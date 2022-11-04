When it comes to anti-aging skin care, retinol is likely one of the buzzy ingredients that come to mind — and rightfully so. Dermatologists often call it a "gold standard" skin care ingredient, known for its wrinkle-minimizing and complexion-brightening effects.

Retinol comes in many forms, but retinol creams can be an easy way to introduce the ingredient to your skin care routine and reap the benefits. If you have hesitations, don't worry: We tapped board-certified dermatologists Dr. Angela Lamb and Dr. Mary Lupo to share their picks for the best retinol creams. But first, read on to see how they break down everything you should know about these products.

What does a retinol cream do?

"(Retinol) is one of the most studied and proven OTC anti-aging ingredients, but be sure to be gentle with your skin and use sun protection," Lupo told Shop TODAY via email.

Lupo says retinol creams can help strengthen collagen and elastin in your skin, improve the texture of your skin and reduce the appearance of pores and discoloration, but can be drying and irritating for some.

How do I use retinol creams?

To get ahead of any negative side effects like inflammation, you'll want to protect your skin by using hydrating and emollient moisturizers, as well as a daily sunscreen with SPF 40+, Lupo said. (Retinol can increase sensitivity to UV rays from sources of light.) You should avoid using any type of face wash with exfoliating acids like glycolic and salicylic acid, as well as face scrubs; these will only increase some of the negative side effects, such as flaking and redness.

As is the case with most skin care ingredients, try to exercise some patience before you appraise results. It can take up to 90 days to see a "glow" or change in the texture and tone of your skin, but you may be able to see some of these changes in your complexion in as little as two weeks, Lamb told us via email.

Can I use a retinol cream every night?

Since retinol is such a potent ingredient, Lupo suggests starting out with a cream that has a concentration of 0.05% retinol and applying it "three to four times per week on alternating evenings." Retinol creams should only be applied at night, since Lupo says retinol is "light-unstable," and exposure to free radicals during the daytime can cause inflammation.

Despite their benefits, if you have eczema, rosacea or other skin conditions, you should consult your dermatologist first. Lamb said that people "planning to get pregnant in the next month or so, pregnant or nursing," should also avoid using a topical retinol product out of an abundance of caution, since there is evidence that the use of oral retinol treatments (like Accutane) can cause birth defects.

Are there any retinol cream alternatives?

Lamb recommends retinol to "almost everyone," but if you aren't able to use it and still want those anti-aging effects, you can try the plant-based alternative, bakuchiol.

"Bakuchiol is an antioxidant plant extract that stimulates collagen expression and skin cell turnover in ways like retinol, but it does not attach directly to the retinoic acid receptor," Lamb said. Because of this factor, it produces anti-aging effects similar to retinol but with less of a risk of irritation.

The best retinol and retinol-alternative creams

Retinol creams aren't a spot treatment, so you can use them for as long as you see fit. If you do decide to take a break, though, Lupo said you can reap the benefits for years if you keep your skin properly protected from UV and environmental damage, which can destroy the healthy collagen that the retinol cream helped produce.

If you want to try a retinol cream, we rounded up 15 top-rated options below, including picks from Lupo and Lamb, so you can achieve a glowing complexion.

Lupo recommends looking at Olay for a retinol night cream. This fragrance-free moisturizer is made with a blend of vitamin B3 and retinol, which the brand says helps hydrate the skin for up to 24 hours. It has over 1,000 five-star reviews from shoppers and an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

L'Oreal is another brand Lupo recommends reaching for when it comes to retinol creams. According to the brand, this anti-wrinkle face cream is suitable for all skin types. While the exact concentration of retinol in the formula is not listed, the brand says it is made with pro-retinol, "a stable derivative of retinol that is able to be stored in the epidermis and suitable for sensitive skin."

Lupo also recommends this anti-aging face cream from Neutrogena for anyone looking to try a retinol cream. It is formulated with retinol and hyaluronic acid, which helps to hydrate and plump the skin. The brands says it can be applied twice daily to the face and neck, but Lupo recommends applying every other evening, up to four times per week.

Both Lamb and Lupo recommend this retinol cream from RoC, which also contains hyaluronic acid, a formulation said to help hydrate your skin for up to 48 hours. While the exact concentration of retinol is not listed, the brand recommends you start by using it every other night and then gradually increasing your usage until your skin adjusts.

Lamb recommends this night cream from SkinCeuticals, which has 1.0% retinol. Since it has such a high concentration, the brand says it is formulated for skin that has already been preconditioned with retinol 0.5%. The brand also recommends you start by using it once or twice a week, then gradually increase the frequency to every other night, then every night, as can be tolerated.

This 4.4-star rated sleep mask is formulated with bakuchiol at 1%, as well as other skin-loving ingredients such as squalane and wild indigo extract. The brand recommends applying it as the last step in your nightly skin care routine up to four times per week, and then following it with a moisturizer, if you need.

This multi-tasking retinol cream is made with bakuchiol and exfoliating AHAs, which helps it even skin tone and target fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.

Alicia Keys' skin care line, Soul Care, offers a bakuchiol cream that can be applied to your neck, chin and face. According to the brand, it works to improve skin texture, calm and purify the skin, as well as hydrate the skin.

More top-rated OTC retinol creams

If you've got sensitive skin that's prone to dullness, Cetaphil's bakuchiol-based cream can help gently brighten and even out its texture. The retinol-alternative in the "souffle-like" cream is paired with what Cetaphil calls its Gentle Bright Complex, which contains 2% niacinamide and other antioxidants to help with hydration and hyperpigmentation, the brand says.

This "line-smoothing" retinol eye cream by RoC targets some of the top signs of aging, says the brand: wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness under the eyes. Pure retinol and RoC's proprietary mineral complex work together to visibly reduce under-eye puffiness and circles in four weeks, and lines and wrinkles in 12 weeks, according to RoC's clinical studies.

This retinol hand cream aims to act as sunscreen, hand cream and retinol product in one: It helps prevent sun damage, moisturize and condition your hands and nails, as well as minimize lines and wrinkles. This is thanks to its combination of retinol, Vitamins A, C and E, and green tea extract. One reviewer gave it five stars, saying that it goes on non-greasy and that, after a week of use, "I noticed that the sun spots on my hands had faded dramatically."

If you've been waiting for a retinol lotion that works for both your face and body, and that both moisturizes and exfoliates, and does that all while you sleep, look no further than Gold Bond's new Age Renew retinol lotion. In fact, it's a favorite of one initially skeptical Shop TODAY editor: "After using it for only a week, my skin already was softer, and even my stretch marks look faded. It also leans more towards a cream vs. lotion texture that feels so good and doesn’t go on greasy," she said.

Got acne-prone skin? Retinols can help, like this cream from Paula's Choice that combines its retinol complex with shea butter and antioxidants. Customers like that it smooths, hydrates and evens skin texture, in addition to its acne-fighting benefits. One happy customer who purchased this to help fade scars raved, "I didn't expect that this would also totally clear up my back of acne!"

If you're used to stronger retinol solutions like the SkinCeuticals 1.0 Maximum Strength cream above, you might want to use this soothing moisturizer alongside it. Designed to be used with No. 7's own high-potency Retinol 1% Night Concentrate, this "soother" blends niacinamide, bisabolol (an anti-inflammatory ingredient derived from chamomile) and ceramides to soothe and hydrate your skin, as well as support its natural moisture barrier. Plus, it's fragrance-free and is gentle enough for sensitive skin, according to some reviewers.

Murad claims that this retinol night cream targets "signs of aging you can see (and the ones you can't)." How? According to the brand, its retinol "tri-active" technology combined with niacinamide and peptides work to minimize wrinkles and fine lines, protect the skin's protective barrier, and firm up the skin's appearance. Plus, a bonus, from one reviewer: "Totally controls my adult acne in T-zone."

Meet our experts