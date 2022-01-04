IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager picks 'captivating' dystopian drama for January 2022

TODAY

Beauty trends going into 2022, from eyeshadow to press-on nails

04:50

Cosmopolitan beauty director Julee Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with some of the latest trends going into 2022, including liquid eyeshadow, press-on nails, reusable eye masks and scalp serum.Jan. 4, 2022

