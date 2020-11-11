30 sweet, savory and indulgent holiday gift baskets to send this year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Holiday celebrations might look a little bit different this year but there are still plenty of ways to gift some cheer, no matter how you'll be spending the holiday season. While gift-giving is often best done in-person, holiday gift baskets are a sweet way to let someone know you are thinking of them, whether you'll be seeing them over Zoom or at the dinner table.

You can still make gift baskets personal, whether you're gifting sweet treats or a self-care package. To make this part of your holiday shopping just a little bit easier, we rounded up some of the best holiday gift baskets for everyone on your list.

Whether they've got a sweet tooth, prefer something more savory than chocolate or deserve an at-home spa day, we found 30 options that are perfectly-packaged and ready to gift!

Ahead you can find the full list, or click on the list below to jump to what you're looking for:

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Thanksgiving holiday gift baskets

Make dessert a centerpiece at this year's dinner table with this unique cornucopia gift basket. Inside, you'll find 12 buttercream frosted cookies and six foil-wrapped chocolates shaped like leaves.

Packed with 63 individually-wrapped sweets, this basket is filled with dozens of cookies, slices of cake and pretzel clusters. Whether your recipient has a knack for shortbread cookies, pumpkin cake or devil's food fudge cookies, they'll satisfy their sweet tooth with this basket.

Sweet holiday gift baskets

This special delivery is packed with all things sweet, including peppermint cookies, bark and truffles, pretzels, marshmallows and a tasty peppermint cocoa mix to enjoy all season long. After they're done snacking, they can use the tin to store Christmas cards and other holiday trinkets.

Full of sugar and cinnamon cookies, this basket includes not only traditionally-flavored cookies, but holiday-themed cookies too. All you'll have to do is choose the size of the basket and the holiday message to seal it all off.

Consider this kit the gift that keeps on giving! Perfect for gifting to little ones, this decorating kit will be as sweet to watch them make as the treats themselves are to eat. Each kit includes red, green and white icings, as well as 10 gingerbread men to decorate.

With this gift basket, they'll be able to enjoy the magic of Christmas morning whenever they choose. From rich coffees and decadent chocolates, they can enjoy all that this basket has to offer and have enough leftovers to share.

This color-coordinated gift basket includes pretzels, chocolate-covered blueberries, truffles and more. To top it all off, it comes wrapped in a bright blue bow that will have them excited to unwrap presents on Christmas day.

This basket is full of sugar-free snacks and treats that still pack a lot of flavor! It includes tasty classics like white cheddar popcorn and chocolate mint candies that they can enjoy guilt-free.

This assortment of truffles and chocolate squares come in 10 different flavors, including toffee, mint, espresso and almond, among others. The individually wrapped candies include a special message on each foil to reflect on as the days go by this holiday season.

Any chocolate lover will appreciate this gift basket, which includes some of Ghiradelli's bestselling treats. Inside, they'll find chocolate chip cookies, hot cocoa mix, dark chocolates, chocolate-covered pretzels and more.

Inside of this festive basket are buttercream and snickerdoodle cookies, dark chocolate truffles, flavored popcorn and chocolate-covered peanuts. This basket is perfect for snacking inside as the first snow of the season falls.

Whether you want to send a "bite" of something sweet and savory to a friend or get a "mouthful" for yourself, you can get all of your flavor fixings in this box that combines the best of both worlds. It features sweet chocolate from Markham & Fitz, black pepper parmesan popcorn, caramelized pecans, pepper sables and thyme crisps.

This biscotti gift basket from Barnett's Fine Biscotti store is the bestselling bakery and dessert gift on Amazon right now. It features a dozen biscotti cookies in six different flavors that are all garnished with toppings like candied almonds, peppermint, cookie crunch and caramel chips.

For everything sweet, this gift basket won't disappoint. Can't decide if you want to gift chocolate or caramel? Sweet or salty? This basket is full of chocolate-covered pretzels, caramels, caramel corn, six Ghiradelli chocolate squares and more to satisfy every craving.

This unique box is packed with 24 bite-size cookies, so they can enjoy a treat as they count down the days until Christmas (or eat them all at once, we won't tell). If they want to wait until December to start enjoying the sweets inside, they can stick the package in the freezer until they're ready to eat, or store the cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to two weeks.

Packed with 42 bite-size cookies, 24 brownie bites, yogurt-covered pretzel trees, frosted wreath cookies and more, this crate is staying true to its name and delivering happiness. All of the goodies inside come pre-wrapped, so they can keep them fresh until they are ready to eat, or give some away during the holiday season.

Simple in design but full of flavor, this gift tower includes 39 soft cookies they won't want to wait to sink their teeth into! With both snack-sized and full-sized bites and flavors like gingerbread, oatmeal raisin, traditional sugar cookies and more, this tower is bound to be a hit this holiday season.

Inside this collector's edition jar are 10 buttercream-frosted cookies decorated with red, green and white icing. Once they eat all of the buttercream-frosted cookies inside, they'll have a festive piece of holiday decor to bring out year-after-year.

This newly designed tasty box from Cheryl's cookies includes two new treats for the holiday season: black cherry chocolate and Kris Kringle cookies. It also includes other favorites, like buttercream frosted cookies and cocoa sugar cookies.

Savory holiday gift baskets

True to its moniker, this gift basket is all things grand! It includes a mix of sausages, cheeses, mustards, nut and trail mixes, crackers and sweets for a total of 19 goodies. It averages a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from more than 60 reviewers.

Everything in this basket was made for pairing with a bottle of wine! It includes sweets like peanut brittle and truffles, as well as savory bites like salami, herbed crackers and more. It even features a stainless steel cheese knife and wood cutting board to enjoy the tasty display on.

With French truffles imported from France and other gourmet treats, this basket was meant to give the recipient a taste of Europe with every bite. From rich Ghiradelli chocolates to Amaretti cookies, they'll have everything they'll need to enjoy the holiday season.

Move over, popcorn tins! This gift pack features mini cones of holiday flavored popcorns that were made for snacking. Flavors include caramel corn, kettle corn, cinnamon toast and snickerdoodle.

Unique holiday gift baskets

If you're longing for the annual office celebration or know a co-worker that does, this "Office Party" gift box can bring the party to your own home office. It includes several sweet treats as well as two cocktail mixers: Cranberry Five Spice and Lime Leaf Tonic.

If you don't want to gift sweets, this spa set is another festive option that will bring a smile to their face. The sleigh basket is filled with a jasmine and honey-scented shower gel, bubble bath potion, soap, body lotion and hand cream that they'll want to lather themselves in this winter.

This holiday gift basket includes one vegan holiday handmade soap, lip balm, holiday candle, wooden ornament, pair of wool socks and a greeting card. Each basket is ready to ship and perfect for gifting.

Full of all things cozy, this basket includes one soup mug, Christmas socks, handmade Christmas candle, match jar and hot cocoa kit inside of a festive red box.

All things self-care can be found in this gift box, which includes a Christmas candle, soap bar, bath bomb, vanilla flavored lip balm and vanilla oatmeal body butter. You can also choose to throw in special add-ons like tea bags or caramels upon request.

Gift some holiday cheer with this "Merry and Bright" gift box! Inside, they'll find a ceramic mug, festive matches, a holiday candle, chewy chocolate chip cookies and a personal greeting from you, which you can request from the seller at purchase.

If all they want for Christmas is a new year, this holiday gift box can help them soak away the 2020 blues. It's filled with self-care essentials like aromatherapy mist, body oil, a soy candle, clay face mask, bath salts, candies and more.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!