I tried the Magic Cream that sells every 2 minutes — and I was blown away

This skin care kit includes travel-size versions of the Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Wonderglow Primer. If you're looking to

My new regime started with the Goddess Skin Clay Mask and it has been a game-changer for extracting all that gunk that builds up after working out or falling asleep with your makeup on. I plan to use the brightening clay mask once or twice a week to achieve smaller pores and fewer blackheads.

Next up was Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, which was definitely the most adventurous product for me. I didn’t use a serum before trying this set, but this “supercharged secret” gave me the hydrating glow that I am always envious of but could never achieve. This elixir gave me the youthful glow that reviewers refer to when they claim wrinkles appear reduced 100% of the time when using this product.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The third step on this magical skin care adventure felt like wrapping myself in the most luxurious buttery soft spa robe — but it was actually the wildly popular Magic Cream. After just one coat of this magic collection of oils, I noticed a difference in the appearance of my combination-to-oily skin. My face appeared much silkier and smoother. I have always been very prone to breakouts and I was always hesitant to use a thick moisturizer for fear of my pores getting more clogged. I can honestly say that after taking the leap and using this product, there were no additional breakouts. In fact, after a few uses, I am proudly zit-free.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

Last but certainly not least, the final step was the Wonderglow Primer. As someone who wears foundation every day, I was happy to see that this soft primer adds a glowing yet shine-free look to my skin and wears perfectly under my foundation.

As the holiday season approaches, I am looking forward to picking up a few of these sets for all the skin care lovers on my list. Although let's be honest, I'll probably end up keeping a box or two for myself!

