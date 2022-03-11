Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As someone who was born with naturally dark under-eye circles (and I have the baby pictures to prove it!), I can confidently say that I've tried more concealers than the average person.

Ever since I was first allowed to play with makeup at the age of 12, I've tried all kind of concealing products — everything from powders and liquid formulas to cream-based cosmetics and gels. But after almost two decades, I had yet to find a product that could successfully cover the perpetual shadows under my eyes.

That is, until I was introduced to KVD Beauty's Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer. The brand's Good Apple foundation went viral on TikTok for its full-coverage formula and pore-minimizing powers last year, so when I got wind about a brand-new concealer version, I knew I had to try it.

The product stands out for countless reasons, but I'm first and foremost impressed by the sheer amount of color options. There are more than 30 different shades, each of which has a name that actually helps you determine your own skin shade and product match. I opted for Medium 141, which is described as “medium skin with warm olive undertones,” since it was the lightest olive option available.

Before applying the concealer, I prepped my face as I normally do. I started by moisturizing the area under my eyes and applying my favorite primer. Then I chose a setting powder, which I planned to brush on top of the concealer. I find that this routine helps with keeping my makeup from creasing or smudging.

I got a little nervous when the tube arrived because the shade looked much tanner than the online image depicted. And when I applied it onto my face, it appeared too orange to match my olive complexion. But as I blended, something magical happened. While I worked the product into my skin, the concealer’s orange tint started to correct the purple beneath my eyes. The concealer seemed to melt away, leaving behind the appearance of fresh, flawless and natural-looking skin.

I leaned into the mirror to make sure my eyesight wasn’t betraying me. It wasn't.

"The formula's creamy texture is truly incredible." Cailey Rizzo

The KVD Good Apple concealer may have solved my 20-year-old makeup problem, but there's a lot more to love about this product. It's made with ingredients like raspberry stem cells and apple extract, which work together to nourish and hydrate the skin, according to the brand. And I can speak for the hydration benefits — the area under my eyes remained moisturized and smooth after hours of wear. Plus, the crease-resistant formula didn't turn into a cakey texture that is so common with concealers.

The application process is easy thanks, in part, to the concealer’s angled applicator. It's designed to mimic your fingertips, so the flat, angled surface of the tilted tip allows for more precision. It also blends better than any other formula I've used before.

I've worn this product many times over the last couple of weeks, and I'm not exaggerating when I say this is genuinely my favorite concealer I've ever tried. Photos with friends bear no trace of my genetic dark circles. I can head to a party after a long day without needing to retouch my makeup. And perhaps the best part, I often forget that I’m wearing any makeup at all — until I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror.

Although it’s not the cheapest formula on the market (ringing in at $28), if concealing is your biggest concern, the KVD Good Apple concealer might just be worth every penny. It is for me!

For more beauty must-haves we're loving, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!