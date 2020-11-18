Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's something pretty satisfying about giving someone a gift you know they'll actually use and love. And as much as we all enjoy creative presents, sometimes it's the most practical gifts that make the best impression. From clothes and household essentials to tech devices and self care items, Shop TODAY has rounded up 18 practical gift options for every guy in your life.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 18.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best practical gifts for men under $15

You can really never have enough socks, especially when cold winter spells settle in. This pack from Champion comes in black, white or an assorted set and features double dry wicking to help keep tootsies dry. They also have arch support and a cushioned bottom.

With a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and over 5,000 5-star reviews, this bestselling snow brush comes well recommended. Cleaning snow off your car is never fun, but this long (26 inches) brush has plenty of reach and can tackle heavy snow with ease. It also has a soft foam grip to help you hold on tight while those winter winds have you shivering.

When winter chills set in, the guy in your life will be thankful you gifted him this cozy flannel scarf. The warm accessory comes in seven patterns, so there’s something for every guy on your list.

Best practical gifts for men under $25

Beard grooming is made simple with the help of this affordable kit from male skin care brand Bulldog. The set includes everything guys need to keep their beard looking fly, including a shampoo/conditioner, oil, balm, comb and scissors.

For the guy who has a great sense of humor, this two pack of Poo~Pourri toilet spray is sure to bring a smile to his face. The Master Crapsman set includes two aptly named sprays that block bathroom odors - Trap-a-Crap and Royal Flush - and each bottle is good for up to 100 uses.

Who ever said that practical gifts can't also be meaningful? These durable cork coasters keep furniture safe from drinks and have room for one of your guy's favorite photos. Win, win!

Best practical gifts for men under $50

Perfect for tailgating, potlucks, outdoor job sites and more, this warming lunch box is a great way to cook or reheat food when you can't access a microwave. It's kind of like a Crock-Pot without the constant stirring! All you have to do is toss your food container (it works with glass, plastic, Tupperware, metal and more) in this portable oven and wait while it cooks. It'll even hold your food's temperature for up to 12 hours.

Finding a belt that's equally great for work and casual attire isn't always easy, but this one definitely fits the bill. Available in six colors, the 100% leather belt comes in a wide range of sizes and has a flexible, yet strong fit that contours to your body.

Whether he needs a dressy sweater for work or your Zoom holiday dinner, the guy in your life will be excited to receive this sleek and comfy sweater under the tree. The cotton pullover comes in nine colors ranging from red and green to black and white and is the perfect casual-chic winter piece.

Best practical gifts for men under $75

Is your favorite guy constantly running out of juice on his phone? This popular portable charger has over 15,000 5-star reviews and comes with three USB ports that are compatible with iPhones, iPads, Samsung Galaxy phones, Androids and other smart devices.

Shopping for a homebody that likes to stay cozy while gaming or watching Netflix? A heated blanket is a winter household staple he'll love. Homech's bestseller covers up to two people and has 10 heat settings to help you customize the temperature based on your preferences. As a plus, it's machine washable!

A solid pair of waterproof boots is a winter wardrobe must-have and these ones from Totes come with a warm and plush thermolite lining that keeps feet warm as they trudge through snow and slush. Available in black, taupe and brown, the boots are constructed with a rubber outsole and EVA midsole, and are lined with cozy fleece.

Best practical gifts for men under $100

The key to a great night's sleep? An awesome pillow like this foam one that supports and cools your head as you dream the night away. The three layer design is pretty darn huggable but it's also functional and helps align your head and neck as you sleep. Even better, tiny channels in the foam help maintain your temperature throughout the night.

We've all done quite a bit of television binge watching over the past few months at home, and Homedics has developed the perfect massaging pillow to help keep guys comfy during their next marathon Netflix session. The limited-edition “Yes, I’m Still Watching Massage Pillow” can be used on your neck, back, shoulders, legs and feet and uses shiatsu massage and heat to relieve tired muscles.

Carhartt knows a thing or two about creating warm winter clothing and this thermal-lined hoodie has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and over 2,000 5-star reviews. The machine-washable hoodie jacket is constructed with cozy cotton and has two hand-warmer pockets and two interior pockets.

Best practical gifts for men under $250

Whether he's sore from working out at the gym or has aches and pains from doing physical labor at work, guys who are constantly moving will definitely see this massage gun as a godsend. The handheld massager features five levels of intensity and five massage heads and comes with a lifetime warranty that includes live support. Even better, the device is quiet and portable!

Can't get together in person for a meal with your male relatives during the pandemic? Make sure they're eating and drinking well with a gift certificate to Amazing Clubs, a subscription service that offers monthly, seasonal and yearly clubs that deliver everything from coffee and beer to cake and sirloin.

Guys who work outside will tell you that winter can be a pretty brutal time, but this heated jacket from leading tool brand Milwaukee helps fend off chills with the help of carbon fiber heating elements and a powerful battery. It features three heat settings, including a Quick-Heat function that quickly warms you up, and can run for up to eight hours. As an added bonus, it's made of a durable ToughShell stretch polyester and is wind and water resistant.

