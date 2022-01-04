Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With each new year comes a new set of trends in beauty. Last year, we saw trends like slugging and dolphin skin take off. So, what's in store for 2022?

Cosmopolitan Beauty Director Julee Wilson joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share the beauty trends and products that we should expect to see in 2022. From your scalp to your nails, Wilson has picks that are sure to enhance nearly every part of your beauty routine.

Read on for the trending beauty products that have a beauty director's seal of approval.

Trending beauty products for 2022

Pantone's Color of the Year for 2022 is “Veri Peri," a color that resembles periwinkle. Wilson says the "cheerful and super wearable" color can be incorporated into your beauty routine in a number of ways, but it's fun to go bold with a lipstick.

This metallic shade can make a statement on your lips or can even be used as a bold eyeshadow. It's blendable, so you can decide just how dark or light you want to go.

This metallic eyeshadow from Ariana Grande's new beauty line, R.e.m. beauty, is another easy way to incorporate the Color of the Year into your makeup look. It's waterproof, crease-resistant and can even double as an eyeliner.

Don't have time for the salon? Wilson says these press-on nails are the "easiest way to get a fly manicure." They come in a range of reusable designs and, at just $16, you don't have to feel like you're splurging. You'll just need to stick them on using the non-toxic glue, but you can reuse them again and again for a salon-quality look.

According to Wilson, these eye masks "are total game-changers." They're made from medical-grade silicone, which encourages your favorite serums or creams to fully sink into the skin. Since the masks don't come with a serum on their own, you're free to use your own products that you already love. You can use them for 20 minutes at a time, and reuse them again and again. Goodbye, single-use eye masks!

You're probably already using a serum on your face, but what about your scalp? Wilson says a scalp serum is the "latest and greatest" way to upgrade your hair care routine. This serum from Bread Beauty Supply works to remove product buildup with the help of ingredients such as mandelic acid and gluconolactone, while also promoting hair growth.

There is an overwhelming number of beauty tools and gadgets on the market, but Wilson says this simple tool has stood the test of time. It's a Mihakka, a tool that originates from Marrakesh that is used to exfoliate the skin. It's made from terra-cotta and covered in cotton and can be used on your face and body to slough off dead skin and brighten your complexion.

We all want to wake up with glowing skin, and according to Wilson, this masque can help make it happen. It gets to work while you're sleeping, so you can look well-rested and glowy in the morning (even if you didn't sleep for a full eight hours). You can use it twice a week in place of your nighttime skin care routine for brighter skin.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!