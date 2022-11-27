120+ best Cyber Monday deals you can shop now from Macy's, Amazon and more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

115+ best Cyber Monday deals you can shop now from Macy's, Amazon and more

The biggest online shopping event is kicking off!
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
By Jillian Ortiz and Shannon Garlin

Black Friday might be over but Cyber Monday is just getting started with major savings kicking off today. If you want to shop the best discounts while doing your holiday shopping (or taking care of your own wish list), we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop right now from Amazon, Target, Apple and more, including deals under $25, major markdowns on the Xbox Series X, steep savings at Dyson and tons more before they're gone.

Cyber Monday deals 2022

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022

Walmart's Black Friday event, Deals for Days, will run all the way through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). During this time, you can expect new deals on brands like Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple, Lego, Dyson and more.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

Xbox Series S Holiday Console

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Super Surprise

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test

Hart 270-Piece Mechanics Tool Set

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Bundle

Serta So Soft 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set

Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter

ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds Foot Pocket Plush Throw

HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber

Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Macy's official Black Friday deals dropped on Nov. 20 and are continuing with Cyber Monday specials. Shop everything from winter coats to kitchen gadgets and furniture for up to 70% off.

Calvin Klein Hooded Packable Puffer Coat

Alfani Step 'N Flex Babbsy Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps

Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers

Bella 17-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022

Amazon is offering some "epic holiday deals" you can shop right now. Ahead, a few of our favorite deals on Apple, beauty and more.

CeraVe Skin Care Set

T-fal Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set

Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm Set

Dove Body Wash

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller

Differin Acne Treatment Gel

Sperry Core Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment

NYDJ Barbara Boot-Cut Jeans

Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Globe Electric 34207 Wi-Fi Smart 10 Watt Lightbulb

Pura d'Or Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditione (8-Ounce)

GoPro Hero11 Black

Beats Studio Buds

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Target Cyber Monday deals 2022

Much to our excitement, Target is continuing the amazing deals through Monday night with there online only Cyber Monday sale. During this two-day event, shoppers can expect to see deals on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 55% off.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

TCL 43-Inch 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

GoPro Hero8

PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo

TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV

Lenovo 14-Inch Chromebook Laptop

Becky Cameron Reversible Comforter and Sham Set

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are here! And if you're looking for new tech, you're in luck. Right now, you can score savings on the Apple iPad Mini, Sony wireless earbuds, flat screen TVs and more. With deals this good, you might want to click "add to cart" on more than one item this Friday.

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Roku Streambar

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation)

Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer

iRobot Roomba i7+

GoPro Hero9

JBL Tour Pro Plus True Wireless Headphones

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus 12.3-Inch Touch Screen

TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Lowe's isn't just hosting Black Friday — it's hosting Black Friday Month! The deals are live, so you can start saving on tools, appliances and more. Plus, the retailer is offering exclusive one-day only Cyber Steals to shop online throughout the month.

Bosch Cordless Impact Driver

Mondawe 3-Piece Rattan Patio Set with Cushions

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

Home Depot Cyber Monday deals 2022

Home Depot is offering Black Friday all month long. From up to 45% off tools and accessories to up to 30% off select appliances and even free shipping on holiday decor purchased online, you'll have the opportunity to save all the way through Nov. 30.

Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator

LG Electronics Large Capacity Stackable Electric Dryer

LG Electronics French Door Smart Refrigerator

Milwaukee Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and offers on toys, clothing from Nike, Under Armour and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.

Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum

Sonoma Goods For Life High-Waisted Straight-Leg Crop Jeans

Koolaburra by UGG Cropped Sherpa Jacket

Croft & Barrow Henley Sleep Set

Koolaburra by UGG Fuzz'n II Women's Faux-Fur Slipper Sandals

Wayfair Cyber Monday deals 2022

Wayfair is offering up to 80% off and free shipping on nearly everything for Cyber Monday. You can expect to see bedding for up to 70% off, area rugs for up to 80% off and so much more.

Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug

Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser

Rebrilliant Culebra 6-Basket Overdoor Organizer

Ayesha Curry 4-Piece Bakeware Non-Stick Bakeware Set

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

North Valley Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Andover Mills Kempton Upholstered Sofa

Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022

Savings on streaming services are often hard to come by — until now! The following two deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen so far, so time to start shopping.

Peacock Black Friday deal Premium Subscription

Through Nov. 28, Peacock is offering a year-long Peacock Premium subscription for just 99 cents per month for 12 months to new subscribers. To take advantage of this can’t-miss deal, head to PeacockTV.com/blackfriday for details, create an account and then use the promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.

Hulu Black Friday deal

Wondering if there are any Hulu Black Friday deals? You're in luck. Hulu's ad-supported plan is now just $1.99 per month for 12 months, which is 75% off the usual monthly price of this streaming service. You can also cancel anytime, so subscribers aren't locked into this service after purchasing. Keep in mind, this deal is a limited-time offer, so snag it before it's over on Nov. 28.

Ulta Cyber Monday deals 2022

Ulta Beauty is celebrating Black Friday by offering deals on top-rated favorites in hair, skin care and more. So, grab your credit card and start clicking "add-to-cart."

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hot Air Brush

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

KVD Beauty Lock-It Foundation

More Cyber Monday deals 2022

Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals 2022

During Kate Spade's Black Friday sale, you can save up to 50% on jewelry, clothes, shoes, handbags and more accessories with promo code BLACKFRIYAY.

Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Mini Tri-Prong Studs

Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Mini Pearls Mini Hoops

Kate Spade Liquid Glitter AirPods Pro Case

Kate Spade That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs

Kate Spade Morgan Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade Morgan Colorblocked Card Case Wristlet

Kate Spade Lift Sneakers

Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody

Kate Spade All Day Large Tote

Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2022

Dyson is offering some exclusive discounts during its Owner Rewards sale — the only time of the year that the brand says it offers a discount on its hair tools. From Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and registered it on Dyson.com will receive and redeem a promo code for 20% off any Dyson product. Note: It will only work on one product.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan

QVC Cyber Monday deals 2022

Through Dec. 4, you can take advantage of savings on hundreds of items at QVC. From the Playstation 5 to the Nintendo Switch (plus, a gaming chair to go along with it) and Dyson vacuums, here are some of the standout deals we've seen so far.

PS5 Console Bundle

Nintendo Switch Bundle

Lifestyle Solutions Anderson Gaming Chair

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket

Koolaburra by Ugg Suede Bow Short Boots

Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Monday deals 2022

Dick's is hosting a flash sale — with savings up to 50% off — on hundreds of items across its site, including picks from Adidas, Nike and more.

Vrst Men's Classic Fleece Hoodie

Top Flite 2022 XL 13-Piece Complete Set

Adidas Originals Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Monday deals 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals include shop discounts on everything from bedding to smart home products for up to 60% off, it ends tonight!

Our Table 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

SpaRoom Raven Essential Oil Diffuser

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush

JCPenney Cyber Monday deals 2022

You can find everything from jewelry to mattresses and toys on sale for up to 75% off during JCPenney's Black Friday sale. The savings don't stop there, though — you can use the code JINGLE at checkout to snag an extra 25% off select items during the event. Act fast because this sale ends tonight!

Sharper Image Electric Tabletop S'mores Maker

Arizona Crew Neck Colorblock Sweater

Sharper Image Toy Laser Tag Game

Madewell Cyber Monday deals 2022

Madewell is offering 50% off of your purchase. To take advantage of this discount, use the code TGIF at checkout.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote

Old Navy Cyber Monday deals 2022

Run, don't walk! Old Navy's massive Cyber's ON sale means you can take 50% off sitewide right now. Here are some of the fashionable finds we have our eyes on.

Higher High-Waisted Cotton-Hemp Blend Flare Jeans

Heathered Cozy Shaker-Stitch Pullover Sweater

Flannel Poncho Scarf

Lululemon Cyber Monday deals 2022

We found savings on leggings, tees and more for Lululemon's Black Friday sales event.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch

Warm Down High-Rise Jogger

Alo Yoga Cyber Monday deals 2022

Alo Yoga's epic Black Friday deals will be available from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. You'll get 30% off sitewide, and up to 70% off sale items. To help you shop, we picked a few favorites that we think you should add to cart.

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings

High-Waist Offline Straight Leg Sweatpant

Michael's Black Friday deals 2022

Today is the last day to shop Michael's Black Friday sale. You can take up to 70% off home wall frames, ornaments, baking supplies, Christmas ribbon, gallery frames, Cricut tools and materials and much, much more.

Cricut EasyPress 2

Ashland 7-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

$59.99
$129.99
Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is an Editorial Assistant for Shop TODAY. 

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Editorial Assistant for Shop TODAY.