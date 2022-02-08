This 'oddly satisfying' lip kit is going viral on TikTok, so we had to try it

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I've spent countless hours on TikTok and Instagram combined, and nearly every post I come across features some kind of must-have product that intrigues me enough to try it. In consideration of my wallet, I make an effort to restrain myself from impulse buys, but the sheer amount of videos I've come across of the initially odd-looking Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Lip Color Kit made me want to see if it actually lived up to all of the hype around it.

Thankfully, Wonderskin must have read my mind (or For You page) because they sent me and two fellow Shop TODAY editors lip kits to try (including a few brand-new shades!). It was certainly a journey — but one well worth it.

Intrigued already? If you want to try it for yourself (or score a great Valentine's Day gift for the beauty guru in your life), the brand is running a buy 2 get 1 free deal right now.

The process

Before you begin, the brand recommends that you exfoliate your lips (or at least make sure that they are free from dry skin) and pat them dry with some kind of towel. Once your pout is ready for the lip color, you can apply it like you would any other lipstick or gloss.

Depending on how light or dark you want the final result to be, you can put on as little as two coats or build up as many layers as you'd like for a more colorful look. For me, two coats got the job done. However, since I neglected to take a deep dive into the instructions beforehand, I instinctively rubbed my lips together after applying (a major no-no for this formula!) and had to start over.

If you watched any of the viral videos like I did, the first thing you probably noticed about the lip stain is that it is bright blue and almost futuristic-looking — but there's no need to be spooked! This won't be the final color.

The formula dries down on its own pretty quickly, but to achieve full color vibrancy, the brand recommends you wait at least 45 seconds before moving on to the next step: the lip activator. (You can also leave it on for about 10-15 seconds if you prefer a sheerer tint.) Spray about 1-3 mists of the activator onto your lips until damp, and after a few seconds, the formula should be ready to peel away!

Shop TODAY SEO Writer Jannely Espinal tried the Peel & Reveal Kit in the Glamorous color and chose to leave it on for a longer period of time. "After applying the lip masque, I applied the lip activator mist and waited about a minute," she said. Like me, she also found that the formula dries quickly. "I saw some of the stain coming off and immediately proceeded to peel it."

You just need 45 seconds to achieve all-day color.

I spritzed my lips four times (which may have been too many) and noticed that the red cranberry color started to drip a little from my lips, but I was able to soak it up before it settled into my skin. TikTok users and the brand have also noted that you might taste some sweetness from the formula or feel a bit of a tingling sensation during this step. I definitely felt a strange numbness after using the spray, but the feeling went away after I patted my lips dry.

Shop TODAY Editorial Assistant Dani Musacchio, who also tried one of the newer shades from Wonderskin (Divine), described the process as "strange, but oddly satisfying" — and I have to agree.

"I ate, drank, talked, wore a mask — and the stain didn’t budge."

The results

Since I applied a good number of coats and spritzes to my lips, the "peeling" part of the process happened pretty quickly. (If you're looking for a TikTok-worthy peel moment, you might want to stick to a smaller number of coats.) As the blue color peeled away, I let out a "Wow!" once I saw the results; the color was incredibly vibrant and there wasn't a trace of the metallic blue color left. There was, however, a bit of a pink hue left on the fingers I used to remove the mask, but that disappeared after a few washes.

Musacchio says she liked how the color held up throughout the day. "By the end of the day, the tint had faded slightly but required a cleanser and a little scrubbing to completely remove it from my lips," she said.

To my surprise, the stain survived a days' worth of coffee-drinking, meals and daily wear. So, if you're looking for all-day color without having to reapply your lip product, I'd say this is one TikTok find that's worth giving a try.

For more beauty products we're loving, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!