IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The 5 products you need to fight cold-weather skin damage, according to a dermatologist

April holidays and observances to add to your calendar

No April Fools' here: You really can celebrate chocolate mousse, pajamas and table tennis this month.

How to spruce up your home for spring with beautiful florals

04:00
By Shelby Deering

If you’ve dragged your heels through a way-too-long winter, April is a breath of fresh air, with its newly-blooming flowers, warmer temperatures and cheery nature.

While it has classic holidays like April Fools' Day and Easter (well, sometimes), the less familiar holidays, observances and awareness days throughout the month also hold opportunities to turn a new leaf and celebrate spring. For instance, Nature Day, Find a Rainbow Day, National Dandelion Day and National Gardening Day will beckon you to get outside and make the most of those gorgeous spring days.

But if it’s been nothing but April showers lately, there are plenty of holidays that can inspire indoor activities as well. On National Handmade Day, make some festive crafts with your kids. National Self Care Day might invite you to linger a little longer in the bathtub or treat yourself to a spa appointment. Or you can make lots of delicious eats, like sourdough bread, deep dish pizza or a colorful açaí bowl.

It’s also a month to connect with others if you’ve been doing some hibernating this winter. Think: National Greeting Card Day, National Tell A Story Day and Global Pay It Forward Day.

No matter how you choose to commemorate April 2023, add these dates to you calendar to help you live it up to the fullest.

Daily holidays and observances in April 2023

April 1

  • April Fools’ Day 
  • International Pillow Fight Day
  • National Fun Day
  • National Greeting Card Day
  • National Handmade Day
  • National Sourdough Bread Day

April 2

  • Geologists Day
  • International Children’s Book Day
  • National DIY Day
  • National Ferret Day
  • National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
  • Nature Day
  • Palm Sunday
  • World Autism Awareness Day

April 3

  • National Chocolate Mousse Day
  • National Find a Rainbow Day
  • National Inspiring Joy Day

April 4

  • International Carrot Day
  • National Cordon Bleu Day
  • National School Librarian Day
  • National Vitamin C Day

April 5

  • Bell Bottoms Day
  • National Caramel Day
  • National Dandelion Day
  • National Deep Dish Pizza Day
  • National Self Care Day
  • National Walking Day
  • Passover (starts at sundown)
  • Peeps Day

April 6

  • California Poppy Day
  • Hostess Twinkie Day
  • National Açaí Bowl Day
  • National Burrito Day
  • National Caramel Popcorn Day
  • National Library Day
  • National Pajama Day
  • National Student Athlete Day

April 7

  • Good Friday
  • National Coffee Cake Day
  • National Pet Health Insurance Day
  • Public Television Day
  • Walk to Work Day

April 8

  • International Feng Shui Awareness Day
  • International Kids Yoga Day
  • National Zoo Lovers Day

April 9

  • Easter
  • National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day
  • National Cherish an Antique Day
  • National Unicorn Day

April 10

  • Golfer’s Day
  • National Encourage a Young Writer Day
  • National Farm Animals Day
  • National Hug Your Dog Day
  • National Siblings Day

April 11

  • Dog Therapy Appreciation Day
  • National Cheese Fondue Day
  • National Pet Day

April 12

  • Hamster Day
  • National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

April 13

  • Celebrate Teen Literature Day
  • International Plant Appreciation Day
  • Passover ends at nightfall
  • National Peach Cobbler Day
  • National Scrabble Day

April 14

  • National Dolphin Day
  • National Donate a Book Day
  • National Gardening Day
  • National Pecan Day

April 15

  • National ASL Day
  • National Glazed Spiral Ham Day
  • Record Store Day

April 16

  • Good Deeds Day
  • National Eggs Benedict Day
  • National Orchid Day
  • Save the Elephant Day

April 17

  • Go Fly a Kite Day
  • International Bat Appreciation Day
  • International Haiku Poetry Day
  • National Cheese Ball Day

April 18

  • Adult Autism Awareness Day
  • National Animal Crackers Day
  • National Exercise Day

April 19

  • National Banana Day
  • National Dog Parent Appreciation Day
  • National Garlic Day

April 20

  • National Cheddar Fries Day
  • National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day

April 21

  • National Chickpea Day
  • National Tea Day
  • World Creativity and Innovation Day

April 22

  • Earth Day
  • National Jelly Bean Day 

April 23

  • National Cherry Cheesecake Day
  • National English Muffin Day
  • National Lost Dogs Awareness Day
  • National Picnic Day
  • Shakespeare Day
  • World Book Day
  • World Table Tennis Day

April 24

  • National Pigs in a Blanket Day

April 25

  • National Mani-Pedi Day
  • National Plumbers Day
  • National Zucchini Bread Day
  • School Bus Drivers’ Day
  • World Penguin Day

April 26

  • Administrative Professionals Day
  • Denim Day
  • Get Organized Day
  • International Guide Dog Day
  • National Pretzel Day
  • World Stationery Day 

April 27

  • Marine Mammal Rescue Day
  • National Tell A Story Day
  • Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
  • World Design Day

April 28

  • Arbor Day
  • Global Pay It Forward Day
  • National Blueberry Pie Day
  • Stop Food Waste Day

April 29

  • Indie Bookstore Day
  • International Astronomy Day
  • International Dance Day
  • World Veterinary Day

April 30

  • International Jazz Day
  • National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day
  • National Bubble Tea Day
  • National Oatmeal Cookie Day
  • National Raisin Day
  • National Therapy Animal Day
  • National Tie Dye Day

 Weekly observances in April 2023

  • April 1 to 7: Be Kind to Spiders Week
  • April 2 to 8: Holy Week
  • April 3 to 9: National Public Health Week
  • April 8 to 16: National Robotics Week
  • April 4 to 8: National Wildlife Week
  • April 14 to 23: National Dance Week
  • April 23 to 29: National Library Week

Monthly observances in April 2023

  • Canine Fitness Month
  • Celebrate Diversity Month
  • Counseling Awareness Month
  • Dog Appreciation Month
  • Filipino Food Month
  • Global Astronomy Month
  • International Guitar Month
  • Jazz Appreciation Month
  • Move More Month
  • National Adopt a Greyhound Month
  • National BLT Sandwich Month
  • National Card and Letter Writing Month
  • National Garden Month
  • National Garlic Month
  • National Grilled Cheese Month
  • National Kite Month
  • National Pecan Month
  • National Pet First Aid Awareness Month
  • National Poetry Month
  • National Soft Pretzel Month
  • National Stress Awareness Month
  • National Volunteer Month
  • National Woodworking Month
  • National Youth Sports Safety Month
  • Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month
  • Sexual Assault Awareness Month
  • School Library Month
  • Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

Celebrate each and every month

Shelby Deering

Shelby Deering is a freelance lifestyle writer living in Madison, Wisconsin. She specializes in writing about home design and decor, wellness and mental health, and other lifestyle topics, contributing to national publications like Good Housekeeping, AARP The Magazine, USA Today, and more. When she’s not writing, you can find her shopping flea markets and exploring local trails with her husband and corgi, Dolly.