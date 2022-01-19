Reduce wrinkles at every price point from masks to microneedling
04:44
Share this -
copied
If you inherited a few more wrinkles lately, there are products and procedures at every price point to keep the lines at bay. Dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades joins TODAY to share different options ranging from creams and masks to radio frequency and microneedling.Jan. 19, 2022
Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress
06:19
How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government
03:21
Now Playing
Reduce wrinkles at every price point from masks to microneedling
04:44
UP NEXT
Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’
06:22
How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app
06:06
Serums to sunscreen: Top picks for all your skincare needs