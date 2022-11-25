Amazon’s Black Friday deals are in full swing and offering even more savings on dozens of items across a variety of shopping categories, from popular home and kitchen appliances to crowd-favorite tech gear.

This year, we're more impressed with the deals than ever. To give you a teaser: Up to 70% slashed off various Echo devices, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen on sale for under $200 (the lowest ever!), the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for almost 50% off, and top-reviewed Shark vacuums for up to 40% off.

Ready to dive in? Below, the best Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals you can shop now.

Now if you’re asking, “Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals?” the short answer is, “No” — although there are some exclusive deals for Prime members.

Best Amazon Black Friday home, kitchen and furniture deals

"I immediately fell asleep the first time I used it," said our Shop TODAY reviewer of this popular weighted blanket, which is now available at its lowest price ever (via CamelCamelCamel price checker). So if the holidays have got you sleepless and stressed out, this down-jacket-like blanket, with its breathable cover, can help.

This made the cut in Consumer Reports' list of the best vacuums — and it's now on deal for 40 percent off! This option is lightweight for those unexpected messes. Still, Consumer Reports says that despite its weight, it packs a punch when it comes to cleaning: It aced their tests for both carpeted and bare floors. Worried about the cord? Don't worry: It goes up to 30 feet.

Looking for cordless or robot Shark vacuums? Those are on discount on Amazon too!

An expert favorite (see our best gifts for coffee lovers roundup) and an average of 5 stars out of 15,000 reviews: The AeroPress might just be the highest-rated coffee maker on the Internet (at least according to the brand). And you can get it now for under $30. It's portable and boasts a shorter brew time than a French press, thanks to the pressure from when you press the medium-ground coffee through the filter. The result, according to the coffee snobs we know? Smooth and tasty coffee, quick.

This sensor-driven robot vacuum, which efficiently cleans both carpets and hard floors, is now $350 under the sticker price. It's also a "smart" vacuum, which means, according to the brand, uses laser-mapping technology to navigate around your home, as well as to avoid tufts of tangled hair.

This Shop TODAY- and customer-loved mattress (it's garnered over 65-000 reviews!) has a sticker price of $600 — and you can snag it for under $400 this Black Friday. So if you're craving R&R after (or during) the holiday madness, get one now to enjoy the layers of memory and comfort foams that molds itself to the contours of your body, kind of like giving your sore joints and muscles a hug. As a bonus, it includes a top layer of ultra-cooling-gel infused memory foam to keep your body nice and cool.

The Artisian mini version of the bestselling (and pretty pricey) stand mixer is now up to 30 percent off. With an average of five stars from a whopping 3,000 reviews, you're going to want to snag this small-but-mighty mixer while it's at its lowest price ever on Amazon, according to retailer. Plus, the Artisan Mini Plus, at 3.5 quarts, can still tackle a good amount of dough without taking up as much room on your counter.

You can make your home a smart one for under $25, thanks to almost-half-off deals on Globe's smart home products on Amazon. From vintage inspired options to multi-colored bulbs, you won't have to splurge on this smart home upgrade.

Best Amazon Black Friday tech and electronics deals

You'll be hard-pressed to find a good-quality fitness smartwatch for under $50, and this one clocks in at $35. Available in three sleek colors, this fitness tracker monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, activity "points," and more on its nifty Halo View touch display. Plus, it comes with a free year of a Halo fitness membership and works with Alexa.

These popular earbuds are now on sale for under $200 — the lowest Amazon price ever. What the fuss is about: built-in noise cancellation, more than 24 hours of total listening time thanks to wireless charging, water- and sweat-resistant and a whole lot more, according to Apple.

Named one of Shop TODAY's best wireless headphones, these popular earbuds can now be yours with a cool 40% slashed off. The pair boasts eight hours of total listening time per charge, and it's got both active noise-cancelling and transparency modes. It also comes with three soft ear-tip sizes and is compatible with both Apple and Android.

There's another hot Apple gadget available this Black Friday! With the 4K Apple TV, you'll be able to watch all your favorite shows and consolidate all of your Apple devices and apps in one place.

Got a gamer in your life or are one yourself? Gaming laptops like this one from Acer are steeply discounted this Black Friday — the Nitro 5 is available for up to 48 percent off. What its got: a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, a full HD IPS display, a sleek but solid construction, dual fans, and four exhaust ports so you can comfortably play for hours.

With this LG Ultra HD monitor, now up to 25 percent off, you won't need to squint and strain anymore. The 27-inch 4K screen boasts vibrant and accurate colors, even from the periphery, according to the brand. For the gamers out there, this monitor also has Dynamic Action Sync, a feature that is said to minimize game play input lag.

Podcast or audiobook lovers rejoice. The JBL Go 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is now on sale for Black Friday. The compact gadget, available in 12 colors, features up to five hours of continuous JBL quality sound that you can enjoy by the pool, beach or even shower, thanks to its IPX7 waterproof design. It's even got a built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. One reviewer raved, "Used for news and audio books: very good sound and volume, charges quickly, lasts long."

Save now on Google smartphones like the new Pixel Pro Plus. Highlights include a sleek design that's made of 100-percent recycled materials, a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, and a Google AI-powered processor that is said to boost speed and performance, as well as "the best photo and video quality yet" of any Google smartphone, according to the brand

For those of us working from home half (or all) of the time, a good office chair is key. This one by HON Ignition is now 37% off, plus a $20 on-page coupon! It features built-in lumbar support, a synchro-tilt mechanism and upright tilt lock, 360-degree swivel and more ergonomic features.

Don't want to spend a fortune on a high-quality laptop, and you're not an Apple user? Take a gander at this HP Pavilion 14-inch machine that, like other HP laptops, is now 40% off this sale event. This one is powered by Intel's i5 processor, runs Windows 11, and boasts 8 GB of RAM and a fast-performing 256 SSD.

JBL sound devices, like this all-in-one soundbar, are now almost half off for Black Friday, so you can finally enjoy a theater-like sound experience at home, thanks its Dolby Digital surround sound. The compact JBL bar 2.0 is also easy to install; all you need is an HDMI ARC or optical cable connection. Want to play holiday music via smartphone? Use the built-in bluetooth.

Best Amazon Black Friday outdoor and sports deals

Get ahead of your new year's resolutions (or just skip the bone-chilling walk to the gym) and snag one of NordicTrack's treadmills that are now 30 percent off. Enjoy the 10 percent incline control and the neat space-saving fold-up design. It also comes with a 30-day membership for iFit's library of on-demand workouts. One glowing review said that this machine is quieter than their old home treadmill.

The ubiquitous stainless steel, vacuum-insulated reusable bottle by HydroFlask is now on sale for up to 25 percent off. The 32-ounce portable tumbler keeps hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours, the brand says. It's available in nine colors, and reviewers like that its narrow shape is easier to hold and that the built-in straw makes it easier to remember to hydrate.

It's gonna be a cold holiday season, so get this long-hooded Columbia jacket now while it's 24 percent off. Thanks to its stain- and water-resistant outer insulation, and the thermal-reflective lining, you'll be both comfortable, warm and dry when you're running your errands or going holiday shopping. It's also got a full zip front and interior security pocket for maximum convenience. "The jacket itself is extremely lightweight but VERY warm and insulating. If I wear this on a 30-degree day, I can't even feel the cold. It's amazing," raved one reviewer.

Speaking of New Year's resolutions, if treadmills aren't your speed, this indoor bike is also now 25 percent off. Some highlights include the comfortable padded handlebars, adjustable and ventilated race-style seat, an LCD console that monitors heart rate, speed, calories and more, and an oversized water bottle holder. One outdoor cyclist who's used an equivalent of 800 miles on the bike raved, "I find the bike to be sturdy and reliable. I ride pretty hard both in and out of the saddle."

You can score over 30 percent off Adidas shoes like the Puremotion Adapt line, which you can now score for less than $40. Featured in Shop TODAY's roundup of best comfy walking shoes for women, you can comfortably wear these out anywhere, whether on a five-mile or grocery run. They're lace-less and almost feel like socks, with a lightweight textile construction and Cloudfoam supportive midsole, according to the brand.

Best Amazon Black Friday fashion, beauty and wellness deals

You can now save 30 percent or more on Murad beauty products like this acne control cleanser that made our list of the best back acne treatments. One reviewer called it "the holy grail of acne face cleansers," likely thanks to its perfect amount of salicylic acid that's just right for those with sensitive skin.

One of Shop TODAY's top picks for the best affordable hair dryers, Kasey Bertucci (co-founder and stylist at Salon 120 West) called this Drybar travel-sized powerhouse "sleek and powerful." The collapsible and lightweight dryer uses so-called ionic technology and boasts two heat settings.

This pick is TikTok- and Shop TODAY-famous, and for good reason. This Revlon one-step tool is now 58 percent off, and a further 50 percent if you choose the "subscribe and save" option. It's a customer and editor fave for very good reasons: It's quieter and easier to use than its predecessor (the head is smaller); it's fully detachable, which makes it great for travel; and more importantly, it uses ceramic titanium tourmaline technology that's said to reduce the risk of heat damage.

Pro athletes use massage guns all the time, and now you can too with this deep-tissue gun that's more than 40 percent off (plus an extra $30 off with coupon). The brand claims it can put out 50 pounds of force that helps target the deep tissue, and that it has a "whisper-quiet" motor. The gun also has 20 power levels and six interchangeable heads depending on your needs. Use it in your warmups or post-workouts, to relieve muscle stiffness and much more.

This cozy, lounge-y version of the classic Crocs clogs is an editor favorite, so much so that we featured them in Shop TODAY's best fuzzy slippers roundup. Now, you can get a pair for 25 percent off (read: under $50) and enjoy the comfort both indoors and out. The traditional rubber shoe is an Amazon bestseller in "women's mules and clogs," boasting over 45,000 verified five-star ratings.

We have a few shapewear lovers here at Shop TODAY, with Shapermint being one of the oft-mentioned favorites (in fact, you'll see the name in our most recent best shapewear roundup). This pair of tummy-control shorts by the brand is now discounted almost 60 percent (and there's an on-page coupon of 5 percent off, to boot).

Save up to a whopping 50 percent off Champion apparel, including these versatile sweats for men (add them to your gift list for the men in your life!). These "exercise" pants have a relaxed fit, so they can wear them just about anywhere. Made of U.S.-grown cotton, they feature a comfortable elastic waistband and an inner drawcord for maximum comfort. They've also got side pockets to keep cards and keys secure.

Best Amazon Black Friday toys and games deals

Your tykes will have a blast re-imagining scenes from their Bluey TV episodes! Truck Playset includes two 2.5-inch play figures: one of Bluey (who is posable!) and one figure of the Bin Man. There are also two rubbish bins, which your little one can empty into the truck with the help of a lever.

This kid-beloved scoop-and-learn ice cream truck is now 30 percent off (read: under $40). And it's not just all fun and games — your tyke will enjoy building their memory and counting skills, thanks to the money and counting pumps on the syrup pump.

For around $15 thanks to Black Friday discounts, both your tyke and wallet will be happy. They can build (or shape, or squeeze!) the creations of their imaginations with this 24-pack of non-toxic colors.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Do Amazon Prime Members get exclusive access to Black Friday deals?

No, you don't. But while you don't need a Prime membership to access Black Friday deals on Amazon, Prime members do get a few special perks. (You can sign up for Prime here.) For example, Prime members get early access to Early Access deals (up to 30 minutes earlier) than non-Prime members. Prime members also enjoy Prime-exclusive deals. Check out other Prime member benefits on Amazon's Prime explainer page.