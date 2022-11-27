The only thing we might love more than Oprah’s Favorite Things? Catching Oprah’s Favorite Things on sale. While the queen of gifting might have expensive taste, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are letting us get in on some of her finds for less! And while Black Friday is over, there are still some deals you can catch before they sell out – most of which make for a great gift.

Whether you’ve been eyeing the Nori Press since you spotted it on her list or want to treat yourself to a cozy sweater, we’re here to help. We scoured the internet to find all of the can’t-miss discounts on her favorite things and rounded them all up below.

Keep reading to shop the Cyber Monday deals on beauty, fashion and more from Amazon and other retailers.

Beauty deals | Clothing deals | Home deals | Kitchen deals

Oprah's Favorite Things beauty deals

Perfect for all your upcoming holiday gatherings, Amazon Prime members can score 30% off this four-piece makeup set from Laura Geller. From blendable eye shadows to creamy blush & highlighter to accentuate your cheeks, you'll have everything you need to make a statement in one easily accessible, travel-friendly palette.

Ditch your makeup wipes! Oprah says she uses these reusable pads as an eco-friendly alternative. Plus, you won’t have to ruin any more towels.

Gift relaxation to yourself or a friend with this bubble bath. It’s made with a blend of essential oils that the brand says soothes the skin.

After you bathe, lather up with this body butter set! All of the products — which include the Original, Rosemary & Lavender, Chamomile & Myrrh and Tupelo Honey — are made with honey from Savannah Bee Company.

Oprah's Favorite Things clothing deals

Working on the computer? These blue light blocking glasses can help take some of the stress off of your eyes — and they're on deal for less than $25 right now.

Slippers that you can put in the microwave? Sign us up! These made Oprah's Favorite Things list back in 2019 and we haven't stopped thinking about them since.

Hitting the road soon or know someone who loves to travel? This lightweight nylon backpack makes for the perfect carry-on. Available in five colors, it can fit virtually any wardrobe.

With a rubber outsole and memory foam insole, these booties are the perfect combination of fashionable and functional. These slippers can be worn just about anywhere, from the grocery store to the mailbox. Available in five colors, choose the one that suits you best.

You don't have to perform intense exercises to appreciate good pair of leggings. Reviewers love these compressive leggings for their comfy fit and feel no matter the activity.

Oprah's Favorite Things home deals

This $20 pick is already affordable, but a Black Friday discount is bringing the price down even lower. You can catch it on sale for 15% off right now and add it to your cart for less than $20. It can be a great pick for the Gayle in your life.

Who says Gen-Zers and millennials can't change the world? This kids' page-turner is filled with 100 game-changers and tastemakers making a difference in their respective fields and communities across the globe.

Prime members won't be puzzled by this exclusive deal! You can snag this 800-piece puzzle in seven cool versions for almost $10 off.

Travel often? One Shop TODAY editor approves of this compact iron for quick touch-ups on her clothing whenever she is on the move. When you shop from Nori’s website, you can score it for 30% off, instead of just 20% off!

This isn’t your average lighter! Rather than using a flame, this rechargeable lighter can ignite a flame with the press of a button, over and over again. Prime members can enjoy the lighter for less than $35.

What goes better with an electric lighter than a perfectly scented candle? Nothing makes your home feel like it is Christmas quite like a cozy aroma, and this candle boasts notes of pine, sandalwood and balsam and can burn for up to 50 hours, according to the brand.

Cheer up a friend by sending this thoughtful gift their way. Oprah says this is one of her “go-to gifts” and loves that the olive tree is a universal symbol of friendship.

While this sleek piece of tech looks like a picture frame, it can be used for so much more than just photo sharing. It also doubles as a family calendar, recipe hub, digital to-do list and can even be used to stream music or TV shows.

A new set of towels can make all the difference in your shower routine. This bundle includes a total of 10 towels and wash cloths that are all made from a blend of viscose from bamboo and cozy cotton.

Oprah's Favorite Things kitchen deals

Step up your kitchen skills thanks to this spice grinder. It can grind spices with just the press of a button and comes with two pods that can be used for chopping. Prime members can save 33% on this one.

If you take your wine seriously, you know how important it is to keep that unfinished bottle fresh. This gadget can help you pop open a bottle and preserve it without removing the cork, which the brand says helps keep it fresher for longer.

“Consider this the iPhone of toasters,” Oprah said of this pick. The high-tech toaster boasts a touch screen and 16 different bread modes, so you can toast everything from waffles to bagels to perfection.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.