This mascara has a 45,000-person waitlist — here's how you can buy it first

At first glance, the blush pink tube with rose gold accents transports me back to my fairy tale days. The beautiful pink aesthetic was enough to sell me on it, but I was also excited to see if the formula inside the tube would live up to its promises of long-lasting volume, length and a weightless 24-hour lift effect.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Finding the perfect formula for someone like me who has naturally short eyelashes has always been a challenge. Fortunately, the brand had this in mind when creating a unique paddle brush that includes two rows of silicone bristles that gradually get bigger as they cascade down the tip. The flat side of the brush is designed to apply the color pigment while the side with longer bristles is meant for combing through and separating your lashes.

The result is what the brand calls "load, comb and lift technology," with each layer magnifying your natural look. The claim is that it gives voluminous definition, a magnified and amplified lash, and is smudge- and humidity-proof. After trying it myself, I can honestly say that this magical wand grants you the lashes of your dreams.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

My lashes are naturally short and sparse, and this wand managed to pick up even the smallest lashes to add definition. I found that the process was enhanced by using a rolling motion with each pass of the applicator. What seemed most unique about this formula, as opposed to the numerous others I have tried, is that it accentuates your natural lashes without making them look fake or clumpy.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

I did notice that after applying a couple of coats that it takes a while to dry. However, waiting a minute or two for it to settle is a small sacrifice for the fantastic outcome.

If long, natural-looking and separated lashes are what you’re after, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara by Charlotte Tilbury is going to be your new best friend.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!