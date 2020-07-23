I tried the new sneakers from this celeb-loved shoe brand — here's what I think

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Rothy's is the sustainable shoe brand loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Jessica Biel and Mandy Moore, to name a few.
While the brand is best known for its popular and versatile flats, it continues to drop new launches that push boundaries in terms of design and sustainability. And the latest release is no different.
It's called The Lace Up sneaker, and it's the brand's first lace-up style. The simple sneakers have a classic low-top design, laces and are available in different colors, including Vanilla, Lilac, Bright White, Spearmint and Navy.
I tried the Bright White style and immediately fell in love with the timeless and versatile look.
Rothy's The Lace Up Sneakers
At first glance, The Lace Up sneakers look like your basic go-to kicks. However, it's the subtle details that make each colorway unique. The Vanilla, Lilac and Spearmint versions feature a honey brown outsole and a striped design around the heel collar. The Bright White and Navy styles have a classic white outsole that, like all Rothy's shoes, is machine washable.
Rothy's senior design manager Lavion Gibson told Shop TODAY that the design team set out to create shoes that were "clean and effortlessly wearable right out of the box, and complemented by delightful details women would love."
While Rothy's is known for clean, simple designs, it also strives to provide shoppers with sustainable products that are good for the environment.
The Lace Up features a special knit material that's spun from repurposed plastic water bottles. It has a ribbed design that looks and feels unique in comparison to other sneakers in my closet.
For the first time, Rothy's made a shoe with a two-part structure that's crafted for comfort and support. The base is made with plant-based materials that are lightweight and durable. And the soft upper footbed hugs the foot to provide stability.
From the second I started wearing them, I was impressed with their overall comfort. They have a sock-like feel thanks to the form-fitting upper and padded, terry-lined tongue. They also require no break-in time, which means you won't have to worry about two weeks of painful blisters.
The basic silhouette pairs well with just about anything — whether it's a summer dress or denim shorts, The Lace Up is a good day-to-day shoe.
I'm thrilled that these sneakers just secured a spot in my white shoe collection. But if you're looking to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, consider the other stylish colors available.
