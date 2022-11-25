We hope all that turkey and pumpkin pie didn’t put you in too much of a food coma — because you certainly don’t want to sleep on the Black Friday deals that have dropped this morning. Retailers like Target, Amazon and Nordstrom have released a ton of post-holiday sales, but it’ll be remiss of you not to keep an eye out for the must-have deals Walmart has in store.

This Black Friday, the retailer isn’t holding back on its discount game — we’re seeing everything from 60% off Shark vacuums to cozy loungewear pieces starting at just $8. With so many markdowns to get through, we did the digging for you and found our favorite 33 items you can shop right now.

Best kid deals | Best electronic deals | Best home deals | Best fashion and beauty deals

Best kid deals

Deck your toddler in adorable festive jammies this season. Choose from 10 cute prints including Mickey Mouse and Paw Patrol, available in sizes 12M through 5T. This exclusive deal is only $7 and will make the holidays more inviting for your toddler.

Kids ages five and up will find endless ways to incorporate this lot of 1,100 LEGO pieces into their existing collection (or start a new one). Or, if they’re rule-followers, they can follow the instructions to create 15 mini-builds.

Kids will open up the surprise balls to find over 70 prizes hiding inside, including dolls, sisters, pets and all the necessary accompanying fashion and accessories.

If they love Squishmallows and are ready for their own set of luggage, this dual set will definitely fit the bill. The backpack has an adorable 10-inch plush Squishmallows character on it, which doubles as a cozy travel buddy.

Are they over 44 inches tall and ready to say goodbye to their training wheels? Then be sure to get them this classic 20-inch Huffy, which features silver tassels on the handlebars. This is major “big kid bike” energy.

Dress your kids in style with this child-sized version of the iconic Oralay hooded winter jacket, available in 5 different colors, from red and yellow to black and navy.

Best electronic deals

Whether you need a replacement pair after misplacing yours, or you plan on gifting these to the friend who hasn't hopped on the wireless earbud train yet, shop these AirPods now for just under $80.

Capture the memories and print them instantly with this INSTAX mini camera. This deal is available in light blue and light pink colors, and also comes with film packs to make enough memories during the holidays.

This kid-friendly tablet comes with uploaded apps and works as a tablet. Your kid can easily surf, play games and stream content from the web with ease. This deal is 46% off.

If you've been waiting to get on the Apple Watch bandwagon, this is your time. Walmart is offering this first generation watch for 47% off. Now your text replies and calls will be easier.

Enjoy the thrill of playing anytime and anywhere with this Nintendo Switch. The system can transition to handheld mode so you can enjoy the gaming experience while on vacation. For a limited time, Walmart is offering this device for $100 off.

Enjoy the power of modern cleaning with this robot vacuum. With a Wi-Fi connection and multi-function cleaning, this vacuum can mop and vacuum your floors simultaneously. Now, you can score this deal for 60% off.

Best home deals

With 14 different features, including the ability to air fry, dehydrate, steam, slow cook and broil foods and more, this pressure cooker from Ninja checks all the boxes when it comes to cooking — especially for large groups of people around the holidays.

Update your bath towels and give your space a spa-like vibe. This bath towel is a great housewarming gift for those that just need a little extra in their space. For only $6 you get a highly absorbent towel made of 100% Egyptian cotton, according to the brand.

Complete your kitchen essentials with this 19-piece set from The Pioneer Woman. This Black Friday special deal will give you a complete cookware set for only $49. The pieces are great for all your delicious recipes this holiday season.

Upgrade your caffeine experience with this espresso machine. This one is great for pro baristas or beginners that want to personalize their morning brew. It comes with a built-in frother and an integrated cup warming tray for all your coffee recipes.

Blend all your veggies and smoothies in this powerful blender that features a high-performance motor to blend all your soups and hard ingredients. Walmart has a $200 discount for Black Friday and this is a great appliance to fine-tune your cooking skills.

Forget the days of using a broom with this multi-surface vacuum. The device vacuums and washed your floors at the same time while collecting all that pet hair. You can score this gadget for 40% off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Another vacuum that will make your cleaning easier is this Dyson. With a cordless design and great filtration, your carpeted and hardwood floors will be dust free in no time. Now, Walmart has an exclusive discount for $100 off.

Best fashion and beauty deals

Stay cozy and comfortable at all times with these fleece pants. The exclusive Black Friday sale comes in different colors and is a great pair to lounge at home or workout.

Complete your cozy look with this crewneck sweatshirt for less than $10. Pair it with your favorite jeans the sweatpants above for a laid-back look.

For the ultimate comfort, upgrade to this velour pajama set. This Black Friday sale is only $12 and features a cotton-blend and relaxed fit so you can enjoy freedom while lounging.

Looking for a last-minute holiday look? This party dress is the perfect choice to welcome the holiday season. The dress is now 75% off and comes in four different patterns to choose from.

These elegant earrings are a great gift for any mother, daughter or friend. The luxury studs are meant to add a hint of dazzle to any outfit you wear. You can't miss this one-in-a-lifetime deal for 89% off.

If bell bottoms or straight cuts are not your thing, upgrade your denim repertoire with these skinny jeans. This pair has a cotton-blend and enough stretch to stay comfortable, according to the brand.

These bootie slippers will enhance your cold-weather look and keep you cozy all day. The style features a teddy sherpa upper, a cushioned insole with gel memory foam and sherpa lining to give you the ultimate cozy experience. For less than $20 you can cross off your list that white elegant gift.

Neutrals are always a safe choice when dressing up in the winter. This long sleeve pullover features a chunky texture and balloon sleeve with a relaxed silhouette to keep you cozy.

Get ready for the winter with these Chelsea boots, now selling for less than $25. The style features a lug sole and soft padded insole to make your stride more comfortable.

If laces are your worst enemy, get a pair that is easy to slip on. These sneakers are now 40% off and feel super lightweight due to their 5GEN® midsole cushioning and featherweight sockliner, the brand says.

Jet set in style with this crossbody bag from Michael Kors. This printed bag is now 66% off and features a compact design to fit all your essentials. The purse comes with back and front pockets to have your belongings accessible.

Advent calendars are the best way to extend joy to your family when Christmas is far away. This one comes with 12 beauty must-have to give them the glow of the season. It features facial masks, scrunchies and more to give them a self care experience.

Stay warm in this puffer down jacket for 61% off during Black Friday. It comes in seven different colors to match your winter wardrobe. The jacket has a thick structure and features 90% duck down fill. With six big pockets and a fleece-lined hood, you'll be prepared to withstand the elements.

If your return to office requires a more elevated look, this zip tote is the best option to keep your laptop and essentials in one place. This deal is now 72% off and is an elegant gift for all the ladies that love classic designs.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: What to expect

Walmart's Black Friday sale, known as its Deals for Days event, kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members and continues all the way through Cyber Monday (which falls on Nov. 28)."It's a little bit of a change based on what we know from our customers," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. "They've been shopping earlier and earlier every year — and particularly the last couple of years — we see a lot of people buying sooner than they would've in years past, so we moved the events up to be ready for them," Furner said.According to Walmart, this year's event has discounts on tech, toys, fashion and more from top brands like Apple, Dyson and LEGO.