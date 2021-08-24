7 derm-approved solutions for dark spots, sun damage and more summer skin issues

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is the time of year when we ditch the notion of putting on a full face of makeup and let our skin breathe so we can sport a natural glow. However, all of that time in the sun and hours spent in the pool can wreak havoc on our skin.

If you're starting to notice dark spots, pigmentation or patches of dry skin, you're not alone. That's why the 3rd hour of TODAY tapped Dr. Daniel Sugai, a board-certified dermatologist, to help us nip these pesky problems in the bud.

From serums and cleansers to sunscreens, Sugai has a simple skin solution for the issues you might be facing at the tail end of summer. Although the season might be coming to a close in a few weeks, these picks can be used all year to support a healthy complexion. Read on for all of the essentials you'll want to stock up on right now.

Derm-approved skin care solutions

Sunscreen

Sunscreen should be a part of your skin care routine every day, regardless of the season. Even if you are indoors working behind a computer, sunscreen can help protect your skin from the blue light emitted from your screen. Sugai says this mineral sunscreen won't leave behind a white cast and protects skin from UVA and UVB rays, blue light, pollution and early signs of aging.

This pick is for anyone with sensitive skin. If you're hitting the beach to soak up the last few days of summer, you'll want to lather on some full-body SPF. Sugai picked this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard that's perfect for your arms, legs and body since it's water resistant. Something cool about this sunscreen? When the UV light exposure is high, the sunscreen cap turns blue.

Retinol

If you're trying to combat dark spots, pigmentation and sun damage, retinol should be in your beauty arsenal. Retinol is known for its anti-aging properties, which has generated a lot of buzz in the skin care community. Sugai says to look for a retinol concentration of 0.25% and up — this formula from No7 has a concentration of 0.3%. One myth about retinol you might not have known? You don't have to stop using it in the summer.

Vitamin C

This serum is another skin savior that can help treat dark spots, pigmentation and sun damage. Sugai also recommends using a vitamin C serum into the fall to help protect your skin on sunny days, as well as from pollution. Just make sure to apply it after you cleanse your skin and before you apply sunscreen.

Though it's a bit of a splurge, this vitamin C serum from SkinCeuticals can also help treat skin care concerns such as dark spots and pigmentation. Once it absorbs into the skin, it remains effective for up to 72 hours, according to the brand.

Cleanser

If you hit the pool or took a dip in the ocean a few times this summer, your skin could probably use some love. For some, that means using different cleansers. If you're trying to remove heavy makeup or thick sunscreen, Sugai recommends double-cleansing, but most times giving your face a scrub once is good enough. Sugai recommends this cleanser for anyone who might have overexposed themselves to chlorinated, salty or hard water. The formula is suitable for anyone with dry skin and is also an affordable pick.

Moisturizers

With fall just around the corner, now is one of the most important times to be consistent with your skin care. Cooler temperatures means dry air, which makes locking in moisture (and keeping it in) essential. If you want to deliver that necessary hydration to your skin and also target a dull complexion and redness, Sugai says this cream from Kiehl's is a great option for your face.

When it comes to full body moisturizers, Sugai loves this cream from Eucerin. Rough and dry feet that have spent the summer in flip-flops or skin that has also been exposed to chlorinated or salty water will appreciate the hydration it delivers.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!