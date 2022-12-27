As Shop TODAY editors, it is our mission to share with you our tried-and-true must-have products, new favorite launches and everything else we think you should know about while shopping.

And while we are researching and buying and trying things throughout the year, we discover a lot of great finds that we love to share with you. From cozy sweaters to gold-standard skin care products and nifty cleaning gadgets, this year did not disappoint. So, among those hundreds of products we sampled, these are the select few that are our absolute standouts.

Keep reading for our editors' favorites for 2022. And check back each day as we countdown to the New Year with a new batch of favorites in categories from fashion to tech.

Shop TODAY Editors' Picks 2022

Fashion

"This little black dress has become my go-to for dinner dates, last-minute events and weekend outfits. The fabric is very forgiving and flattering. I love the cut-out detail in the front for extra elegance and the extra length on the hem. It's super comfortable and one of my favorite purchases I've made this year. Also, it is fully lined so you won't have to worry about see-through disasters." - Jannely Espinal, SEO Writer

Espinal also loves these work pants.

"The first time I tried on these pants, I knew I needed them in every color. These are my favorite to wear for work or on a casual day. They feel like leggings but look dressier thanks to the fit. What makes them stand out is the slimming technology inside the pants. It comes with a stretchy fabric that smoothes the tummy and flatters the curves. This is my personal favorite to wear with sweaters, button-down shirts and silk tops on a day I need to look more put-together. It's the best-kept secret in my office wardrobe."

"I've had these pajamas for years and I can confidently say they are the best ones I've ever owned. Not only do I have them in the long sleeve version, I also have two sets that are short. They're incredibly soft, cozy, and so much better than the old college t-shirts I used to wear to bed. Plus, at $30 you can buy multiple sets and always feel chic when you're lounging around in pajamas all day." - Kate McCarthy, Senior Social Media Editor

"These classy leggings were $68 so when I saw they were 50% off, I snagged a pair. (I've been eyeing a pair of almost $100 faux leather leggings for a while now, and I just couldn't stomach the price.) I'm glad I bought these; they are actually comfortable! They suck in my little muffin top without rolling. I can lounge in them. I can go out in heels with them. And they don't lose their leather sheen when I bend. Some reviewers say they make sounds when you walk, but my pair doesn't seem to do that." - Fran Sales, Associate SEO Editor

"Having a DD chest doesn't give me the freedom to rock cute, frilly bralettes whenever I please. (The girls need ample support on a 24/7/365 basis.) That said, this Gap bralette is the closest I've gotten to my wire-free fantasy. Not only is the ribbed material ridiculously comfortable, but it also gives a surprising amount of lift." - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"If I had a nickel for how many times I got the question, 'Where’d you get that?' I’d seriously be rich from this sweater.

"The sweater, which is made by The Drop, Amazon’s influencer-curated store, is so soft and cozy and the material is surprisingly lightweight considering how warm it keeps me on chillier days. Plus, it has just the right amount of stretch to make this my go-to lounging piece. And with the bell sleeves, ribbed design and multiple colors to choose from, though it might be 'designed for comfort', I love wearing it French-tucked into flare jeans and paired with booties for a night out." - Danielle Murphy, Associate Editor

"I bought this dress as a last-minute fix for a wedding I had procrastinated preparing for. Though it was a bit of a gamble waiting until the week before to get a dress, I'm glad I did because this 'fit' was a big hit! It has a very flattering neckline and a flowy skirt to dance (and strut) in, and the tie can be worn either as a bow in front or tied around, which I preferred. Plus, I'm a fan of a long-sleeve. Though, I will say at 5'10, the sleeves are a little short on me, so I had to push them up into a 3/4-length." - Alexandra Deabler, Deputy Editorial Director

"I'm a big fan of house slippers, but every pair I've gotten in the past few years have flattened out relatively quickly. These slippers have enough support on the bottom where that doesn't happen. My feet tend to get cold really quickly, but the shearling lining keeps them extremely warm, even when not wearing socks. I often find myself looking for these slippers, only to find them on one of my sisters feet because they also love them as much as I do." - Kamari Stewart, SEO Editorial Assistant

"Ever since I started running, I have been a Brooks fan through and through. However, I was due for a new pair and had heard great things about Hokas from co-workers, friends and family members who have tried them and loved them. When trying them on for the first time, I was immediately impressed with the cushiony sole and how supportive, yet lightweight they are. I opted for a pair with a little less of a platform and have loved running in them since." - Sierra Hoeger, SEO Editorial Assistant