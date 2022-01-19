Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We can all agree that the past few years have been stressful, so if you are noticing a few more fine lines and wrinkles, you are not alone. Finding the right products to improve the appearance of skin can be difficult with so many options on the market. With an abundance of face masks, creams, serums and more, settling on the right routine can be a challenge.

To help you reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dermatologist Macrene Alexiades stopped by TODAY to share her recommendations for drugstore staples, devices to use and more. From affordable creams to pricey procedures, Alexiades shows options for every price point.

Drugstore

Shopping for skin care products at a drugstore is the most budget-friendly option. The secret to success when it comes to trying cheaper drugstore options is consistency, Alexiades says.

"The worst thing you can do in skincare is jump around from product to product," Alexiades said, so patience is key to seeing results. She also suggests targeting products that contain retinol, peptides and hyaluronic acid, such as the three products below.

"RoC has been around a long time and works well, offering you a strong dose of retinol to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," Alexiades said. This eye cream is but one example of an RoC product that can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. To use this cream, apply a pea size amount at bedtime.

"The most advanced or fanciest way to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles is through peptides which boost the skin," Alexiades said.

The Olay Regenerist line uses peptides to transform skin by moisturizing and creating a smooth looking texture. The brand says that after two weeks of use, your skin will look and feel firmer and wrinkles will be less noticeable.

The L'Oreal Revitalift line uses hyaluronic acid to maintain hydration to help skin appear smoother. This face moisturizer plumps the skin while the formula works to reduce wrinkles and re-firm contours. The cream is meant to be used day or night on the face and neck.

Devices

While at home devices are pricey, they can make a more significant impact in the fight against wrinkles than drugstore products will when working alone.

Alexiades has found that improvements start to appear after two to four weeks of using a device and continue to get better over time. Below are three different at-home devices that Alexiades recommends.

"Electric current has been around the OTC market for decades," Alexiades said. "It delivers low level electricity to the skin which works in part by stimulating muscles."

By stimulating the muscles with microcurrents, this device works to contour, tone and firm skin over time. To use it you have to apply a gel to clean skin then glide the device over the skin surface.

"Radiofrequency is the most well evidenced at home device for more advanced mild to moderate wrinkles," Alexiades said. "As a dermatologist, laser specialist and scientist, I pioneered the in motion technique which is actually how this device called the Newa works."

Apply a gel to your face, then press the device to the skin while moving it in small circles until the skin reaches the perfect temperature. This process takes about four minutes per section of the face.

LED masks are a popular device that use wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to reduce wrinkles, pigmentation and scarring. The mask is painless and a great option for someone looking to just sit and relax during their skin care routine.

"It is so easy to use because it comes as a face mask so there is no technique required other than placing on face and turning it on, which is a plus," Alexiades said.

Dermatologist

If you find that nothing seems to be working, feel safer with a professional and are willing to make an investment, it might be worth it to splurge on an in-office procedure with a highly experienced dermatologist.

The procedure Alexiades suggests for those who want younger looking skin is radiofrequency microneedling with PRP.

"First I draw the patient’s blood and extract the growth factors called PRP using special tubes and technique in the office," Alexiades said, describing the procedure. "Next, I treat the skin with microneedles that deliver radiofrequency energy at their tips. Then I apply the PRP on top and this removes any redness and boosts the formation of collagen so that wrinkles disappear much faster and better and globally rejuvenates the skin making it look years younger."

This treatment is a one-and-done option that can make a difference for those who are not good at daily routines. The results are almost immediate, said Alexiades, and they continue to improve over time.

While prices vary depending on the dermatologist, it can cost anywhere between $1,000 and $4,000.

