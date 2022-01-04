Beauty trends going into 2022, from eyeshadow to press-on nails
Cosmopolitan beauty director Julee Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with some of the latest trends going into 2022, including liquid eyeshadow, press-on nails, reusable eye masks and scalp serum.Jan. 4, 2022
