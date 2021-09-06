If you're tired of hot nights, these cute pajamas can help keep you cool

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is here, but that doesn't mean the temperatures are dropping just yet. While we can muster through hot days, trying to sleep through the night without breaking a sweat might not be as easy to do.

Whether it be hot weather, menopausal changes or any other reason under the sun, disturbances to our sleep can have an impact on our well-being. Sleep is how we recharge before the day ahead, and not getting enough of it can affect our mood, mental health and more.

If you're tired of waking up in a puddle of sweat from a hot flash or soaring temperatures, you don't have to buy another air conditioner this Labor Day weekend. Undergarment educator, bra fit expert and self-love coach Kimmay Caldwell joined Hoda & Jenna to share some cooling sleepwear to help solve this dilemma — for everyone in the family.

From modal pajamas to little onesies, check out these expert-approved picks that might put an end to everything from dreaded boob sweat to night sweats.

Best cooling pajamas

PJ Salvage

If hot flashes are an issue, this modal PJ set might be a solution. The fabric is stretchy and soft, but it also features micropores that will absorb sweat and keep you dry throughout the night.

If you prefer some extra coverage, these pajama pants will keep you cool and comfortable.

Duluth Trading Co.

Both this top and the matching pants are made with "Made-in-the-Jade" fabric technology — which uses actual crushed Jade stones to make the fabric feel cool-to-the-touch. The V-neck style also allows for some ventilation. You can find this tee in sizes XS-XXL, as well as plus sizes up to 3X.

These pants have pockets, for starters. They're also made with an antimicrobial fabric that feels fresh and dry, so you'll wick away moisture as you sleep. The UPF 40 protection also means that you can wear them out for early mornings on the deck or patio. You can shop them in sizes XS-XXL, and in plus sizes 1X-3X.

Tommy John

This boxy lounge tee comes in several different colors that you can mix and match with existing bottoms in your closet, or opt for the matching pants.

Made from the same breathable fabric, you might not ever want to take off these Second Skin pants.

Tommy John's popular Second Skin fabric is silky-soft and non-pilling, Caldwell says. The fabric is fade-free and non-restrictive, so it will look newer for longer, too.

These pants will keep you 2-3 times cooler than cotton pants, according to Caldwell. The elastic waistband won't bunch or roll, but it will keep you comfortable. Plus, they're tagless, so you won't have to break out the scissors in the middle of the night.

Little Sleepies

The kiddos need to feel comfortable, too! Not only is this zippy adorable, but it's made from a "buttery soft" viscose fabric that's gentle on eczema-prone and sensitive skin. Hot sleepers will love it since it keeps them cool, and the breathable fabric will also stretch along with them as they grow. This mom-founded company knows what kids need, which is why these zippies are also made without any tags, and a double-zipper to make diaper changes a breeze. We just wish they made this style for adults (thankfully, they have matching adult options)!

Eileen West

Caldwell loves this nightgown for several reasons, but loves the "silky, untextured feel" of the cotton lawn fabric the most. It's lightweight and comes in several different colors, lengths and sizes.

The matching robe is just as light as the nightgown, so Caldwell says you can wear it without heating up. It boasts lace and pintuck detailing, as well as a full button front, which means you can wear it as a gown or as a robe. One tip: These run large, so you might want to order a size down.

Bravissimo

No one enjoys boob sweat — which is why this dress exists. Bravissimo turned their bestselling bralette into a dress, which means you can sleep soundly without dealing with any wires. Since it's made from a soft jersey fabric and boasts a loose fit, Caldwell says it skims your figure instead of clinging to it. The biggest callout? It comes in band sizes 28-38 and UK cup sizes D-J.

Cool-jams

This top wicks away moisture faster than typical cotton, which helps to regulate your body temperature as you sleep. Goodbye, sweat.

These soft boxers are made with the same fabric that features odor control and bacteria-reducing properties. Plus, the durable fabric lasts six times longer than cotton.

Caldwell says the fabric of this nightshirt will keep you cool when you feel hot, and if you feel cold, it will keep your body temperature just right. The nightshirt is just one of several silhouettes the brand offers to keep you cool, but this style is great for anyone recovering from surgery, or a nursing parent.

Dagsmejan

A romper that we can wear to bed? We'll take it. It's made a from a breathable eucalyptus fabric that is cooling and comfortable and dries three times faster than cotton.

With an elastic waist and functional pockets, you can wear these shorts to bed and then to the coffee shop the next morning.

Prefer something sleeveless? This breathable tank is made with the same cooling fabric and perfect for the last few nights of summer.

Bed Head Pajamas

Made from organic cotton, this pajama set is a great fit for kids. The brand makes them in baby to adult sizes, so the entire family can get in on this style!

