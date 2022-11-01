Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 is finally here! 20 of our favorite gift picks under $100

The most wonderful time of the year starts now: Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 is here! Each year, we wait patiently for her extensive list to drop — and this year's 104-item-long list seems to have been worth the wait.

On it, you can expect to see everything from cozy gifts to tech gifts and even food gifts that Oprah can't get enough of. While a majority of her picks are from small businesses, you can shop all of Oprah's Favorite Things exclusively on Amazon.

While you can shop the complete list at Oprah Daily, we narrowed down 20 of our favorite finds — all under $100. Keep reading to see what made our list.

Our favorites from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022

Untangling knotted necklaces and bracelets can be a nightmare. Avoid damaging your jewelry and keep it protected in this travel organizer. The velvet box features multiple compartments to store all of your most important accessories and even includes removable dividers for customized space.

If you carry a lot of stuff, this K. Carroll tote is for you. Not only does it look chic with its faux-suede material (available in 10 shades), it’s also made with a spacious main compartment and according to the brand, a RFID-protected card pockets for holding all of your most important essentials.

Available in sizes XS-6XL, Girlfriend Collective seems to have had every body type in mind when creating these size-inclusive leggings. Made from four-way stretch material that is machine-washable, squat-proof and made from recycled water bottles, according to the brand.

This isn’t the first time Poppy & Pout’s lip products have earned a coveted spot on Oprah’s favorites list. Each of the six lip tints in this set is made from ethically sourced beeswax and mica, according to the brand, and are packed with skin-soothing ingredients like vitamin E and coconut oil.

Gift your young aspiring artist and easy-to-follow paint-by-numbers kit. They’ll have no problem tapping into their inner Picasso with this set of colorful acrylic paints, brushes and a fun canvas print to work on.

An all-in-one iron and steamer you can bring with you anywhere — without the ironing board? Sign us up! This TikTok-viral device is a must-have for the avid traveler who doesn’t have time for wrinkled clothes. The Nori Press is portable and compact enough to pack in your suitcase. And just in time for the holiday shopping season, you can grab it on sale for less than $100 on Amazon.

We love keeping up with the latest tech, but the amount of wires that come with them can get annoying. You can live a cord-free life (or just have a few less in your life) with this wireless charging station that can juice up to three devices — a phone, headphones and watch — at a time. According to the brand, the portable device is compatible with products from Apple, Android and Samsung.

Take your traditional spice shakers to the next level with this automatic spice grinder. Coming with two pods, the brand says you can fill them with salt, peppercorns, dried garlic or other herbs, seeds or spices to sprinkle over your meals for a flavorful boost.

Whether you’re looking to dress for the annual holiday card or just want an adorable Christmas morning, these matching holiday pajama sets suit the whole family — including your pet! Made of 100 percent cotton, according to the brand, you can from classic plaids or festive trees.

Your favorite accessories will be sparkling in no time with this jewelry cleanser. According to the brand it’s safe to use on gold, silver and even diamonds. This would also make the perfect gift for mom, in-laws or any jewelry-loving friend!

Children will love this bedtime-style story book filled of empowering real-life women, from Frida Kahlo to Malala Yousafzai. According to the publisher, each story biography is styled like a fairytale to inspire “rebel girls” and children of all ages.

This convertible duffle bag is perfect for the one who is always on the go. According to the brand, this bag converts into a garment or traditional duffle bag that is perfect for keeping delicate clothing wrinkle free. Plus it features exterior pockets to store your phone, keys and more.

Hot chocolate lovers will love this three-piece gift set, which features three different seasonal favorite flavors. Coming in toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate and salted caramel, the family-owned brand says the flavors are smooth and rich and oh-so chocolatey.

Whether you're shopping for mom, best friend or yourself, you can't go wrong with a pair of fuzzy slippers. According to the brand, these 100 percent leather suede moccasin-style shoes feature a furry cushioned insole for the ultimate comfort.

The traveler in your life will love how small this backpack can fold —into the size of a kindle to be exact, says the brand. Featuring light weight fabric and a front pocket, this backpack is perfect for planes, school, work and more.

Move aside, old-school matches. The compact device can not only light up anything from candles to stoves with ease (and without a hot flame!), but it also doubles as a powerful LED flashlight.

Winter is coming, and the snow won't be too far behind. Refresh your cold-weather wardrobe with a pair of boots that are durable and warm enough to handle the worst weather. These Sperry picks can handle the worst of the worst, thanks to its water-resistant upper and rubber outsole finished with traction pods.

Whether you're looking for a new addition to your garden or gifting to someone with a green thumb, this olive plant can bring the scent and taste of Tuscany right to your home.

According to Oprah, it was "love at first sight" the moment she put on this featherweight tee from Kule. The 100 percent cotton top is said to be incredibly soft and comfortable and is finished with a trendy stripe design with 3/4 sleeves.

The holidays are around the corner, so it’s high-time to set the mood in your home to match. According to Oprah, this candle from Snif "will fill the house with cheer," which might have something to do with the notes of cedarwood, pine, rosemary and more seasonal scents.