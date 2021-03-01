Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your lips may not be high on your list of self-care concerns, but they can be one of the first places on your face to show signs of aging. So whether you’re chapped from a dry climate or you’re just trying to stay ahead of fine lines, listen in: There are a slew of treatments that are focused solely on nourishing your pout, and in the process, giving it a fresh, youthful appearance.

Read on for lip treatments of all types — from balms to masks to patches. Swipe them on before a Zoom call, at bedtime or simply as a base layer for your lip color.

Quickly jump to the category you’re looking for by clicking on the links below:

Best overnight lip treatments

This product has a major cult following and countless positive reviews, and for good reason. Laneige’s lip mask is a low-maintenance, sleep-in overnight product, meaning it gets to work on dry, crackly lips while you get your zzz's. You simply apply a generous layer of the thick balm, and its hardworking ingredients — like brightening vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturizing antioxidants — leave your lips super supple by morning. Oh, and one more thing: It comes in five yummy flavors!

If your pout is feeling dull and deflated, re-energize it with this hydrating lip jelly made from Japanese peach and squalene. Reviewers love that this non-sticky formula goes on before bed and leaves them with a pillowy pout by morning.

Think of this as your average lip moisturizer on steroids. It’s got an A-list of hydration heavy hitters like shea butter, coconut oil and wild mango butter, which work overnight to restore the moisture barrier of your lips.

Great alone or underneath lip color, this ultra-rich, leave-on mask has moisturizing hyaluronic acid and exfoliating papaya enzymes that help enable emollients — like mango butter and sea succulent — to absorb into skin. And when lips are well moisturized, they appear fuller.

Smooth and soften lips with this topical melatonin, hyaluronic acid, Persian silk tree extract and berry-derived antioxidant blend. Its calming lavender scent gets a thumbs up from reviewers, and they also love that this thick treatment has staying power while you sleep.

Say goodbye to lackluster lips overnight with these silicone lip patches, which reduce the appearance of fine lines by “hugging” skin to compress it and stay smooth. They also support the skin’s ability to retain moisture, so lines around lips appeared plumped and minimized.

Best daily lip treatments

Pump up your lip volume with this super-moisturizing neuropeptide lip treatment from clean beauty brand Tata Harper. Made with natural oils, waxes and butters — such as olive oil, camellia oil and cocoa butter — it leaves lips looking plumper and is intended to minimize the appearance of vertical lip lines. To note: This product is sheer, but if you’re looking for a tint to your balm, you can try Tata Harper’s Be Adored.

Revive dry lips with this high-impact formula that features soothing agave nectar, moisturizing mangosteen and nutrient rich acai. It’s also lanolin-free and has a tacky, stay-put texture.

If you want to sample a lip treatment without a huge price tag, this one’s for you. Instantly hydrate and give lips definition with this sheet mask, filled with almond oils and meadowfoam seed, which contains vitamin E, a natural antioxidant.

While this “mask” is more of a balmy gloss, it’s packed with hydrating vegan ingredients (avocado oil, jojoba oil, argan oil), firming hyaluronic acid and marine plant extracts that smooth skin. It's also available in three flattering tints.

This all-around amazing treatment is for those who like the dewy, 'no makeup' makeup lip look. It checks all the boxes with moisturizing butters and waxes so lips appear plumper and smoother. But it also has two additional bonuses: the brand’s signature TFC8 complex, a special ingredient that promotes cell renewal, and plant-derived collagen to support elasticity. You know what that means? Your lips will rival Angelina Jolie’s circa always.

Cracked, peeling lips are no match for this magical golden salve. It’s filled with nourishing ingredients including evening primrose and sea buckthorn (which even sound magical, don’t they?). Its yellow hue may make it ideal for bedtime, although some reviewers like applying it before lipstick as a plumping primer.

If you’re looking for a transformative balm on a budget, look no further. This vegan, cruelty-free, all-purpose formula can soothe sensitive, irritated skin all over, but it’s a favorite for quenching dry, chapped lips. Packed with papaya fruit, aloe vera and olive oil, it works well as a sheer gloss or is available in tinted versions.

Texture can be a concern with some lip treatments, however reviewers love that this formula is glossy-but-not-sticky and has a refreshing minty tingle. Hyaluronic acid fights fine lines, and shea butter and avocado oil lock in moisture.

This five-pack of gels smoothes, softens, hydrates and plumps with green tea, niacinamide, and peptides that promote collagen production. Reviewers comment that you have to carefully apply the sheets so they don’t rip, but the plumped result is worth the effort.

Splurge alert! This top-rated balm has anti-aging ceramides to help smooth fine lines and “regenerate lip contours.” Plus, vitamin E and floral oils hydrate and protect your pucker from the elements.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!