I tried the Magic Cream that sells every 2 minutes — and I was blown away

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
When I imagine a dreamy, glowing goddess complexion, I think of one makeup artist and one skin care product only — Charlotte Tilbury and her wildly popular Magic Cream. According to the brand, the creamy moisturizer is the No. 1 luxury face cream in the U.K. and one pot is sold around the world every two minutes! It's also a constant staple in almost every beauty YouTuber's skin care routine, so I've had my eye on it for quite some time.
I have been in desperate need of plumper, youthful-looking skin as the stresses of 2020 have definitely taken a toll on my texture and glow, so I figured now was the perfect time to finally give Charlotte's Magic Cream a try. I was able to get my hands on it and a few of the brand's other popular skin care products thanks to the new limited-edition Charlottes Magic Skin Secrets Set — and I can honestly say it truly lives up to its magical name.
Better yet, Shop TODAY readers can buy it before anybody else! Simply click the link below to get exclusive access to the new limited edition set before it launches with Charlotte Tilbury's full holiday collection on Oct. 1.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Skin Secrets Set
This skin care kit includes travel-size versions of the Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Wonderglow Primer. If you're looking to
My new regime started with the Goddess Skin Clay Mask and it has been a game-changer for extracting all that gunk that builds up after working out or falling asleep with your makeup on. I plan to use the brightening clay mask once or twice a week to achieve smaller pores and fewer blackheads.
Next up was Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, which was definitely the most adventurous product for me. I didn’t use a serum before trying this set, but this “supercharged secret” gave me the hydrating glow that I am always envious of but could never achieve. This elixir gave me the youthful glow that reviewers refer to when they claim wrinkles appear reduced 100% of the time when using this product.
The third step on this magical skin care adventure felt like wrapping myself in the most luxurious buttery soft spa robe — but it was actually the wildly popular Magic Cream. After just one coat of this magic collection of oils, I noticed a difference in the appearance of my combination-to-oily skin. My face appeared much silkier and smoother. I have always been very prone to breakouts and I was always hesitant to use a thick moisturizer for fear of my pores getting more clogged. I can honestly say that after taking the leap and using this product, there were no additional breakouts. In fact, after a few uses, I am proudly zit-free.
Last but certainly not least, the final step was the Wonderglow Primer. As someone who wears foundation every day, I was happy to see that this soft primer adds a glowing yet shine-free look to my skin and wears perfectly under my foundation.
As the holiday season approaches, I am looking forward to picking up a few of these sets for all the skin care lovers on my list. Although let's be honest, I'll probably end up keeping a box or two for myself!
For more stories like this, check out:
- This mascara has a 45,000-person waitlist — here's how you can buy it first
- A dermatologist's guide to anti-aging products for your 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s
- 12 anti-aging and moisturizing products that will upgrade your skin care routine
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!