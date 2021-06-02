Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After spending so much time creating a full glam look each morning, the last thing you want is for your makeup to melt by the end of the day. Yes, “long-wear” makeup could help keep your look fresh until bedtime, but every makeup artist knows it’s all about the high-performance setting powders and sprays that will really make a look last for a long time.

Below, you’ll find the best setting powders and sprays that actually work, according to two makeup artists.

Must-have setting powders and sprays, according to makeup artists

Celebrity makeup artist Emily Amick loves this setting powder for clients with medium to deep skin tones. “It is semi-translucent, but gives a nice golden warmth to the skin, whereas white setting powders can make people with deeper skin tones look a little grey or ashy,” explains Amick. “It works really well under the eyes to set concealer, and in the T-zone, providing a subtle highlight without any shimmer.”

Celebrity makeup artist Sean Harris loves using this powder for television because it sets makeup, creates a smooth velvety texture on the skin and doesn’t change the color of the foundation. “It’s an absolute must-have in my kit,” he says.

Not only does MAC's Fix+ spray set your makeup, but it also hydrates and soothes skin, as well. “I love using this to spray to refresh makeup throughout the day. The variety of scents make this a spa-like experience, too,” says Harris.

This is a holy grail product amongst makeup artists, according to Amick. "It reduces shine and blurs fine lines instantly, and it works for most skin tones," she explains. "I like to press it into the skin with a sponge for maximum staying power and de-shining."

When Harris is trying to achieve an ultra dewy look on the skin, he makes sure to use the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. “It is the ultimate mist for supple, glowing skin,” he says.

Amick loves MAC's Blot Pressed Powder for touch-ups on set. “Loose powders are amazing, but they’re not very convenient to apply when you’re moving around a lot,” she says. “I carry every shade of these translucent powders in my set bag so I can touch up talent throughout the day. They absorb oil, so if you get shiny and need a quick fix, just pop the shade that’s right for you in your handbag and go!”

Both Amick and Harris are big fans of this setting spray with a serious cult following. “I love using this setting spray because it keeps makeup in place for hours while minimizing oil and shine — it’s my favorite for music videos,” explains Harris. Plus, Amick loves that it feels lightweight but still locks in your makeup for longevity.

“This powder is my go-to for any editorial look,” says Harris. “It sets makeup, yet keeps the skin fresh and luminous.”

This setting spray recommended by Amick is more of an insider secret. “It’s a setting spray a lot of theater actors and stage performers use for truly waterproof, no-budge sealing of your makeup,” says Amick. “I wouldn’t recommend it for everyday use because it is powerful, but if you have a special occasion and really need your makeup not to move until you wash with soap and water, this setting spray will work wonders.”

Although this isn’t exactly a setting spray, Amick loves it for a moisturizing boost throughout the day. “It’s also great if you’ve powdered your face a little too much or used a drier foundation and want to take away that ultra-matte, cakey look that sometimes occurs.”

Harris loves the Tatcha Silk Powder because it creates a silky smooth finish on the skin. “I love it because the subtle sheen of the powder leaves the skin gleaming with radiance,” he explains.

