Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We've always relished that sweet moment of the day when we can change into a cozy pair of pajamas and relax for the night. It's been a while since we've taken stock of our own PJs collection, so in the spirit of spring cleaning, Shop TODAY has found 12 new sets we're eager to order. Whether you prefer pants, capris or shorts, we've got something for every climate and every personality.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below.

Shorts pajama sets for women

Consider your search for the perfect set of warm weather pajamas complete. Floerns' bestselling short sleeve and shorts set has 1,200+ five-star ratings and shoppers can't stop raving about the affordable find, calling the set "comfortable," "cute" and "flattering." It's comes in 12 colors, including several spring-ready pastel hues we've got our eyes on.

If you've never taken a formal approach to pajamas, this sporty set will be right up your alley. The loose fit of the T-shirt and shorts combo will make you feel like you're wearing your favorite loungewear set, and the fabric feels super soft to the touch. Already crushing? There are 31 designs (ranging from tie dye and animal print to solid colors) to choose from.

Sick of the same old pajamas year after year? Add a stylish touch to your bedtime routine with this flowy set. The V-neck tank top and boxer shorts are made of a soft jersey material that's washing machine-friendly (score!) and come in three fun designs: two florals and an animal print.

Short sleeve pajama sets for women

Whether you're a fan of polka dots or florals, this Croft & Barrow set has something for everyone. The short sleeve top and bottoms are available in five patterns, and look nice enough that we wouldn't mind tossing on a sweatshirt and answering our front door in them. Did we mention that the set has three pockets?!

Prefer a sporty look? The striped sleeve and relaxed fit of this affordable set might just suit your fancy. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded the set a five-star rating and it's easy to see why with its stretchy, soft cotton material and 22 color options. One happy customer put it perfectly with this rave review: "I am obsessed!! These are the most comfortable pair of pajamas I own. They're also lightweight so I don't sweat. Love!!"

You really can't go wrong with this classic design! The soft, comfy set has sleek contrasting piping and a flattering silhouette and comes in 14 colors and patterns. Nearly 2,000 customers gave the bestseller a five-star rating and many moms lavished praise on the set for being simply perfect for pregnancy and beyond. "I bought them for post c-section and I'm so glad I did. They are very easy to put on and very stylish. Perfect for nursing mothers, as well," one shopper wrote.

Capris pajama sets for women

Ideal for transitional months like spring, this set comes with a pair of capri pants and a 3/4 length shirt with adorable drop-shoulder detailing. The soft jersey material and tag-free design promote ultimate comfort, and the set is available in five fun prints, ranging from hearts and stripes to cute koalas.

Sometimes, you find yourself in that "in between" type of weather where the thought of wearing shorts makes you shiver and the idea of donning flannel makes you sweat. That's where this set comes in handy! The short sleeve shirt and capri pants are available in nine color options and offer plenty of coverage without feeling too heavy. Amazon customers seem to dig the set, too, and have given it 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Sleek and sexy! Soma's black short sleeve capri pajama set is made with the brand's Cool Nights fabric that helps you stay cool while you dream the night away. It's also got a stylish notch collar, convenient chest pocket and polished piping.

Long sleeve pajama sets for women

The tie-dye trend that swept the nation in 2020 is here to stay and this two-piece pajama set will help you add to your collection without breaking your budget. The $20 set features a pretty blue and white print and comes with a pullover top and a pair of leggings that are made from an ultra soft material that comes in handy when you're trying to get a good night's sleep.

We may be dreaming of tropical trips around the glove, but at least you can look like you're in paradise with these pajamas. Made by sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra, the soft rayon set includes striking florals drenched in colors inspired by the sunset.

Looking to add a luxurious touch to your bedtime routine? The pajama gurus at Sleepy Jones have teamed up with the mattress pros at Purple to create this set of soft, silky PJs. It's made of the same material as Purple’s SoftStretch Sheets and offers the perfect mix of stretch and breathability. Sure, the set is a bit of a splurge, but when you consider how comfy you'll be while catching some zzz's, it might just be worth it.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!