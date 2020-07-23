I tried the new sneakers from this celeb-loved shoe brand — here's what I think

At first glance, The Lace Up sneakers look like your basic go-to kicks. However, it's the subtle details that make each colorway unique. The Vanilla, Lilac and Spearmint versions feature a honey brown outsole and a striped design around the heel collar. The Bright White and Navy styles have a classic white outsole that, like all Rothy's shoes, is machine washable.

Rothy's senior design manager Lavion Gibson told Shop TODAY that the design team set out to create shoes that were "clean and effortlessly wearable right out of the box, and complemented by delightful details women would love."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

They come in five colors and all models are crafted with 100% recycled material. Megan Foster / TODAY

While Rothy's is known for clean, simple designs, it also strives to provide shoppers with sustainable products that are good for the environment.

The Lace Up features a special knit material that's spun from repurposed plastic water bottles. It has a ribbed design that looks and feels unique in comparison to other sneakers in my closet.

For the first time, Rothy's made a shoe with a two-part structure that's crafted for comfort and support. The base is made with plant-based materials that are lightweight and durable. And the soft upper footbed hugs the foot to provide stability.

From the second I started wearing them, I was impressed with their overall comfort. They have a sock-like feel thanks to the form-fitting upper and padded, terry-lined tongue. They also require no break-in time, which means you won't have to worry about two weeks of painful blisters.

The basic silhouette pairs well with just about anything — whether it's a summer dress or denim shorts, The Lace Up is a good day-to-day shoe.

I'm thrilled that these sneakers just secured a spot in my white shoe collection. But if you're looking to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, consider the other stylish colors available.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!