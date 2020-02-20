Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Any holiday is usually magical for kids — especially toddlers. While it's not all about the gifts, we've compiled a list of some of the coolest toys that will keep your child’s attention long after the celebration is over.

From a JoJo Siwa karaoke machine to a dancing llama and a rescue Pomeranian who needs a fur-ever home, we're here to help find the perfect gift for every little one on your list.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for toddlers

This portable two-sided racetrack is an Amazon bestseller and a 2019 National Parenting Award winner.

These 12 bright interactive eggs will helps toddlers learn to count, sort and match.

3. Discovery Kids Tunnel

Your children will love crawling and relaxing in their very own play tent. All three tunnel tubes are removable for easy storage.

Your toddler can now sing along with this fun interactive puppet, Baby Shark. Move the mouth of your baby shark faster or slower to change the speed of the song.

Race to the rescue with this cool fire truck that lights up and makes siren noises.

Active toys for toddlers

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This scooter by Razor has wide, slow-rolling wheels that will help your child to learn how to balance when riding.

This bright red roadster has chrome handlebars, tassels and is the perfect first bike for your tyke.

The best gifts for toddlers

Your toddler will spend hours creating endless combinations to design their very own towns with buildings and vehicles.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Sesame Street" with this huggable plush Elmo.

Press the buttons, sing along to the alphabet song and practice counting with this adorable sloth.

Standing tall at 14-inches is the cuddly "Brown" from the popular Line Friends Collection.

Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama will have everyone laughing and dancing with its three awesome songs to groove to.

Hot pink and ready to rock, the Jojo Siwa Bluetooth Karaoke Machine has a real working microphone your toddler will love. This machine is portable, lightweight and has rechargeable batteries with a built-in light show.

Help the Paw Patrol crew save the day with this action-packed tower that stands at over 2 feet tall. It has has a working elevator, zip line, vehicle launcher and a bay for six vehicles.

Every furry pet deserves a home! These little pups need you to dry their tears, brush their fur and remove their bandages — then give them a new place to call home.

Watch Hoot the Owl flap, squeak, twist and help your little one build its strength, coordination and fine motor skills.

Transform your iPad or tablet into a fun and interactive learning tool for your child. This is also an Amazon bestseller!

Help four little birds find their missing tail feathers and score points at the end of the game by adding up the feathers.

Your little one will love their very first baby doll dressed in a thick, snuggly pink sleeper.

This magnetic fishing game helps your child to learn how to match numbers and colors.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 4, 2017.