7 holy grail beauty products actually worth buying, according to a beauty editor

There are millions of beauty products on the market — but only a select few have earned "celebrity status" in the beauty world. They're the tried-and-true favorites that have caused a stir at one point in time, and for good reason.

NewBeauty Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to break down seven of these products and share why they've earned what she calls a "starring role in the most elite of skin care routines."

From a shopper-loved dry shampoo to a drugstore ointment, these products have impressed beauty aficionados and novices alike for a reason — because they actually work. Keep reading to shop these beauty must-haves that are worth the hype, starting at $5.

CeraVe facial cleansers are developed with the help of dermatologists, so they clean the skin without harming it. The brand has an array of face cleansers, including a foaming gel cleanser that's gentle on skin and an acne control cleanser to help minimize breakouts — and they've all landed on the list of favorites.

Eggenberger says this serum rose to fame via "word-of-mouth testimonials from celebrities and beauty editors" and now, it's gone viral. The formula contains encapsulated retinol, which means it releases slowly into the skin throughout the night to help minimize irritation. It's also formulated with AHA and apple extract, which help improve skin texture and defend again signs of aging.

You might have heard about this one, and Eggenberger says that's for good reason. Almost immediately, she says, you'll notice your skin looks smoother and brighter after using this peel. The AHAs and BHAs in the formula help stimulate cell turnover, which generates younger-looking and more even-looking skin. It's a two-step process that has become so popular that the brand says one pack sells every three seconds.

There's never a convenient time for a blemish to pop up. That's where Eggenberger says this "miracle worker" steps in. It only takes a dab for the mix of salicylic acid, calamine, sulfur and zinc oxide to get to work and zap zits away. Since pimples can pop up at any time, Eggenberger says this product is a vanity staple.

Don't forget the SPF! Eggenberger says the SPFs from La Roche-Posay are at the "pinnacle of cult beauty products." This sunscreen is actually a serum that offers protection from UV rays but also gets to work by improving the texture of your skin, improving the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. The "invisible" finish is the cherry on top.

You don't have to spend a lot to get a lot out of a beauty product. Aquaphor isn't just an ointment — it's an affordable, multi-tasking secret weapon that can be used for everything from cracked lips to dry hands in order to combat dryness. It's something nearly everyone keeps on hand.

According to Eggenberger, this dry shampoo might just be the most "well-known and popular beauty staple ever." The brand says one bottle is sold every nine seconds worldwide. The plant-based ingredients work to soak up oil, dirt and odors, leaving you with clean hair that also receives a volume boost in the process. Plus, it doesn't leave any white residue behind.

