Finding a good set of headphones or earbuds to block out ambient noise and distractions surrounding you can be a challenge, especially when there’s so many types and brands on the market. One plus side to picking out a new pair, though, is that there are plenty of quality audio products out there with excellent sound quality and long-lasting battery life spanning across different price points.

The Shop TODAY team has rounded up several top-rated, customer-loved wireless headphones and earbuds for every scenario, starting at just $55. As an added bonus, they all would make excellent gifts for the holiday season ahead!

Best wireless earbuds, according to shoppers

There's a reason why Apple's AirPods Pro have become a cultural phenomenon. For starters, they're extremely easy to use. The brand's bestselling wireless earbuds can change between noise cancellation and transparency mode with ease. Each set comes with three flexible silicone tips to choose from to conform to the shape of your ear. AirPods Pro also come with audio sharing, so you can connect your pair with your friend's AirPods and listen to the same audio stream together. P.S. Since Apple recently unveiled a new iteration of their classic AirPods, chances are you'll be able to find a stellar deal on the AirPods Pro during the holiday shopping season.

Beats have remained a cultural icon since they debuted in 2008, and the brand's newest wireless earbuds only expand on their long-lasting legacy. (Just ask the over 4,100 Amazon shoppers who've already rated these five stars since its release in June!) Not only is price just right at just under $150, but the Beats Studio Buds have up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge. Beyond having active noise cancelling capabilities, you can also switch to transparency mode to tune into the world around you.

These 4.2-star-rated wireless earbuds from Tribit Qualcomm are a more affordable alternative to some of the other luxury brands. The earbuds can go up to two weeks without charging if you aren’t using them constantly, and can last up to 50 hours with consistent use. The noise reduction earbuds allow you to hear calls more clearly, which is ideal for working from home with other people running around the house.

These Sony earbuds are a bit of a splurge, but hundreds of shoppers from Amazon and Best Buy say they're definitely worth every penny. The set (available in your choice or black or white with metallic accents) have a bone-conduction sensor that are calibrated to pick up sounds and vibrations from your voice without registering loud ambient noise surrounding you. It also features an automatic wind noise reduction mode along with an Equalized that allows you to customize the sound levels of your favorite tunes, podcasts or audio books.

Fitness lovers, this one's for you! The Jaybird Vista earbuds are fully sweat- and waterproof, making them great for swimmers or gym buffs who are worried about arduous training sessions. Amazon and Best Buy shoppers also note how user-friendly and compatible the Jaybird app is. Available on iOS and Android products, it allows you to customize your personal sound preferences and voice prompt presets.

With over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, Bose's QuietComfort earbuds are engineered with Acoustic Noise Cancelling™ technology that allows you to decide how much of the outside world you want to put on mute. It's also equipped with volume-optimized active EQ and high-fidelity audio for an optimal listening experience.

Best wireless headphones, according to shoppers

The Jabba Elite 45h comes in at just under $100, which is a deal for quality travel headphones. The on-ear wireless headphones last up to 50 hours and can be charged in just a few minutes. Plus, there is an integrated microphone for making and taking phone calls while you're on the move. The actual ear cushions are made from comfortable memory foam, so you won't mind wearing these all day long.

With a glowing 4.7-star average from thousands of Amazon and Best Buy shoppers, there's a reason why Sony's wireless headphones are an industry leader. Each charge gives you up to 30 hours of battery life, plus you can quick charge for 10 minutes to get five hours of playback. Another unique thing about these headphones is they automatically pause whatever you are listening to when you take them off. The headphones come in three sleek colors — black, blue and silver — so they can match your style.

The sleek design of Bose's noise cancelling headphones isn't the only thing to get excited about (though the 14,000+ Amazon reviewers who rated this pair a perfect five stars don't mind showing off the stainless steel headband and tilted earcups). This pair of headphones has 11 levels of noise cancelling to accommodate every kind of daily distraction you may face and easy accessibility to your go-to voice assistant. You can also get up to 20 hours of battery life with a single charge!

AfterShokz's sporty, open-ear headphones work just as hard as you do, whether you're putting in long hours at the gym or the office. The lightweight Air model is prominently known for its bone conduction technology, which allows you to keep your ears open and still hear your music and what’s going on around you. Along with being sweat- and water-resistant and having a six-hour battery life, users particularly love how ergonomic and comfortable they are.

