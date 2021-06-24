Get younger-looking skin with these 5 beauty tools, according to a makeup artist

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With so many skin care products on the market, it can be difficult to find the right items to include in your routine. With creams, serums, sprays and more all advertising to be skin care miracle workers, it can be a bit overwhelming. Often, it is a trial and error process to find what works best for you, but luckily there are tools out there that hold the solution.

Makeup artist Nam Vo joined Hoda & Jenna to share her top five beauty tool picks to make your life easier. Whether you struggle with inflammation and puffiness or want to smooth wrinkles, Vo has recommendations that can help you achieve younger-looking skin.

Read on to shop dermaplaning tools, cryotherapy rollers and an LED eye mask.

Dermaplaning

This award-winning tool is dermatologist recommended and will help with facial exfoliation, hair removal and anti-aging. Dermaplaning painlessly removes pesky peach fuzz, built-up dead skin and dirt. The kit comes with four removable razors, a cleanser and moisturizer.

After just one use, this dermaplaning tool delivers noticeably brighter and smoother skin. This tool is an affordable and good quality option that will clear away dead skin, which helps your other products penetrate the skin and work better. The blade lasts at least three to four uses and can be replaced.

Cryo ice balls and sticks

Developed by aesthetician Kerry Benjamin, this cold at-home treatment will help soothe sensitive skin, de-puff under eyes and visibly lift your facial contours. The egg shaped roller provides a lymphatic draining massage, making it more effective than a jade roller or gua sha massage tool. To ensure this product stays colder for a longer period of time, it is designed with a stainless steel barrel.

If you find that you often wake up with puffy under eye bags, these ice globes are a perfect addition to your morning routine. Place them in the refrigerator or under cold water and massage your face with them to help alleviate any inflammation. Made of glass, the globe shape allows them to effortlessly roll around the contours of the face, neck and shoulders. You can use this tool alone on a clean face or after applying lotions, serums and hydrating face masks.

LED masks

By penetrating the skin at a cellular level using different wavelengths of light, this hands-free LED device can improve skin density and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The therapeutic light stimulates collagen production and helps you achieve youthful eyes in as early as two weeks. All you have to do is place it over your eyes for three minutes a day.

