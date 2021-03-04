Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I remember the first time I heard about a woman shaving her face. It was Caroline Manzo on an episode of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2010.

“Yeah I shave my face,” Manzo admitted on the show, adding it was for exfoliation purposes. “I’ve been shaving my face for probably twelve years.”

At the time, skincare regimens weren’t top of mind as a naive twenty-something. Now, as I’ve gotten older, I’m always on the lookout for products or techniques that hold promise of elevating my skin, and Manzo’s skincare hack is one.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols shared how the facial shaving technique, called dermaplaning, works.

“Dermaplaning is a cosmetic procedure where the peach fuzz and dead skin cells on the top layer of the skin are gently exfoliated and removed using a single bladed tool,” she told Shop TODAY. “While I don't recommend taking your typical razor to your face, the treatment has grown exponentially in popularity over the past few years.”

“The hair and dead skin on our face can trap dirt and oils, oftentimes leading to congestion and breakouts,” Nichols said. “By removing this top layer of hair and dead skin cells, dermaplaning decreases the potential to clog the pores, leading to clearer skin.”

After seeing a recommendation for Tinkle razors on social media two years ago, I found them on Amazon for less than $1 per razor, and decided to go all in.

Made of stainless steel with a protective cover, each razor promises to remove the fine hairs on the face.

Prior to shaving, I looked at myself in the mirror and asked: how much hair could really be on my face?

One downward swipe along my jawline brought shocking results. I still remember staring at the tool in disbelief. Once my whole face was shaved, I couldn’t believe what was in my sink.

After I began regularly shaving my face, I noticed a change in both the effectiveness of my skincare products, as well as a newfound smoothness to makeup application.

“Dermaplaning has an additional benefit because, by removing facial hair and dead skin, it allows for deeper penetration of skin care products into the skin, and this, in turn, helps increase the overall efficacy of skincare products,” Nichols explained. “And dermaplaning gives skin a baby-smooth feel, so makeup also looks better and glides on smoothly.”

I’ve been shaving my face for about two years now. When I started, my top-level concern was the hair growing back darker than the original peach fuzz (it hasn’t) and becoming more coarse as I continually shaved (again, unfounded). I try to shave once per week and admittedly, it’s just as satisfying to see what the razor removes every time. After each shave, I make sure to use any serums first, followed by my moisturizer.

What I love is that the razors are affordable and easy to use. Plus, they are accessible, especially when an average dermaplaning session can cost upwards of $150 (or more!) depending on location.

It’s safe to say I’m a believer in how these razors can change your at-home facial game.

