April holidays and observances to add to your calendar

If you’ve dragged your heels through a way-too-long winter, April is a breath of fresh air, with its newly-blooming flowers, warmer temperatures and cheery nature.
While it has classic holidays like April Fools' Day and Easter (well, sometimes), the less familiar holidays, observances and awareness days throughout the month also hold opportunities to turn a new leaf and celebrate spring. For instance, Nature Day, Find a Rainbow Day, National Dandelion Day and National Gardening Day will beckon you to get outside and make the most of those gorgeous spring days.
But if it’s been nothing but April showers lately, there are plenty of holidays that can inspire indoor activities as well. On National Handmade Day, make some festive crafts with your kids. National Self Care Day might invite you to linger a little longer in the bathtub or treat yourself to a spa appointment. Or you can make lots of delicious eats, like sourdough bread, deep dish pizza or a colorful açaí bowl.
It’s also a month to connect with others if you’ve been doing some hibernating this winter. Think: National Greeting Card Day, National Tell A Story Day and Global Pay It Forward Day.
No matter how you choose to commemorate April 2023, add these dates to you calendar to help you live it up to the fullest.
Daily holidays and observances in April 2023
April 1
- April Fools’ Day
- International Pillow Fight Day
- National Fun Day
- National Greeting Card Day
- National Handmade Day
- National Sourdough Bread Day
April 2
- Geologists Day
- International Children’s Book Day
- National DIY Day
- National Ferret Day
- National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
- Nature Day
- Palm Sunday
- World Autism Awareness Day
April 3
- National Chocolate Mousse Day
- National Find a Rainbow Day
- National Inspiring Joy Day
April 4
- International Carrot Day
- National Cordon Bleu Day
- National School Librarian Day
- National Vitamin C Day
April 5
- Bell Bottoms Day
- National Caramel Day
- National Dandelion Day
- National Deep Dish Pizza Day
- National Self Care Day
- National Walking Day
- Passover (starts at sundown)
- Peeps Day
April 6
- California Poppy Day
- Hostess Twinkie Day
- National Açaí Bowl Day
- National Burrito Day
- National Caramel Popcorn Day
- National Library Day
- National Pajama Day
- National Student Athlete Day
April 7
- Good Friday
- National Coffee Cake Day
- National Pet Health Insurance Day
- Public Television Day
- Walk to Work Day
April 8
- International Feng Shui Awareness Day
- International Kids Yoga Day
- National Zoo Lovers Day
April 9
- Easter
- National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day
- National Cherish an Antique Day
- National Unicorn Day
April 10
- Golfer’s Day
- National Encourage a Young Writer Day
- National Farm Animals Day
- National Hug Your Dog Day
- National Siblings Day
April 11
- Dog Therapy Appreciation Day
- National Cheese Fondue Day
- National Pet Day
April 12
- Hamster Day
- National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
April 13
- Celebrate Teen Literature Day
- International Plant Appreciation Day
- Passover ends at nightfall
- National Peach Cobbler Day
- National Scrabble Day
April 14
- National Dolphin Day
- National Donate a Book Day
- National Gardening Day
- National Pecan Day
April 15
- National ASL Day
- National Glazed Spiral Ham Day
- Record Store Day
April 16
- Good Deeds Day
- National Eggs Benedict Day
- National Orchid Day
- Save the Elephant Day
April 17
- Go Fly a Kite Day
- International Bat Appreciation Day
- International Haiku Poetry Day
- National Cheese Ball Day
April 18
- Adult Autism Awareness Day
- National Animal Crackers Day
- National Exercise Day
April 19
- National Banana Day
- National Dog Parent Appreciation Day
- National Garlic Day
April 20
- National Cheddar Fries Day
- National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day
April 21
- National Chickpea Day
- National Tea Day
- World Creativity and Innovation Day
April 22
- Earth Day
- National Jelly Bean Day
April 23
- National Cherry Cheesecake Day
- National English Muffin Day
- National Lost Dogs Awareness Day
- National Picnic Day
- Shakespeare Day
- World Book Day
- World Table Tennis Day
April 24
- National Pigs in a Blanket Day
April 25
- National Mani-Pedi Day
- National Plumbers Day
- National Zucchini Bread Day
- School Bus Drivers’ Day
- World Penguin Day
April 26
- Administrative Professionals Day
- Denim Day
- Get Organized Day
- International Guide Dog Day
- National Pretzel Day
- World Stationery Day
April 27
- Marine Mammal Rescue Day
- National Tell A Story Day
- Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
- World Design Day
April 28
- Arbor Day
- Global Pay It Forward Day
- National Blueberry Pie Day
- Stop Food Waste Day
April 29
- Indie Bookstore Day
- International Astronomy Day
- International Dance Day
- World Veterinary Day
April 30
- International Jazz Day
- National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day
- National Bubble Tea Day
- National Oatmeal Cookie Day
- National Raisin Day
- National Therapy Animal Day
- National Tie Dye Day
Weekly observances in April 2023
- April 1 to 7: Be Kind to Spiders Week
- April 2 to 8: Holy Week
- April 3 to 9: National Public Health Week
- April 8 to 16: National Robotics Week
- April 4 to 8: National Wildlife Week
- April 14 to 23: National Dance Week
- April 23 to 29: National Library Week
Monthly observances in April 2023
- Canine Fitness Month
- Celebrate Diversity Month
- Counseling Awareness Month
- Dog Appreciation Month
- Filipino Food Month
- Global Astronomy Month
- International Guitar Month
- Jazz Appreciation Month
- Move More Month
- National Adopt a Greyhound Month
- National BLT Sandwich Month
- National Card and Letter Writing Month
- National Garden Month
- National Garlic Month
- National Grilled Cheese Month
- National Kite Month
- National Pecan Month
- National Pet First Aid Awareness Month
- National Poetry Month
- National Soft Pretzel Month
- National Stress Awareness Month
- National Volunteer Month
- National Woodworking Month
- National Youth Sports Safety Month
- Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month
- Sexual Assault Awareness Month
- School Library Month
- Testicular Cancer Awareness Month