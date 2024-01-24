Struggling to find the right face moisturizer for your skin? Here’s everything you need to know, according to derms

Tweens, teenagers and mature adults are all searching for the perfect products to add to their daily skin care routine. When it comes to finding the right face moisturizer, you'll first want to consider three important factors: skin type, active ingredients in the moisturizer and the season.

We spoke to board-certified dermatologists for their expert insights and also had our Shop TODAY editors try out numerous products. From CeraVe to Drunk Elephant, we have 11 of the best face moisturizers to help transform your skin into becoming smoother and softer in no time.

What goes into a good face moisturizer?

With a plethora of skin care products on the market, it's often hard to narrow down which is best for you. Dr. Keira Barr, MD, a board-certified dermatologist who's also the Psychodermatologist in Residence of the Scientific Research Board at selfmade, says that "a good moisturizer hydrates the skin, keeps that moisture in, supports skin barrier function and resilience, and feels soothing when applied."

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rina Weimann also understands that finding the perfect facial moisturizer can be stressful. "If you are looking for a morning or daytime facial moisturizer it is important to incorporate SPF into your moisturizer — even for those who work from home, our electronic devices emit blue light which may contribute to signs of premature skin aging," says Weimann.

"Hydration, repairing skin damage and maintaining the protective skin barrier are essential for a daily-use facial moisturizer," she continues.

Ingredients are key

You’ll also want to consider the ingredients contained in the facial cleanser when deciding which products to add to your daily skin care routine. Weimann explains that certain ingredients are recommended when it comes to choosing an effective facial moisturizer:

Hyaluronic acid: "Hyaluronic acid is a key molecule in skin aging as well as skin hydration, and it helps to retain moisture in the skin," Weimann tells us.

On the other hand, it is also important to avoid certain ingredients depending on your skin type, as they can cause acne or irritation, suggests both Weimann and Barr.

"For those with acne-prone skin, it is important to avoid any heavy oil-based moisturizers and/or thick occlusive ointments as this may clog your pores and lead to acne breakouts. I recommend finding a moisturizer that has a lightweight formula, a buildable texture and indicates on the label that it is noncomedogenic (i.e. won’t clog pores)," suggests Weimann.

Barr also recommends avoiding moisturizers with too many active ingredients and easing up on topical retinoids that can contribute to irritation and redness. "Alternatives to retinoids that aid in skin cell turnover without the photosensitivity and increased irritation include bakuchiol, which is a naturally derived plant extract," she says.

"Other ingredients to avoid include synthetic or highly concentrated fragrances which can trigger skin sensitivity, irritation or a more intense allergy, Barr suggests.

How does season affect the skin?

Your skin care routine can differ depending on the time of year and also the climate in which you live. For example, a person living in Orlando, Florida, may require a completely different skin care routine than their mother-in-law who lives in Buffalo, New York.

"Sudden shifts in the weather and fluctuation of climate with seasons including changes in temperature, humidity, or air quality, coupled with the lifestyle shifts that may accompany them like taking hotter showers or using central heating can disrupt your skin barrier function," explains Barr. This can "lead to increased water loss and alter your skin’s pH balance leaving your skin vulnerable to dryness, irritation and increased sensitivity. This can contribute to triggering or worsening of conditions like eczema," she says.

Weimann explains that experiencing dry skin is a common concern for many of his patients during the cooler months. So why does this occur? "Central heating, dry, cold air and hot showers may be the perfect trifecta for dry skin. In fact, what may come as a surprise to many is that if you fail to moisturize dry skin, it may not only lead to skin redness, and flaking, but may even lead to acne breakouts," she explains.

When our skin becomes too dry and lacks moisture, the oil glands try to overcompensate for the dryness and work ‘overtime’ triggering more cystic acne breakouts," Weimann says.

Best face moisturizers for all skin types

Size: 3 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

The oil-free CeraVe PM facial lotion should be the final step in your nightly skin care routine. This fragrance-free moisturizer is designed to calm the skin and provide hydration throughout the night.

Shop TODAY deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler tried out this product and instantly became a fan: "I loved it! I love how much it actually moisturizes, since it feels pretty light. And I like the pump, it’s easy to get out with one hand, rather than other most expensive moisturizers that you have to scoop..." Deabler says. This product has over 40,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon and has been allergy-tested.

Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, citric acid, squalene, pro-ceramides

One Shop TODAY editor who tried this facial cream said, "I liked the consistency of the moisturizer. It didn’t feel too heavy on my face, but I definitely felt hydrated." This hydrating, non-scented, 72-hour formula is designed to help treat all skin types, and it helps strengthen the skin barrier quickly.

Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin

"For a light moisturizer, I love the Bliss drench and quench cream to water hydrator. It is formulated with four hyaluronic acids which draw in water as a humectant. This is a great product for those who want their product to disappear and not feel heavy," says Dr. Sheila Farhang, a dermatologist partnered with Bliss.

Size: 1.69 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Ceramides, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, sugarcane-derived squalane

Designed for all types of skin, this hydrating moisturizer with multi-lipids helps improve the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. For best results, apply cream to the face and neck after serums and other treatments.

One verified five-star reviewer on the brand’s website said, "I have super dry skin that is milia prone and this has been a life saver for me!" They continued, "It hydrates my skin but doesn’t clog pores. A little bit also goes a very long way. Staple in my skincare routine!"

Best face moisturizers for oily skin

Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid

This non-greasy face moisturizer contains SPF 30 and is fragrance- as well as oil-free. This moisturizing lotion and sunscreen is designed to be the final step in your morning skin care routine, so make sure to use your other lotions and creams beforehand.

"I have a mix of oily and dry skin. This moisturizer leaves my skin feeling hydrated. Buy it! You will not be disappointed," said one verified five-star reviewer from Amazon.

Size: 1.35 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, willowherb extract

Shop TODAY senior editor Jess Bender is an avid user of this lightweight gel moisturizer. "As somebody who has larger pores, this product’s name immediately caught my attention. While it delivers on its promise (kind of — I’m not entirely poreless, but it’s helped minimized their appearance over time), it’s also brought additional benefits like balancing out my skin tone and leaving my face with ample hydration during drier winter months so far," she says.

Many verified Amazon reviewers also love the Santorini grape scent and the softness of this skin moisturizer.

Best anti-aging face moisturizers

Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Vitamin B3, retinol, niacinamide

One Shop TODAY editor loves how smooth and non-greasy this product is when applying. They say, "There is no thickness and dries super-fast and smooth. It’s not super scented and leaves your skin feeling so soft." Apply this moisturizer before bedtime and your skin will be fresher-looking before you know it. It's formulated to help banish the appearance of fine lines, all while providing moisture.

Size: 1.69 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Vitamin C, glycerin

Help say goodbye to unwanted acne with this polypeptide cream from Drunk Elephant, which was awarded Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer by Shop TODAY Beauty Awards.

Shop TODAY editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger doesn't mind splurging on this product because of its quality: "I see a noticeable difference in the amount of acne I get, and this moisturizer doesn’t leave my already-oily skin even more so after application. Plus, it bodes well for all-day moisture when I go back home, which is an added bonus during the dry Iowa winters." Hoeger explains.

Best face moisturizers for dry skin

Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Glycerin

If you experience dry, itchy skin, this is the face moisturizer for you. Eucerin's Redness Relief Night Creme gently hydrates the skin to help reduce redness, and it's fragrance-free. Plus, this product is enriched with skin-soothing licochalcone. Many Amazon customers speak to the performance, color and overall value of this personal care product.

Size: 6.65 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides

Barr says that “moisturizing with soothing and nourishing skin care ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, ceramides, gotu kola, niacinamide and stress resisting actives in selfmade's Corrective Experience Comfort Cream can help minimize dry, irritated and dehydrated skin."

This cream is designed to aid dry discomfort and should be used after applying your favorite serum.

Size: 1.35 fluid ounces | Other key ingredients: Sea water, passion flower, glycerin

This Mediterranean gel-cream features prebiotic and probiotic-rich Greek yoghurt in order to keep your skin looking hydrated throughout the day. For use, apply a nickel-size amount of the moisturizer to your face and neck every night before bed for best results.

"I really like the facial moisturizer! Yogurt benefits debate aside, I really love how this makes my skin feel. It absorbs quickly into my skin without leaving it greasy or tacky and my skin is left very soft and moisturized, all the fine lines from being dried out gone. This works beautifully for my skin," raved one verified five-star Amazon reviewer.

Frequently Asked Questions What products or ingredients should you avoid if you experience acne? "I would avoid products that are not oil-free especially if acne prone. I would also avoid using coconut oil on the face as that clogs the pores. Essential oils and products with fragrance are irritating so I would avoid those in a moisturizer," recommends Dr. Farhang. Should I use the same moisturizer year-round? "Moisturizers should be in rotations all of the time – even for those with oily skin. You can change your moisturizes depending on the season.," explains Dr. Farhang. How do you apply moisturizer? Barr believes that skin care is about more than just the product itself. "It’s about slowing down, creating connection with yourself as you apply it and cultivating a felt sense of safety in your skin,” she says. "You can create a skin care ritual that soothes your mind-body-skin through the act of rubbing the moisturizer in with a gentle touch which activates the release of oxytocin, the 'love' hormone."

How we chose

To select the best facial moisturizers, we focused on specific skin types and key ingredients. We followed expert recommendations, conducted market research and chose some Shop TODAY editor-approved picks.

