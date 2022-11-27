120+ best Cyber Monday deals you can shop now from Macy's, Amazon and more

Black Friday might be over but Cyber Monday is just getting started with major savings kicking off today. If you want to shop the best discounts while doing your holiday shopping (or taking care of your own wish list), we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop right now from Amazon, Target, Apple and more, including deals under $25, major markdowns on the Xbox Series X, steep savings at Dyson and tons more before they're gone.

Cyber Monday deals 2022

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Target Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Home Depot Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Wayfair Cyber Monday deals 2022 | Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022 | Ulta Cyber Monday deals 2022 | More Cyber Monday deals 2022

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022

Walmart's Black Friday event, Deals for Days, will run all the way through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). During this time, you can expect new deals on brands like Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple, Lego, Dyson and more.

Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Macy's official Black Friday deals dropped on Nov. 20 and are continuing with Cyber Monday specials. Shop everything from winter coats to kitchen gadgets and furniture for up to 70% off.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022

Amazon is offering some "epic holiday deals" you can shop right now. Ahead, a few of our favorite deals on Apple, beauty and more.

Target Cyber Monday deals 2022

Much to our excitement, Target is continuing the amazing deals through Monday night with there online only Cyber Monday sale. During this two-day event, shoppers can expect to see deals on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 55% off.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are here! And if you're looking for new tech, you're in luck. Right now, you can score savings on the Apple iPad Mini, Sony wireless earbuds, flat screen TVs and more. With deals this good, you might want to click "add to cart" on more than one item this Friday.

Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Lowe's isn't just hosting Black Friday — it's hosting Black Friday Month! The deals are live, so you can start saving on tools, appliances and more. Plus, the retailer is offering exclusive one-day only Cyber Steals to shop online throughout the month.

Home Depot Cyber Monday deals 2022

Home Depot is offering Black Friday all month long. From up to 45% off tools and accessories to up to 30% off select appliances and even free shipping on holiday decor purchased online, you'll have the opportunity to save all the way through Nov. 30.

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2022

Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and offers on toys, clothing from Nike, Under Armour and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.

Wayfair Cyber Monday deals 2022

Wayfair is offering up to 80% off and free shipping on nearly everything for Cyber Monday. You can expect to see bedding for up to 70% off, area rugs for up to 80% off and so much more.

Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022

Savings on streaming services are often hard to come by — until now! The following two deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen so far, so time to start shopping.

Through Nov. 28, Peacock is offering a year-long Peacock Premium subscription for just 99 cents per month for 12 months to new subscribers. To take advantage of this can’t-miss deal, head to PeacockTV.com/blackfriday for details, create an account and then use the promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.

Wondering if there are any Hulu Black Friday deals? You're in luck. Hulu's ad-supported plan is now just $1.99 per month for 12 months, which is 75% off the usual monthly price of this streaming service. You can also cancel anytime, so subscribers aren't locked into this service after purchasing. Keep in mind, this deal is a limited-time offer, so snag it before it's over on Nov. 28.

Ulta Cyber Monday deals 2022

Ulta Beauty is celebrating Black Friday by offering deals on top-rated favorites in hair, skin care and more. So, grab your credit card and start clicking "add-to-cart."

More Cyber Monday deals 2022

Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals 2022

During Kate Spade's Black Friday sale, you can save up to 50% on jewelry, clothes, shoes, handbags and more accessories with promo code BLACKFRIYAY.

Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2022

Dyson is offering some exclusive discounts during its Owner Rewards sale — the only time of the year that the brand says it offers a discount on its hair tools. From Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, anyone who has previously purchased a Dyson product and registered it on Dyson.com will receive and redeem a promo code for 20% off any Dyson product. Note: It will only work on one product.

QVC Cyber Monday deals 2022

Through Dec. 4, you can take advantage of savings on hundreds of items at QVC. From the Playstation 5 to the Nintendo Switch (plus, a gaming chair to go along with it) and Dyson vacuums, here are some of the standout deals we've seen so far.

Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Monday deals 2022

Dick's is hosting a flash sale — with savings up to 50% off — on hundreds of items across its site, including picks from Adidas, Nike and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Cyber Monday deals 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday deals include shop discounts on everything from bedding to smart home products for up to 60% off, it ends tonight!

JCPenney Cyber Monday deals 2022

You can find everything from jewelry to mattresses and toys on sale for up to 75% off during JCPenney's Black Friday sale. The savings don't stop there, though — you can use the code JINGLE at checkout to snag an extra 25% off select items during the event. Act fast because this sale ends tonight!

Madewell Cyber Monday deals 2022

Madewell is offering 50% off of your purchase. To take advantage of this discount, use the code TGIF at checkout.

Old Navy Cyber Monday deals 2022

Run, don't walk! Old Navy's massive Cyber's ON sale means you can take 50% off sitewide right now. Here are some of the fashionable finds we have our eyes on.

Lululemon Cyber Monday deals 2022

We found savings on leggings, tees and more for Lululemon's Black Friday sales event.

Alo Yoga Cyber Monday deals 2022

Alo Yoga's epic Black Friday deals will be available from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. You'll get 30% off sitewide, and up to 70% off sale items. To help you shop, we picked a few favorites that we think you should add to cart.

Michael's Black Friday deals 2022

Today is the last day to shop Michael's Black Friday sale. You can take up to 70% off home wall frames, ornaments, baking supplies, Christmas ribbon, gallery frames, Cricut tools and materials and much, much more.