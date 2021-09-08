It mimics the sunrise to wake you up gently

Sunrise clocks like this one brighten over time to wake you up naturally with a gradual change in light. It starts lighting up either 10, 20 or 30-minutes before your alarm and slowly changes from a dim orange color to a bright white light. There are 20 brightness levels and you can customize the maximum brightness to your liking.

It wakes me up just as well as the sun does, and because there's no harsh alarm jolting me awake mid-dream, it helps me start the day feeling more alert and refreshed. It has an alarm function, but I've found that I don't even need it. If you're a heavier sleeper though, you can choose from the seven alarm sounds including birdsongs, ocean waves, streams and piano music, which go off at the end of the set time.

While it's super handy for people who have little natural light in their rooms, it's also a good option for anyone who sleeps with blackout curtains or has to wake up before the sun rises (the days are only getting shorter!).

It's not just an alarm clock

Along with the "sunrise" function, you can also set it up to have the opposite effect and gradually dim over the course of 10 to 30 minutes as you prep for bed. It can be used as an FM radio and has a USB port in the back, so it doubles as a charger. Plus, you can switch between seven bright colors, which makes it perfect for kids. If they need a nightlight, just set to your preferred light level and dim the clock and they'll sleep soundly throughout the night.

I also love to use it as a reading light. I'll usually wind down before bed with a good book, but sometimes the bright light from my lamp makes it harder to fall asleep later. With this, I set it to one of the low light levels, so I can still see, but the warm, soft light doesn't keep me awake.

Though, because it has so many features — there are about 12 buttons along the top — it can be hard to remember what each one does at first. If you find that's the case, you can add on the labeled stickers that come in the box to make them easier to identify.

It has helped thousands of reviewers wake up easier

I'm not the only one who loves waking up with this alarm clock. It's currently a bestseller in both the clock radio and alarm clock categories on Amazon and it has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 14,000 reviews.

"I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you Apple)," wrote one verified reviewer who said she would pay twice the price for this clock. "The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really!"

Another reviewer echoed the sentiment, saying that they appreciate the sleep and wake-up functions and how affordable it is compared to similar models. "So far, this clock has been my best purchase of 2020," they wrote. "After several weeks of using it, my sleeplessness and chronic fatigue have diminished greatly. I am one happy customer. For the price, I highly doubt you’ll find a better wake-up light clock."

