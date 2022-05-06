11 hydrating concealers makeup artists swear by for dry skin

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If winter put your skin through the wringer and your complexion is still feeling parched, it might be time to invest in a hydrating concealer. This dry skin makeup must-have is a particularly practical option for the transition from cool to warm weather, but it's also a beauty bag staple that many makeup artists swear by all year long.

Shop TODAY polled several industry pros and asked them to share their favorite picks. From bargain-friendly drugstore concealers to splurge-worthy finds, these are the 11 they can't live without.

Best concealer for dry skin, according to experts

Whenever New York City-based makeup artist Norah Salazar uses concealer on her clients, she always tries to achieve a balance between hydration and coverage. "A buildable formula is a must for me personally, as well as a nice finish that doesn't need a ton of setting," she explained.

The makeup maven digs this long-wear drugstore find from E.l.f. Cosmetics that's available in 24 shades and provides crease-proof full coverage. "It has a satin finish that is very buildable and is great for combination to dry skin," she said of the vegan and cruelty-free formula.

Concealer is a brilliant beauty invention, but many formulas tend to settle into skin and dry it out. Not this one, though! It might only cost $5, but don't let the cost fool you because Salazar told us that it offers pretty impressive results.

"It delivers a creamy, sheer formula that covers and conceals well," she explained. The makeup artist also loves the plethora of shades (31 total) that are available for a range of skin tones.

Celebrity makeup artist Markphong Tram is one smart cookie and knows that budget-friendly concealers can be just as effective as their high-end counterparts. He even cited this $12 find as a must-try and it's easy to see why.

The 5-in-1 concealer comes in 19 shades and works overtime to hydrate, brighten and perfect skin tone, for up to 24 hours of coverage. Caffeine and vitamin C are just two of its multitasking ingredients and the formula is also free of parabens, fragrance and mineral oil. Did we mention that it comes with a built-in applicator sponge that prevents bacteria buildup?

Tram is a big fan of hydrating concealers because they're usually pretty easy to blend. "It’s good to use for the under-eye area," he said. The beauty pro keeps this trusty concealer in his toolkit and loves to use it for clients that want a bit more coverage.

"It's infused with minerals and emollients to condition skin, and is buildable and blendable with a matte finish," he said. The creamy lightweight formula comes in 22 shades, and has an oil-free, waterproof formula that can keep its cool for up to 15 hours.

Can't find a concealer that offers enough hydration for your dry skin? Celebrity makeup artist Robert Bryan can relate, and he was happy to explain why he swears by this creamy, liquid option so much. "It uses hyaluronic spheres to maintain hydration throughout the day. It also self sets so you don't need to set it with a powder, which can take away from the hydrating finish," he shared.

The nourishing liquid comes in 22 shades and is also formulated with other beneficial ingredients like chlorella (to fight dark circles) and Wu Zhu Yu plant extract (to promote brightness).

Want to get the most out of your hydrating concealer? Bryan offered up a pro tip. "Always start by using deep hydrating moisturizers and eye creams to retain hydration throughout the day," he said. The makeup expert recommends this creamy formula that doubles as an eye cream for anyone seeking medium to full coverage.

"It not only contains hyaluronic acid for moisture retention but also has peptides, which help plump for more supple, juicy looking skin," Bryan said.

Aside from having a cool name and rad packaging, KVD Beauty's full-coverage concealer also helps hydrate and nourish skin with the help of raspberry stem cells. The formula is also free of parabens, phthalates and other harmful ingredients, so it's no wonder that celebrity makeup artist BillieGene couldn't stop gushing about it when we asked him to share his favorite hydrating concealers.

"This concealer has great color pigments which are great for correcting or brightening the under eye with built-in apple extract that helps nourish the eye area. While most concealers that can provide this much coverage are heavy, this one is extremely lightweight," he told us.

With 36 shades available, Clinique's Beyond Perfecting Concealer has something for every skin tone, and it's one of Gene's go-tos. "It's a favorite of mine because of its large doe wand that allows you to apply the concealer seamlessly right underneath your eye area while giving maximum coverage and providing hydration," he said.

The oil-free, humidity-resistant formula works equally well on normal, dry, oily and combination skin, and doubles as a concealer and foundation. It also offers 24 hours of coverage, so it won't crap out on you on a long day.

"Using a hydrating concealer is one of the best ways to step up your makeup routine! Not only does it keep the under-eye area from looking cakey, but it helps with creasing and lasts longer," celebrity makeup artist Beck Wainner told us.

The industry pro adores this popular creamy concealer from Nars that has one million likes from Sephora shoppers and comes in 30 shades. "This multipurpose concealer is so rich and creamy yet can still be used to cover dark spots and color correct. It also wears up to 16 hours," she said.

Two of the makeup artists we polled said they appreciate the power of this splurge-worthy concealer with an anti-aging formula. "My clients range from very young to mature. In both photography and video, I am able to work this product seamlessly for a natural finish that doesn't read cakey or too matte," Salazar explained.

Tram is also a fan and said it's "lightweight and super easy to blend with fingers." The concealer keeps skin happy with the help of hyaluronic acid and anti-aging peptides that hydrate, soothe and brighten your complexion while it conceals. It also comes in a handy leak-proof pen!

This one is loved by two of the makeup pros we spoke with and offers medium, natural coverage in a hydrating, creamy formula. "It stays put and is hydrating and buildable. I use it for film and photo shoots where talent needs to do lots of actions," Tram said.

Bryan also loves the weightless feel and hydrating finish. "The high pigment in this formula allows you to use very little with optimal result. Use just a small drop to start and pat into place for a skin-like finish. Repeat application to reach desired coverage," he instructed.

