Are you showering too often? Here's what the experts say

For the most part, your personal hygiene habits are exactly that — personal. While some people are fine with intermittent showering, others can’t start their day (or head to bed) without at least a quick rinse.

Most of us think we have a pretty good idea about what our own bodies require by now, but some recent internet debate has caused us to reconsider. Within the last year, both celebrities and social media users have caused quite a stir when talking about how often they bathe — and how exactly they do it.

So are there really clear-cut recommendations for how you go about cleaning yourself? We turned to the experts to find out.

How often should you shower?

Here's the thing: There's no real scientific evidence to show that you need to bathe or shower after a certain period of time — it's mostly a matter of personal preference, Dr. Angela Lamb, director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice told Shop TODAY.

Dr. Mary Stevenson, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, shared similar thoughts, adding that how often you should be showering depends on a number of factors, including your skin, your age and your activity level. Generally, she said, "you should be showering, bathing or cleansing yourself every two to three days." Though, if you're working out or engaging in an activity where you are sweating a lot, you may have to shower more often.

The biggest problem that may stem from not showering enough? The stink. Some people don't produce as much body odor as others, Lamb said, so from a social perspective, they may be able to get away without showering for longer. And others may simply not feel the need to wash at the first smell of funk. "A lot of how much we bathe in modern society and culture is really cultural," she added.

Though Stevenson said that the thick layer of oil on your skin can potentially predispose you to folliculitis, an infection of your hair follicles.

Can you shower too much?

Though showering too frequently can also cause some issues. The process can be drying for skin and can disrupt your skin barrier, Lamb said. "You can actually make yourself more prone to infection if you over-wash because the skin is protected with some really nice natural bacteria and things that protect it and you want to preserve those," she said. So typically showering multiple times a day isn't a great idea, she shared.