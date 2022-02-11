Reviewers are calling this bestselling $15 facial oil a 'miracle in a bottle'

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
While Pura d'Or may be best known for its anti-thinning hair products — its bestselling Original Gold Label Shampoo and Conditioner set is a Shop TODAY favorite with more than 12,600 five-star ratings — you'd be missing out if you didn't consider adding some of the beloved brand's other products to your routine.
One that shoppers can't seem to get enough of at the moment is the Pura d'Or Organic Rosehip Seed Oil. A current Amazon No. 1 bestseller, it has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 8,400 ratings. And according to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, the skin care solution could be a good choice for someone looking to improve signs of aging, and can even be used to nourish and strengthen hair.
Pura d'Or Organic Rosehip Seed Oil
So what makes it so popular? The product is made from 100 percent cold-pressed rosehip seed oil, an ingredient that Garshick said has been shown to have high levels of vitamin A, lycopene and beta carotene, so it's a good option for anti-aging concerns. The oil can also help hydrate skin and contains antioxidants to help fight free radical damage. "Rosehip oil is also known for its ability to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and to help heal scars," she added.
Many shoppers have attested to its benefits. One reviewer called it the "perfect face moisturizer," while another 55-year-old reviewer said it has helped "smooth the fine lines" and even gives their skin "a youthful glow." Customers have also claimed that it works to clear up acne scars and helps to prevent and fade stretch marks.
One verified reviewer who called it a "miracle in a bottle" said that they love everything about the product — and they've seen benefits for both their hair and skin. "I've used over 27 products online and prescriptions, nothing comes close to this product," they wrote. "Versatile is an understatement. My face is soft and lines and wrinkles reduced tremendously. My hair was like a Brillo pad until I started adding this to my shampoo. Thank you so much for saving my skin."
While some people apply it on its own, others say that they mix a few drops in with their favorite moisturizer. Generally, Garshick said, rosehip seed oil can be used between one to two times daily.
As for its effect on hair, Garshick said that rosehip seed oil could "work to reduce inflammation on the scalp, helping to promote a healthier scalp," as well as nourishing and strengthening hair.
With its range of benefits and affordable price, it's easy to see why multiple reviewers have said it's a "staple" in their routines.
