12 drugstore concealers celebrity makeup artists swear by

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Need to fake a full night's sleep? Look no further than every woman's secret weapon: concealer. This beauty wunderkind easily hides under-eye circles, pimples, uneven skin tone and much more.

TODAY Style reached out to 13 beauty mavens to find out their personal favorite (and client favorite) drugstore concealer. Read on to discover which product they use and why they love it.

1. Neutrogena 3-in-1 Concealer For The Eyes, $7, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Also available for $7 at Target and for $11 at Walgreens.

“(This concealer) goes on easy, sets perfectly and wears well. Plus, the colors are well balanced and they color correct at the same time,” says Matin Maulawizada, whose clients include Claire Danes, Lupita Nyong’o, Idina Menzel, Rachel Bilson and Camilla Belle.

2. LA Girl HD PRO Concealer, $4, Amazon

Also available for $5 at Ulta.

“This concealer gives opaque coverage and doesn't crease. It's natural-looking and creates an even complexion, but still erases dark circles,” says Lavonne Anthony, whose clients include Betsey Johnson, Kerry Washington, Ajak Deng and Jeannie Mai. “Plus, it's easily blendable with a soft brush tip and covers the color spectrum from fair to mahogany.”

3. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer, $6, Amazon

Also available for $7 at Ulta.

“This concealer is both moisturizing and long lasting without creasing. It also comes in a great variety of shades (and is) ideal to use under the eye and to camouflage uneven skin tones,” says Ermahn Ospina, whose clients include Rosario Dawson, Carla Gugino and Darby Stanchfield.

4. Rimmel London Match Perfection Concealer, $6, Amazon

Also available for $7 at Walgreens.

“The shades are great and the consistency is creamy — very blendable. I prefer this concealer for the under-eye area, but could still be used for coverage on other parts of the face,” says Monika Blunder, whose clients include Emilia Clarke, Naomi Watts, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. “The applicator is quick and easy and is perfect to keep in your purse for touch-ups.”

5. Revlon Photoready Concealer, $6, Amazon

Also available for $9 at Walmart.

“It reminds me of a creamier version of Clé de Peau Beauté concealer ($75) because it covers the most stubborn blemishes and stays put!” says Pati Dubroff, whose clients include Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, Kirsten Dunst and Dakota Johnson.

6. Maybelline FaceStudio Master Conceal, $6, Amazon

Also available for $7 at Target.

“I love this concealer because it has good coverage, it’s blendable and you can build without feeling heavy. It has a natural finish, which blends well with the skin’s natural oils,” says Carola González, who works with Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, Leona Lewis, Gabrielle Union and Mindy Kaling. “It’s not cake-y, so it won't crack or feel dry around the eye area. You can also use it to spot treat blemishes, redness or any other imperfections on the skin.”

7. L’Orèal Paris Magic Lumi Highlighter, $7-11 (usually $13), Amazon

Also available for $8 at Target.

“It’s a nice cover and it’s perfect for the girl who wants to conceal the dark spots while brightening around the eye,” says Jeannia Robinette, whose clients Victoria Beckham, Shiri Appleby, Debra Messing and Kate Walsh.

8. NYX 3C Palette Conceal Correct Contour, $12, Ulta

Also available for $12 at Target.

“These palettes come in light, medium and deep (shades), give flawless coverage and you get a range of six colors in one kit,” says Yolanda Frederick, who works with Ciara and Jennifer Hudson. “This gives you the flexibility to blend the colors to get the perfect match. They’re creamy and long-lasting, which is perfect for my clients needing to look great all day. NYX also has these amazing Wonder Pencil Concealers ($4.49, ulta.com) that work magic for covering blemishes.”

9. Revlon ColorStay Concealer, $7, Amazon

Also available for $7 at Target.

“They have an amazing creamy consistency, great coverage and a wide shade range,” says Wendy Rowe, whose clients include Sienna Miller, Victoria Beckham and Suki Waterhouse.

10. L’Orèal True Match Super Blendable Concealer, $5, Amazon

Also available for $10 at Ulta.

“(This concealer) is perfect because it goes on practically invisible and has super lightweight coverage,” says Sir John, whose clients include Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls and Margot Robbie.

11. CoverGirl Queen Collection Natural Hue Concealer, $8-$9, Amazon

Also available for $7 at Walmart.

“They are extremely lightweight and provide great coverage. You feel like you're not wearing anything! They have shades for darker skin tones, plus the sponge-tip applicator is great for blending and quick touch-ups,” says Sheika Daley, whose clients Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams.

12. e.l.f. Corrective Concealer, $8 (for a pack of two), Amazon

Also available in another shade range for $5 at Amazon and in both shade ranges for $4 at Target.

(Don't let the odd colors turn you off! Color correcting helps mask imperfections.)

“With four shades to customize your perfect shade of concealer, this product wears amazing all day without creasing or moving,” says Ashunta Sheriff, whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Molly Sims and Aja Naomi King.

This story was originally published Aug. 22, 2016.