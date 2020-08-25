This mascara has a 45,000-person waitlist — here's how you can buy it first

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
There is a myriad of choices on the market when it comes to mascara — all with a variety of claims to lengthen, separate, curl and plump. The latest to enter the lineup is Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara — but this one stands out from the pack.
As the newest release in the brand's popular Pillow Talk line of products, the mascara has started to generate tons of hype in the beauty community. In fact, it has makeup lovers so excited that the brand says it's amassed a waitlist of 45,000 people in less than seven days. If that wasn't enough, it's already scored the "best mascara" title in O Magazine's 2020 O-wards due to its innovative two-sided wand.
While most beauty fans are waiting anxiously for the Aug. 26 release date, I was lucky enough to get my hands on it before the big day! I'm happy to report that if you're looking for long, separated and natural-looking lashes (Hi, Twiggy!), the new Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes is your answer.
Better yet, Shop TODAY readers have an exclusive chance to buy it before anyone else. You can use the link below to buy the new release right now, one full day ahead of its actual Aug. 26 release date!
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara
At first glance, the blush pink tube with rose gold accents transports me back to my fairy tale days. The beautiful pink aesthetic was enough to sell me on it, but I was also excited to see if the formula inside the tube would live up to its promises of long-lasting volume, length and a weightless 24-hour lift effect.
Finding the perfect formula for someone like me who has naturally short eyelashes has always been a challenge. Fortunately, the brand had this in mind when creating a unique paddle brush that includes two rows of silicone bristles that gradually get bigger as they cascade down the tip. The flat side of the brush is designed to apply the color pigment while the side with longer bristles is meant for combing through and separating your lashes.
The result is what the brand calls "load, comb and lift technology," with each layer magnifying your natural look. The claim is that it gives voluminous definition, a magnified and amplified lash, and is smudge- and humidity-proof. After trying it myself, I can honestly say that this magical wand grants you the lashes of your dreams.
My lashes are naturally short and sparse, and this wand managed to pick up even the smallest lashes to add definition. I found that the process was enhanced by using a rolling motion with each pass of the applicator. What seemed most unique about this formula, as opposed to the numerous others I have tried, is that it accentuates your natural lashes without making them look fake or clumpy.
I did notice that after applying a couple of coats that it takes a while to dry. However, waiting a minute or two for it to settle is a small sacrifice for the fantastic outcome.
If long, natural-looking and separated lashes are what you’re after, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara by Charlotte Tilbury is going to be your new best friend.
