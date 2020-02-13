Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Forget socks and ties. Instead of the old standbys, surprise Dad with a gift he will truly love.

Whether he's a food lover or a bookworm, there's bound to be something on our list of gift ideas to make dad feel extra special!

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

Bestselling gifts for Dad

This cult-favorite colster will be on any outdoorsman's list. It's sturdy, portable and keeps drinks hot (or cold) for a long, long time. Plus, there are over a dozen colors to choose from.

This book is all about "a counterintuitive approach to living a good life." Mark Manson, who is known for his popular blog, makes the argument that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade, but on learning to stomach lemons better.

If your dad needs some pain relief, this neck wrap may do the trick. It contours to the shape of his upper shoulders and delivers soothing, therapeutic heat.

Yum! This food pack from Omaha Steaks comes with sirloins, burgers, chicken breasts, gourmet franks and individual cheesecakes for dessert! Just heat up and serve. The classic pack comes with enough to feed four people.

Holiday gifts for Dad

These slippers are shaped from rich leather with a rubber traction sole and are great for the dad who likes to lounge around the house.

With this soft heated throw blanket, your dad will be extra cozy. The attached controller includes ten heat settings.

Isn't this handsome? This 47mm handcrafted watch would look nice on Dad's wrist. It's made from all-natural, sustainably-sourced Hawaiian Koa wood and stainless steel.

Finally! The wallet dad has been looking for. Extra slim and travel-friendly. Nearly 30 colors to choose from!

Tech gifts for Dad

Wireless earbuds fan? These will likely be his jam. Dad can listen to his favorite podcasts, tunes or pair with his smartphone to take calls on the go.

This portable speaker delivers a clear, full-range sound you might not expect from such a compact gadget. It's durable and simple to use. Connect Dad's smartphone to this device and he can start playing his favorite tunes.

It might be a throwback to retro cameras, but it's got modern technology. Dad can instantly print 3.5-inch by 4.5-inch photos easily.

Books for Dad

Wow! This book must be good! An Oprah's Book Club pick and New York Times Bestseller, it comes from the National Book Award–winning author of "Between the World and Me."

Astronaut Tim Peake takes readers behind the scenes and answers hard-hitting questions about life in space. "Was it fun to do a space walk?" and "What were your feelings as you looked down on Earth for the first time?" are just a few of the topics touched on in this fascinating read.

This book is perfect for the dad looking to restructure his brand. This easy and quick read would be the perfect book to take on vacation or read while commuting to and from work.

Useful Gifts for Dad

This travel-friendly grooming kit can help dad keep his beard feeling fly — and leave his skin and facial hair looking their best.

So, dad's got the grooming kit — what about a beard trimmer? This powerful and cordless wet/dry clipper will have dad's beard shaped up in no time!

Kitchen gadget gifts for Dad

With this gadget, Dad can fire up the grill with confidence! This meat thermometer guarantees chicken, steak, pork, hamburgers and more will be cooked to perfection.

Help your dad save some money and ensure the family has fresh, flavorful food all year long. This powerful vacuum sealing system removes air and locks in freshness, extending the life of food up to five times longer.

The new leak-free BlenderBottle shaker cup will keep Dad's drink hot or cold. With three styles to choose from, including insulated stainless steel, there's sure to be one he'll love.

If he's all about java, dad will surely enjoy this 100% arabica coffee, medium-roasted and infused with authentic Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.

