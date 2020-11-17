Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season can be pretty rough on your wallet. And if you're already feeling the effects, here's some good news: You don't have to break the bank in order to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

As evidence, we compiled a list of items that you can score right now for less than $10. From beauty kits to cocktail essentials, we looked beyond your basic stocking stuffers and cheap tchotchkes to find gifts that your friends, coworkers and family members will actually want to use.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 25.

Best beauty gifts under $10

This bestselling essential skin care set will give them everything they need to feel pampered to the max. It includes five of Burt’s Bees most popular products, like their cleansing cream, hand salve and beeswax lip balm. The nourishing products will definitely come in handy during the harsher winter months.

With this gift, any shower will feel like a spa session. The gentle massager stimulates blood flow and will clean and exfoliate your scalp.

This affordable scrub is one of the most talked about beauty products on TikTok right now. Even if they don’t have the app, any beauty lover is sure to appreciate this gift. It’s made from ingredients like avocado oil, sweet almond oil and mango puree, all of which add moisture while smoothing and softening your skin.

Get this set for your beauty-loving friend who is always testing new products. It comes with a travel-sized mascara and a cleansing balm that they’ll immediately get hooked on.

This mini nail kit features four vibrant and glittery shades that are perfect for the holiday season. They may not have an excuse to get dressed up this year, but at least their nails will be.

Amidst the stress of this year, a good night’s sleep is hard to come by. This sleep mask is perfect for any friend or loved one who has been struggling to get their 8-hours. It blocks light so they can sleep in and the satin lining is soft on the skin.

Best home gifts under $10

This mini shaker is great for making single-serve drinks or testing recipes. The at-home bartender is sure to appreciate this gift.

Maybe your friend just moved to a new state or your coworker is constantly talking about how much she misses home. Either way, they’ll be able to hang this cute and subtle reminder of their favorite place on the tree this year.

For the techie who has more products than they can manage, this simple leather organizer will help their cords from getting tangled. Add their name for a thoughtful, personalized touch.

A unique gift for the man in your life, this bottle opener is made from recycled vinyl. It’s perfect for music lovers and beer drinkers alike.

If you and your friends have been talking about starting a book club, this gift is the perfect way to kick it off. It features conversation prompt cards and a timer, so everyone can get their turn to talk (remember, there’s a 40-minute limit on Zoom!). It also comes with a cocktail recipe book that features famous literary cocktails, like J.D. Salinger’s scotch and soda, so your book club can double as happy hour.

Whiskey drinkers who prefer their spirit of choice being served “on the rocks” will appreciate this thoughtful gift. They can store these stones in the freezer, so they’re ready to use for a nightcap.

You can never go wrong with a candle, and this one burns for 50 hours. Made with essential oils, you can choose between calming scents like lavender and tangerine, vanilla and peppermint and more.

Date nights at your favorite sushi spot might be a thing of the past, but you can recreate them at home with this kit. Give it to your significant other or go-to sushi buddy for a fun activity to do together.

Brewing tea has never looked this cute. Fill the sloth with your favorite loose leaf tea and hang from the side of your mug.

Make eggs, cookies, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches and more with this small griddle. Any home chef will love having this mini kitchen gadget — select colors are available right now for just under $10.

For the woman who has enough rings for every day of the week, this cute holder will give her a place to store them all.

These beautiful votives will hold candles and tea lights, and then filter the light to mimic the night’s sky.

Is your friend looking to build sustainable habits this year? These metal straws will be perfect for their morning coffee or daily smoothie. Plus, they come with a handy brush for easy cleaning.

Best general gifts under $10

Not only will they look super chic in all their Zoom meetings, but these blue light glasses will help stave off any headaches from staring at a computer or phone screen all day. The black, brown, grey and pink versions of these glasses are all under $10 right now, but they also come in a few different patterns and colors for $11.

While your friend’s big goals for 2020 may have been put on hold, they can get a head start on planning their upcoming for the new year. They’ll be able to see their wishes bloom right before their eyes — simply write a goal on the card, plant and water, and it’ll grow into beautiful wildflowers.

Does your friend add spice to everything they eat? This hot sauce will be an excellent addition to their collection. Featured on the YouTube series “Hot Ones,” this sauce delivers big flavors and an intense slow burn.

For anyone who needs a little stress relief (don't we all?), adult coloring books are a fun option. This one features cute designs that they can color in, as well as cocktail recipes.

This year in particular, you can't go wrong with a cozy gift. These slip-on "socks" feature a soft sherpa lining for extra comfort and non-slip grips that will prevent any falls.

In her New York Times bestselling book, "You Are a Badass," Jen Sincero doled out inspiring advice and persuasive anecdotes. For lovers of the book or those who need a little daily reminder, this button spouts inspiring messages from Sincero every time you push it.

