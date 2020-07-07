My new go-to summer sandals are like yoga mats for my feet

While I'd seen the Sanuk logo before, I'd never tried on the brand's shoes prior to ordering these sandals. (I'm pretty loyal to OluKai, which makes the amazing flip-flops I've been wearing for over five years). Still, I was willing to try these sandals because they have more than 4,500 verified five-star reviews on Amazon. It's a similar story over at Zappos where they have more than 1,000 reviews, 75% of which are five-star.

I also liked the price tag. They retail for $35, but the price is often even lower on Amazon. They're available in 17 different colors and fun patterns, including giraffe, leopard and zebra prints. As much as I like animal prints, I got the classic black style so they could go with more outfits.

In fact, this was the only pair of sandals I wore on my summer vacation last week. Since I was staying at The Lodge At Whitefish Lake — a Four Diamond award-winning hotel which is as fancy as it gets in Montana — I needed sandals that were a step or two up from flip-flops.

That's exactly what these are — and they're surprisingly versatile. I can wear them with my favorite summer dress to a white tablecloth dinner at a luxury resort, yet I can also wear them for lake activities like boating, paddle-boarding and fishing.

Unlike flip-flops, these have straps that wrap around the lower ankle so I don't have to worry about losing them mid-stride. You can even wear the strap that goes across the front of your foot behind your heel (which is how I like to wear mine).

Perhaps the best part about the Yoga Sling is also what I love about Crocs: the comfort factor. When I think sandal straps, I think flimsy plastic or fake leather that isn't water-friendly. These sandals, however, have straps made of a lightweight two-way stretch knit fabric.

The fabric doesn't dig into my feet, which have a tendency to swell when they get hot. Plus, there aren't any buckles to fasten or straps to tighten. You just slide these on and pull the material up over your heel. It's like putting on socks!

The footbed is also clearly designed for comfort. It's made of the same material used to make yoga mats — the thick kind that are as soft and forgiving as they are supportive and firm. Unlike espadrilles, gladiators or wedges, these sandals can cover a lot of ground without inciting complaints. One highly satisfied Amazon shopper even titled her review "68 miles of comfort in Disney World." We all know Cinderella isn't even getting .68 miles of comfort in her glass slippers.

Personally, I know my love-hate relationship with sandals is over. As long as I'm wearing these, cute and comfortable don't have to be mutually exclusive.

