See the winners from Good Housekeeping's Best Bedding Awards 2020

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If getting a good night's sleep sounds more like a dream than a reality, you may want to think about changing up your bedding.

Good Housekeeping chief technologist Rachel Rothman visited TODAY to help you navigate the process of updating your bedding. In March, the magazine released the Best Bedding 2020 awards and they cover everything from mattresses to pillows.

Rothman shared 17 award-winning products that were approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute — a team of engineers, scientists and analysts that have tested the quality of products since 1900.

From weighted blankets to silk pillowcases, check out all the best bedding products that will have you begging for a few more minutes in bed.

Sheet sets

You can get these highly rated sheets for a wallet-friendly price. Available in over 40 colors and prints, the Amazon bestseller has over 52,000 verified five-star reviews, and customers say that the colors don't fade.

Available in 12 colors and 10 sizes, the Wamsutta PimaCott sheets can work for nearly any bed. They were even DNA tested to ensure their incredible quality, said Rothman.

These sheets are made with 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton, which means the material is durable and softens with age. They are also shrink- and pill-resistant according to tests run by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

Pillows

You can get two of these bestselling pillows for under $25. They have a down-alternative fill and a low profile, which is perfect for stomach sleepers or children.

This jumbo pillow has a dual-layer design with an inner chamber of feathers and an outer section made with down. No matter what kind of sleeper you are, this medium density pillow will leave you feeling supported.

The Original Pillow from Coop Home Goods is the Good Housekeeping Institute winner for standout support. It even comes with extra fill so you can add or remove the memory foam to find a customized firmness level that works for you.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Silk Pillowcase

The Good Housekeeping Institute tests silk pillowcases for durability, moisture-wicking properties and smoothness. This one has a couple of standout characteristics: It helps you feel cool throughout the night and outperforms silk pillowcases that are double in price.

Sleep Masks

This sleep mask has a unique design that allows you to open your eyes while wearing it. It effectively blocked light and held up to washing, which made it a top performer when tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

Weighted blanket

The Sleep Number weighted blanket is available in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options. Whether you're sleeping or lounging, the no-shift diamond stitching is designed to hold the weighted fill in place for even distribution. The machine-washable microfiber cover comes in gray, navy and cream.

Mattresses

Casper, one of the first bed-in-a-box companies, conveniently ships your mattress to your home in a compact package. Designed with four layers of premium foam, this bed includes targeted firm zones to support your shoulders and hips.

Find your perfect firmness level with the Sleep Number 360 p6 bed. It has internal adjustable air chambers that allow you to customize the feel of your bed to ensure a comfortable and supportive night's sleep.

This Stearns and Foster mattress has a traditional innerspring design and is available in multiple firmness levels. It includes densely-packed coils and has a memory foam topper for added comfort.

Comforters

This comforter is filled with plush, lightweight fibers and can provide year-round comfort. It has unique stitching that prevents it from getting flat and a web of fibers that eliminates any clumping.

Looking for something even warmer? This L.L. Bean comforter is made from responsibly-sourced, hypoallergenic down which gives the blanket a warm and lofty feel.

Sleepwear

This Good Housekeeping editor-favorite is a great lounging option. It's ideal for hanging around the house or making a quick trip to the grocery store.

If you're a cold sleeper, these cotton flannel pajamas will help keep you warm throughout the night without overheating.

According to the brand, 80% of all women will face night sweats at some point in their life. These pajamas will help to keep you cool thanks to their moisture-wicking fabric.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!