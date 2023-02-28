This smart light bulb makes waking up early a breeze — and it's only $14

When I tell people that I work for TODAY, they automatically assume that I’m a morning person. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I cherish my sleep. Like, really cherish it. Waking up has always been a struggle, and the lack of natural sunlight that peeks into my New York City apartment certainly hasn’t helped the cause. When a friend recommended a sunrise alarm clock to me, I considered it…until I saw the hefty price tag. Plus, my nightstand is already crowded enough.

About a month ago, I stumbled across a video on TikTok explaining how you can turn any lamp into a sunrise alarm by using a smart light bulb. I never hit “add to cart” so quickly. With over 10,000 five-star reviews from Amazon customers, I felt pretty confident with my purchase. Little did I know that this $14 find would be a total game changer for my mornings.

It took two minutes to set up

One of the biggest perks of this light bulb is that it can be popped into any old lamp — literally. I put mine in a lamp that was passed down to me by my grandmother. Once my light bulb was in place, all I had to do was download the Kasa app on my phone and follow the instructions to connect the bulb to my Wifi. And just like that, my vintage lamp was transformed into a smart lamp in under three minutes.

I now wake up with gradual light

Aside from being able to turn my light on and off without needing to be anywhere near it, my favorite feature (and the reason I purchased the bulb) is the ability to set a schedule in which the light turns on by itself through the app. Instead of being woken up by blaring alarms, I now wake up at my desired time with the help of gradual light from the lamp. Not only am I able to skip my usual snooze-hitting fest and get out of bed quicker, but I feel more alert than I ever have in the mornings. Miracles do happen!

It’s not just me who sings the praises of waking up with light— experts agree that it can be beneficial for decreasing morning fatigue. “Ultimately, light is the primary factor to control the circadian rhythm, which means it exerts the greatest ability of any stimuli to influence our levels of alertness. This notion is reflected in the research too — sunrise stimulation can reduce morning fatigue," Australian sleep expert Olivia Arezzolo previously told Shop TODAY.

It's also the perfect night lamp

My previous traditional light bulb only had two dimness settings. I love how I can now make my light as dim or as illuminated as I want by selecting a percentage from one to 100 on the app. I use this feature before bed when I want to wind down and read a book with just enough light.

If you own Alexa or Google Home devices, you can even easily connect your bulb to them and utilize voice prompts. I prefer to control everything through my phone, but if you enjoy talking to your devices, go for it.

Do I consider myself a morning person now? Not quite. But it’s safe to say that this light bulb has earned a permanent spot in my morning and nighttime routine. And considering how much I like it, I might just have to purchase a few more for the rest of my apartment.