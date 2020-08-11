These noise-canceling headphones help me get some peace and quiet at home

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I am rarely ever seen without headphones — they're among the list of essential accessories that I never leave the house without. As a student and a frequent user of public transportation, I would be absolutely lost without a pair of headphones to help occupy the quiet moments of my life.
Since I also consider myself somewhat of an audiophile, I'm quite particular about what headphones I use on the daily. I pay $10 a month for a music streaming service, so I definitely want to make sure that my favorite songs and albums can be enjoyed sans static and other fuzzy noises.
Though I recently upgraded from wired earbuds to AirPods, I've always wanted to see what the hype about over-ear headphones was all about. I never understood why anyone would want to wear a clunky tech accessory when ones that were as light as air were on the market — until I tried this bestselling pair from Cowin.
Other pairs of over-ear headphones can cost upwards of $200, so this $60 pair seemed reasonably affordable. Over 11,900 verified reviewers gave these the full five-star rating, and I can definitely see why.
Cowin E7 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The sound quality is surprising
As soon as I opened the box, I connected the headphones to my phone via Bluetooth and put on my go-to playlist, which features a variety of songs that are bass-heavy, bright, balanced and warm. Initially, the audio sounded a bit muffled, but I quickly realized my volume level was the problem. Once I adjusted the volume, I was pleasantly surprised by how crisp the sound quality seemed to be for so many songs.
With this portable surround-sound system over my ears, I discovered that some of the songs I had been listening to for the past few months were more musically-intricate than I originally thought they were. I was hearing clear bass lines and sharper background vocals, as the sound quality was essentially helping me rediscover these songs all over again.
When the sound of my ringtone interrupted my jam session, I kept the headphones on to find that phone calls came through clearly but I was told that my voice sounded a bit muffled on the other end. However, headphones like these are meant for uninterrupted listening, not hour-long catch-up calls.
In addition to songs and phone calls, I was also pleased to find that the sound quality remains strong when I stream TV shows on my laptop, which is perfect for late nights in my dorm room when I want to drown out my roommates and relax.
They're extremely comfortable
If they made pillows specifically for your ears, I'd imagine they're hiding underneath the soft lining of the ear pads on these headphones.
The minute I place the cushions over my ears, the low-frequency noises of my busy household drown out to mere whispers and I can truly focus on the music streaming through the speakers. While these headphones block out most of the noise, some sounds are still audible (as the brand states). However, I would consider that to be a good thing, especially if you want to wear them for a walk around the neighborhood. When my volume is high enough, I truly can't hear a thing, which is unfortunate for everyone else around me that has to listen to my singing voice.
I wear glasses most of the time, but it takes a good hour for the headphones to press my frames into the sides of my head. Even when the pressure becomes bothersome, I can readjust the fit to feel looser around my head without sacrificing sound. I usually wear them comfortably for around three hours at a time while I work or clean my living space, but the batteries can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.
I haven't touched my other headphones in weeks
Since I opened up the package, I haven't touched my other headphones in quite some time. Maybe it's because these headphones scream "please don't bother me while I'm working" more than my other ones do, or because they simply have delivered on every front. In addition to the sound quality and comfort, I can also skip and replay songs, control the volume level and pause or play songs from just one button on the right side.
What I love the most about these headphones is that I only have to charge them around twice a week — and that's only if I've really been giving them a run for their money. This is a bonus since not only am I usually too busy throughout the week to give them enough time to charge, but I am also a bit lazy. These headphones work with me, not against me.
When I pack my bags to head back to school in just a few short weeks, these top-rated headphones will be right there along with my other essentials — if they aren't already on my head.
