrote. “She won’t let me put it in the washing machine. She has to put it in.”

Since we won’t be able to see a unicorn, we’ll have to opt for its marine sibling — the narwhal. This whimsical backpack for toddlers includes an insulated pouch for snacks and adjustable bottle pocket.

Keep their tiny toes warm all winter long with this holiday-inspired sock set from Bombas. Bombas promises to donate a pair of socks for every sock purchased, and for this particular set, they’re sending out this collection to organizations that support those facing family homelessness.

It may no longer be Croctober, but Crocs will still shine this holiday season. The classic clog is available for toddlers in more than 15 colors. Not only is the shoe podiatrist-approved, but the little one you’re shopping for can customize them with Jibbitz.

Uggs are trending again, and these toddler-sized mini Uggs are too adorable to pass up. The toddler Uggs also feature a zipper for little ones who are still learning to put on their shoes.