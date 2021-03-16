From an innovative sleep device to a cooling pillow, 12 unique finds for better sleep

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's no coincidence that Sleep Awareness Week starts on the same day that we set our clocks forward for daylight saving time. The annual event, started by the National Sleep Foundation, was created to celebrate sleep health and encourage better snoozing habits — at a time when many of us need it most.

Whether you've been feeling groggy ever since you lost that hour of sleep on Sunday or are having a hard time getting your eight-hours in general, there are plenty of products that can help. Jenn Falik, lifestyle expert and creator of The Ultimate Edit newsletter, joined the show to share the "better basics" that you can add to your sleep routine for a better night's rest.

From cooling sheets to soothing aromatherapy devices, these 12 items will help you fall asleep and stay asleep, so you'll wake up ready for whatever the day brings.

Better basics for sleep as seen on TODAY

Turn your nightly shower into a relaxing spa-like experience with this snap-on gadget. It attaches to your shower head and diffuses essential oils into the stream, so you'll get a dose of aromatherapy as you rinse. The kit comes with three different pods, which each last up to 10 showers. The starter pack includes stress-relieving, energizing and decongesting scents, but you can also grab the calming night blend, which is made to use before bed.

Formulated specifically to fit into your pre-bed routine, this nighttime toothpaste is infused with calming flavors, like lavender, mint and chamomile. The formula naturally whitens teeth and removes plaque. You can pre-order it from the brand right now and it will ship on March 18.

Sweaty sleepers, rejoice! This pillow is covered with a gel layer, which will transfer heat away from your body to keep you cool throughout the night. It's made with memory foam, so it's super comfortable, too.

Another great pick for anyone who runs hot, these sheets are made with a lightweight and breathable smart fabric. They wick moisture and dry quickly to keep you feeling comfortable, even on warm nights. The 1,500-thread count sheets come in a range of colors, so they'll match any bedroom aesthetic.

You probably don't notice all the small lights on your devices during the day. But as soon as it comes time to fall asleep, the glow from the colorful LEDs on your computer charger or cable box can be pretty bothersome. These stickers, which come in a variety of sizes, can be an easy and affordable solution. Simply place them over the buttons or lights and they will reduce the amount of light emitted by up to 80 percent.

Designed by insomniacs, this device uses science-based strategies to help you fall asleep more easily. The small gadget projects a gently pulsing light onto your ceiling. As you match your breathing to the movement of the light, it creates a meditation-like effect that will help put your body in a sleep-ready state. Keep it close to your bed and just touch it once (or twice for a longer session) when you're ready to fall asleep. It will turn itself off after eight or 20 minutes, depending on the length that you choose.

More better basics for sleep

If you've wanted to treat yourself to a set of luxurious sheets, now is the time to do it. Just for TODAY viewers, Boll & Branch is offering 15% off a first-time purchase its bestselling bed sheet set using the promo code 15COTTON.

The Signature Hemmed Sheets are made with organic cotton and come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases. Customers say the comfortable Signature Hemmed Sheets are lightweight and get even softer with use.

There's nothing better than sipping on a soothing cup of tea at the end of a long day, and Sakara's caffeine-free blend is a perfect addition to your pre-bed routine. It includes herbal ingredients like catnip, valerian and passionflower, which are known for their calming effects on the nervous system, to help you wind down for the day.

An alarm clock, sound machine, Bluetooth speaker and essential oil diffuser, this gadget combines all the most popular bedside table tech into one staple item. Tune out distractions all night long with the soothing sounds of the ocean or add an essential oil of your choice to fill your bedroom with relaxing scents.

If staring at a screen all day is giving you major headaches before bed, try this "headache hat." It has an inner reusable ice pack with individual cubes that can be moved around to target specific pain points. Simply store in the freezer and grab it whenever you feel pain coming on. As an added bonus, you can pull it over your eyes to block light as you're falling asleep.

On the flip side, for those who want a soothing heat treatment to help them drift off for the night, opt for these warming eye masks. As soon as you open the pouch, the eye mask will start warming up, so you can slip it on for 20 minutes of heat. It will help increase circulation and soothe the area, just like a heated towel treatment at the spa.

Your pajamas should be both stylish and cozy, so they can carry you through bedtimes, movie nights and even the occasional Zoom meeting. And Old Navy's Sunday Sleep collection checks all those boxes. The collection includes cute and comfortable basics, like the above joggers, as well as pajama tops and nightgowns. Each option comes in a variety of colors and patterns and prices range from $12 to $33, depending on the piece.

Fair warning, once you put this nightgown on, you'll never want to take it off. Thankfully, the good news is, you really won't have to. This comfortable wardrobe staple will transition from night to day, so you can hit the ground running when you wake up in the morning. The soft fabric will keep you cozy in bed and the built-in bra will provide you with light support when you're running around the house.

