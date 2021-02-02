Harper's Bazaar Hair Awards: 10 winners that will transform your hair

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Over the past few years, hair care has emerged as a main beauty priority for many, and for good reason. We are constantly damaging our hair with dye and hot tools such as hair straighteners, and hair loss due to increased stress is another major issue for many right now.

Recently, many people have committed to undoing this damage by shopping for hair care, whether it's for growth, conditioning, enhancing color or any other hair-related concern. There are so many hair care products out there that it can be hard to know what products are worth it.

Thankfully, Harper’s Bazaar Beauty Director Jessica Matlin stopped by TODAY and shared 10 of her favorite products from the Harper's Bazaar Hair Awards. Read on to learn how you can get stronger and healthier hair without the hassle.

This sulfate-free shampoo was created to make your hair stronger and reduce breakage at the same time. The shampoo is infused with potent moisturizers and ingredients that are meant to target your hair at a cellular level.

Inspired by luxury skin care, Dove says that this conditioner, when used along with the shampoo, results in 97% less breakage with consistent use. Start your hair routine off right with these nourishing staples.

This unique at-home hair treatment is made to work with every hair type. And it's formulated to structurally repair your hair with a one-of-a-kind, bond-building technology that works to relink the bonds in the damaged hair.

If salons are still closed in your area or you don't feel comfortable going to a salon in person, you can get salon-quality color from the comfort of your home for less! This useful service from L’Oréal provides you with a video consultation with a colorist and a box of dye delivered to your door formulated specifically for your hair type, skin tone and color history.

This award-winning spray is designed to cover hair thinning, loss and gray roots in seconds. The pinpoint actuator allows you to easily target gray hairs, and the lightweight formula is available in five salon-quality shades.

Stress-induced hair loss has been a common problem throughout the pandemic. These capsules are formulated to help counter this issue by targeting the major causes of thinning hair like stress and nutrition with ingredients including ashwagandha, curcumin and vitamin D to support optimal hair growth.

This foam is the number one dermatologist recommended hair regrowth treatment, formulated with minoxidil to hold your hair in the growing phase for longer before entering the shedding phase. The easy-to-use foam has been clinically proven to regrow hair in over 80% of women.

This lightweight styling cream for all hair types is designed to soften and hydrate your hair while simultaneously strengthening and protecting your hair from damage due to heat. The six-in-one product is perfect for sprucing up your second-day hair.

Created by Tracee Ellis Ross and ideal for curly hair, this leave-in conditioner is meant to provide extra hydration and definition. The lightweight formula also works to detangle your hair and lock in moisture for a refreshed and restored look.

This detangling hairbrush with 212 Flexalite bristles is designed to get rid of knots and tangles without damaging your hair. Its design is heat-resistant and blow-dryer friendly, and it comes with a storage case for easy transportation.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!