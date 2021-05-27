I tried the $6 camo concealer everyone's talking about — it didn't disappoint

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

My search for the perfect concealer first started when I hit my mid-20s. It quickly became a necessary step in my makeup routine for highlighting my skin and adding much-needed depth to my face. You can say that my search has turned into a full-blown obsession — so far, I’ve tested formulas from no less than 30 brands at every price point. (If it’s sold at Sephora, trust me; I’ve tried it.)

As someone who obviously likes to stay up to date on the latest makeup finds, I follow a number of YouTube beauty gurus to keep well-informed. So, when I came across multiple videos raving about the E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer, you can say that my interest was piqued.

The brand’s long-time customer favorite concealer claims to have a 16-hour wear time and comes in 25 different shades. After seeing the 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon and the $6 price tag, I didn’t think twice about trying it myself and really seeing what this “camouflaging” product can do.

First impressions? I love the consistency. The concealer has a thick, creamy and luxurious texture to it, surprisingly similar to the high-end products I’ve tried in the past. The formula goes on super smooth and doesn’t dry down too quickly, giving me ample time to go in with my beauty sponge to blend as much I need to.

E.L.F. promised full coverage, and its Camo Concealer certainly delivers. The best part is that the formula is buildable and can be easily layered depending on how much coverage you need. I use two shades: Deep Caramel to highlight my cheeks and the bridge of my nose, and Deep Olive to use with my color corrector to conceal my hyperpigmentation. Both of them are lightweight and leave a lovely matte finish, but they can be a bit drying if you don’t moisturize before applying.

Courtesy Jess Sims

If you prefer an applicator that offers more precision, be careful with this one. The doe-foot is pretty large and gives off a lot of product at once. It’s certainly not a deal breaker for me, but I make sure to always go in with a light touch.

I have yet to wear this concealer for a full 16 hours, but I can say it holds up well during long days in the hot Texas sun. After about eight hours, the product never flaked or creased under the eyes. What it did do was give off a gorgeous golden undertone that I can’t wait to show off in the summertime.

