These noise-canceling headphones help me get some peace and quiet at home

The sound quality is surprising

As soon as I opened the box, I connected the headphones to my phone via Bluetooth and put on my go-to playlist, which features a variety of songs that are bass-heavy, bright, balanced and warm. Initially, the audio sounded a bit muffled, but I quickly realized my volume level was the problem. Once I adjusted the volume, I was pleasantly surprised by how crisp the sound quality seemed to be for so many songs.

With this portable surround-sound system over my ears, I discovered that some of the songs I had been listening to for the past few months were more musically-intricate than I originally thought they were. I was hearing clear bass lines and sharper background vocals, as the sound quality was essentially helping me rediscover these songs all over again.

Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

When the sound of my ringtone interrupted my jam session, I kept the headphones on to find that phone calls came through clearly but I was told that my voice sounded a bit muffled on the other end. However, headphones like these are meant for uninterrupted listening, not hour-long catch-up calls.

In addition to songs and phone calls, I was also pleased to find that the sound quality remains strong when I stream TV shows on my laptop, which is perfect for late nights in my dorm room when I want to drown out my roommates and relax.

They're extremely comfortable

If they made pillows specifically for your ears, I'd imagine they're hiding underneath the soft lining of the ear pads on these headphones.

The minute I place the cushions over my ears, the low-frequency noises of my busy household drown out to mere whispers and I can truly focus on the music streaming through the speakers. While these headphones block out most of the noise, some sounds are still audible (as the brand states). However, I would consider that to be a good thing, especially if you want to wear them for a walk around the neighborhood. When my volume is high enough, I truly can't hear a thing, which is unfortunate for everyone else around me that has to listen to my singing voice.

Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

I wear glasses most of the time, but it takes a good hour for the headphones to press my frames into the sides of my head. Even when the pressure becomes bothersome, I can readjust the fit to feel looser around my head without sacrificing sound. I usually wear them comfortably for around three hours at a time while I work or clean my living space, but the batteries can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.

I haven't touched my other headphones in weeks

Since I opened up the package, I haven't touched my other headphones in quite some time. Maybe it's because these headphones scream "please don't bother me while I'm working" more than my other ones do, or because they simply have delivered on every front. In addition to the sound quality and comfort, I can also skip and replay songs, control the volume level and pause or play songs from just one button on the right side.

Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

What I love the most about these headphones is that I only have to charge them around twice a week — and that's only if I've really been giving them a run for their money. This is a bonus since not only am I usually too busy throughout the week to give them enough time to charge, but I am also a bit lazy. These headphones work with me, not against me.

When I pack my bags to head back to school in just a few short weeks, these top-rated headphones will be right there along with my other essentials — if they aren't already on my head.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter