From AirPods to Legos, Target Black Friday deals are here — up to 50% off

The biggest holiday savings event of the year has finally arrived — Black Friday 2022 — and you'll be able to score the biggest deals that major retailers have to offer. Whether you're looking to finish up your holiday shopping, getting started or just trying to score the lowest prices on popular items, now is your chance.

To make Black Friday even more convenient and less stressful, Target is giving multiple options to receive your items by choosing from Drive Up, Order Pickup or Same-Day Delivery with Shipt — without having a membership!

From game consoles to TVs to popular toys, keep scrolling to see all of the hottest Black Friday deals that Target has to offer, or you can shop this article by category by clicking the links below.

Best Target TV deals

Save 30% off on this 43-inch Samsung TV this Black Friday. Not only does it have smart TV and Bluetooth capabilities, but it also has a crystal clear and vivid picture, according to the brand.

This 65-inch Roku TV has an impressive discount — $300 off! According to the brand, you'll have endless streaming, plus it's compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple Home.

You'll save $400 on this upscale intelligent picture processing TV. The brand says it offers "full array LED contrast," so you can expect immense detail in color and picture. Plus, the brand says this TV is perfect for gaming.

Upgrade your living room to a big screen with this 65-inch Samsung option. Coming with smart features and high-definition picture, you'll save $200 this Black Friday.

Best Target headphone deals

The brand says these noise-cancelling Beats earbuds feature studio-grade sound quality and up to eight hours of playing time. Plus, they come with three different ear tips so you can choose a custom fit.

Apple is offering major markdowns during this shopping event, including on their bestselling earbuds. Save $40 on the second generation AirPods.

These Powerbeats Pro feature secure-fit ear hooks so you don't have to worry about them falling out of your ears while you're working out or commuting. Grab them now at $100 off!

According to the brand, these wireless headphones have up to 32 hours of playing time, a built-in microphone and clear quality sound, which is very impressive for just $20.

Over-the-ear wireless headphones are trending big time this year and you can save an impressive $200 on these highly-rated Beats. The brand notes they have noise-cancelling capabilities, a built-in microphone and more.

Kiddos will love these comfortable wireless headphones, which features a maximum of 85-decibel sound level, according to the brand. They're perfect for iPad time or movie time on long road trips.

Best Target video game deals

The gamer in your life will score big this holiday season with this Xbox Series S console. The bundle includes the console, one Xbox wireless controller, HDMI cable and power cable, plus two AA batteries for the controller. P.S. Please note this product is currently for pick-up only.

Save $50 on this virtual reality experience console, Meta Quest 2. With the Resident Evil bundle, you'll also a receive a Beat Saber and two iconic games, pplus access to hundreds of virtual reality experiences.

You or your gamer probably needs more controllers to play with family and friends, and right now you can save $20 on Xbox wireless controllers this Black Friday. According to the brand, this controller is compatible with Xbox S, X and One series.

Target is marking down several popular video games for up to 50% off, including the classic Mario Party for Nintendo Switch.

Playstation players will be excited to see popular PS5 games can be found with impressive deals, too. Just in time for football season, you can save 57% off on Madden NFL 23.

Upgrade your gaming experience with this wireless gaming headset for Xbox series (S, X and One). According to the brand, it features memory-foam ear cushions and a built-in microphone.

Best Target tech deals

Keep track of your fitness and health foals with the Fibit Versa. The brand says this smart watch can "track more exercises than ever" and will sync to your smartphone so you can receive messages, calls and other notifications.

Upgrade your home entertainment room with this Vizio sound bar, which is currently 54% off. Featuring two built-in speakers, you'll have amazing audio and clear quality sound.

Save 50% off the Google Nest hub, which really does it all. It's an alarm clock, a sound machine, a place to stream music and shows, book reservations and so much more, says the brand.

For $20, you can snag a great deal on the Google Nest Mini. According to the brand, you'll be able to listen to music on the high quality speaker and even control other smart devices in your home, such as thermostats, lights and more.

Save up to $100 on the Apple iPad Mini this Black Friday. The 8.3-inch version is compact making it perfect for travel and commuting. You'll be able to surf the web, message, stream your favorite movies, read and so much more, says the brand.

The Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablet will keep your child busy and engaged, but also without having to worry about parental controls. According to the brand, kids can safely learn, play and explore all types of topics, plus you'll save 47% off!

Save over $200 on this 15-inch HD laptop. According to the brand, it features Windows 11 Home operating system and up to 8 GB of memory.

If you ever thought about getting or gifting an Alexa, now's the time because you can grab the Echo Show 5 for under $35. And she really does everything: sets alarms, calendar reminders, streams music and you can even ask her to play your favorite TV shows.

This touchscreen convertible laptop flips into a tablet and rotates so you can easily share your work. The brand says it features an intel core processor, making it perfect for everyday work, browsing and even gaming.

Best Target home and kitchen deals

This ultra-slim Keurig K-Cup coffee machine is only four-and-a-half-inches wide and comes in tons of cute colors. Grab one for 50% off this Black Friday!

This Nespresso machine gives you the option of a classic espresso or coffee beverage in multiple sizes. It even has a 60-ounce water tank and a place to store your Nespresso pods.

Upgrade your home security with the popular Ring doorbell. The brand says you'll be able to see, listen and talk to anyone that approaches the door on your phone, tablet and more.

Whip up a variety of recipes with this KitchenAid stand mixer. It features 10 speeds and 10 kitchen attachments, from food grinders to beaters. Plus, you'll save 44% off!

You'll save big on this highly-rated and powerful cordless vacuum from Dyson — it's currently 35% off. According to the brand, it has a run time for up to 40 minutes and will remove hard-to-remove dirt, allergens and pet hair.

This robot vacuum will do the dirt work for you. You can schedule cleaning times via the app and it will hustle its away around your home and remove dirt, pet hair and more, says the brand.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's officially time to put up your tree. This Black Friday, you can save up to 50% off on this six-foot tall artificial tree. Plus it comes with lights already on it, so no need to sweat over stringing the lights!

Best Target toy deals

Little ones will love developing their baseball (and motor) skills with this T-ball set. It comes with two bats, making it a perfect toy for playdates.

Save 30% on the popular L.O.L. Surprise dolls. This Fashion Show Hair Edition comes with tons of accessories to style and experiment with fun hairdos.

Give the gift of "The Force" with this "Star Wars" Advent calendar for kids. This set comes with over 300 pieces which include popular characters and mini builds.

Pikachu comes to life with lights and "super charges" when you press his head or belly. When you're not practicing your Pokemon training, the iconic character is super plush and easy to snuggle with.

This three-story mall is a Polly Pocket dreamland. It features a movie theater, pet area and clothing store for Polly and her friends to visit.

If you're looking for a STEM gift, kids will love building and launching their own rockets into the sky. According to the brand, the rockets can launch up to 100 feet!

This hoverboard speeds up to 10 miles per hour and even has a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can zoom around and listen to your favorite tunes. You can grab this ultimate holiday gift for under $100.

Best Target beauty

This ceramic curling iron will effortlessly create salon-worthy locks every time, says the brand. You'll want to grab this hot hair tool while it's 30% off.

Grab this highly-rated electric toothbrush for 40% off this Black Friday. According to the brand, it features a smart timer and lets you know when it's time to brush a new area of your teeth.

According to the brand, this electric shaver flexes in five directions and will provide a close and quick shave. Grab one now for an impressive 65% discount.

This day and night cream by doctor-founded brand Tula is highly-rated and is said to provide deep hydration for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. You can save 40% on their must-have moisturizer this holiday season.

Whether you're looking to snag a new eye shadow palette or looking for a gift for the beauty guru in your life, this Too Faced option has a variety of natural colors in matte and shimmers.

Best Target fashion deals

Brainstorming for the family Christmas card? You can save up to 40% off on matching pajama sets from Wondershop.

If you're looking to scoop up some winter essentials for a good price, Target is marking down fashion favorites. Grab this fuzzy sweater for only $20.

Cardigans are a seasonal staple that can be worn around the home or the office. This pick comes in seven different shades and is under $20.

Cozy slippers make the perfect gift and you really can never have enough. This plush pair features a nonslip grip and provide the ultimate warmth, according to the brand.

If you're looking for a unique and personable gift, this pendant necklace features cubic zirconia gem stones of birth months.

According to the brand, these microsuede slippers feature a durable rubber outsole making them suitable for indoors or running your daily errands outdoors.

Black Friday is a great time to save on seasonal must-haves, like these trendy Chelsea boots from the Levi's brand. According to the brand, it features a cushion footbed for comfort and support.

Target Black Friday 2022: What to expect

This year, Target debuted Black Friday deals earlier than ever, but we see that they saved their best for last. According to the retailer in a press release, Target is offering best planned prices in-store and online through Saturday Nov. 26, with new deals launching Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. Plus the retailer is offering free shipping on orders over $35.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.

How much will Target price drop on Black Friday?

During the week long event, you can see up to 50% off across popular categories including tech, toys, home, kitchen and more. You'll want to act fast before these deals sell out!

Does Target have a Cyber Monday Sale?

In case you miss any Black Friday deals, the retailer announced a two-day Cyber Monday event, on Nov. 27 and 28. You can expect to see "hundreds of thousands" of deals that will be sold exclusively on Target.com and the Target App.

Does Target price match after Black Friday?

According to Target, the retailer is offering price matches on purchases made from Oct. 6 through Dec 24. To request a price match, you must have a proof of purchase and store bought-items can be done at any Target store, while online purchases can be done by calling Target.com Guest services at 1-800-591-3869. Not that some exclusions may apply.

What benefits do Target RedCard holders and Target Circle members get during Black Friday?

The retailer says Target RedCard members will save an additional 5% off on purchases, plus free shipping. And of course, Target Circle members will be able to access and use rewards in the no-fee loyalty program.