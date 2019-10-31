We’ve had our fair share of Amazon finds, from the ultimate slimming swimsuit to the wear-to-anything maxi (and the discovery of a secret beauty outlet), so we decided to put TruSkin’s age-defying radiance-booster to the test.

The formula contains several anti-aging properties

Described by the brand as an “advanced antioxidant serum,” TruSkin’s Vitamin C Facial Serum features vitamins C and E (brightening), along with botanical hyaluronic acid (smoothing and moisturizing), and is “designed to target the most common signs of aging including brightness, firmness, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and sun spots.”

The plant-based, cruelty-free formula also contains active botanicals (such as aloe vera and organic jojoba oil) for nurturing and soothing skin.

Perhaps it’s also worth noting some of the things the serum is made without — among them synthetic fragrances, dyes and stabilizers.

It is incredibly lightweight and fast-absorbing

One of the first things I noticed when I opened up the bottle and distributed the serum onto my hand via a generous dropper was just how lightweight the formula felt. Unlike other skin care products that can be thick or hard to move around, it was easy to apply all over my face without any tugging. Because the neck and decollate are known to show signs of aging first, I also applied an additional droplet to those areas (and rubbed the excess into my hands — another often-overlooked but important skin care zone).

Another thing I noticed about the hydrating formula: It doesn’t feel sticky or leave behind a tacky residue. As many reviewers indicate, it’s also fast-absorbing and doesn’t contain a strong odor, so it’s ideal for those who are sensitive to fragrance or may want to combine it with other scented skin care products.

I noticed a change in my skin in as little as days

I began my review by performing a patch test to ensure I didn’t have any sensitivities to the potent ingredients. Twenty-four hours later (the brand recommends 24-48), I felt comfortable moving forward and proceeded to incorporate the serum into my regular skin care routine.

Immediately following my normal cleansing routine, I applied three generous drops (the brand recommends three to five) of the serum to my face and followed with a lightweight moisturizer once a day. If using in the morning or going outside, I would also suggest a layer of sunscreen for added protection.

I tried Amazon's bestselling serum for a week and my skin was noticeably smoother to the touch. Kristin Granero

After a few days, I noticed my skin began appearing more radiant and, after one week, much smoother to the touch. While I didn’t have any acne or many dark patches at the time (some reviewers have noted the serum’s ability to make blemishes and spots disappear), I did notice my skin appeared clearer and more even overall.

The best part might be the brand’s 90-day money back guarantee. If you try the serum and decide it just isn’t for you during the first three months of using it, they’ll refund you. So if you’re dealing with a skin care issue that could benefit from a little TLC, it seems like this serum is a no-lose option.

I’ll definitely continue using the serum and am looking forward to seeing more improvement as time progresses. I might even try other products from the brand’s vitamin C-packed line to up the ante!

