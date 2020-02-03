Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It can be tough to find the best gifts for children, but finding the best gift for a 1-year-old might be easier than you think: It’s that age when the box really can be more exciting than the toy inside.

That’s because favorite activities at age 1 include pushing and pulling, putting things together and taking them apart, and — yes — moving things in and out of boxes.

“It’s a very active time,” said Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of “How Toddlers Thrive.”

One-year-olds are also practicing speaking and recognizing rhymes, so they’re primed for books that teach words or engage them with lifting flaps. In toys, look for a variety of textures they can explore with their hands, said Marie Conti, the head of The Wetherill School in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, and a board member of the American Montessori Society.

Development experts agree open-ended toys are best. Look for something that lets toddlers do what they want instead of following specific instructions.

Bestselling gifts for 1-year-old boys and girls

These building blocks are frustration-free for the littlest builders, said educational toys expert Lauren Leisk.

Lego makes this starter set that combines a puzzle with early building skills.

Melissa & Doug makes great puzzles for all ages. This is a good starter puzzle as tiny hands learn to fit pieces together.

At 1, babies love to pull themselves to stand and they can explore all sides of this interactive box.

Little ones pound the balls on top and hear the music as they cascade down the xylophone, which also pulls out for independent play.

Best gifts for 1-year-old boys and girls

Water is fascinating to 1-year-olds. These toys are good for the bath or anytime at the sink.

Toddlers can start to unleash their artistic sides with these organic, plant-based finger paints. (They will eat it. They eat everything.)

This wooden shape sorter lets toddlers explore shape and color as they engage in a favorite activity of putting things in boxes.

Classic blocks will entertain toddlers for years to come.

Best books for 1-year-olds

A parent and child are ready for story time — as soon as they can find the perfect seat in this heartwarming book of opposites.

These whimsical board books feature a python who loves too much, an octopus who touches everything and a lion who can't abide quiet time.

Hoda's second book is as charming as her first.

This curious bunny has a lot of questions about the world, just like your little one will soon.

This rhyming book from the creators of "Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site" stars a female truck who is small but mighty.

"Your pajamas are on. There's a duck on your head. I think that this means you are ready for bed," begins this bedtime book from the queen of silly, Sandra Boynton.

Little Snow jumps on his fluffy bed and magic comes out in this sweet new fable introducing snow.

Matthew Van Fleet specializes in interactive, rhyming books for the littlest learners. "Moo" is also a Van Fleet favorite.

Learn to count in Spanish and English with this rhyming, bilingual board book.

Nina Lindsay, president of the Association for Library Service to Children, loves lift-the-flap books for kids this age.

Best push toys for 1-year-olds

The alligator “dances” and makes click-clacking noises as a child pulls.

The Wishbone Flip grows with a child from 1 to 5, converting from a rocker to a push toy to a ride-on.

Anything with wheels is fun to push as it moves.

The classic wagon is a perfect pull toy that will last for years to come.

This push car comes in many colors and is easy for toddlers to grasp.

A walker that makes a gratifying click-clack sound as they push makes a fun gift for this age.

Best toys for 1-year-olds

This bath toy is easy to hold and lets toddlers set things in motion.

Babies are appealing to boys and girls alike. (Corolle makes versions in blue, too.)

Conti preferred cuddly dolls made of natural materials and anything that’s not too gendered.

Interesting textures, bright colors and fun sounds make this a stuffed animal developmental experts love.

This huggable bunny features interesting textures for little fingers.

Animals are a big interest for toddlers. Little hands can construct their own zoos and interact with the animals.

